25.04.2024 | 14:06
SkiStar AB: Vegard Søraunet declines re-election to SkiStar's board of directors at the annual general meeting in December

The nomination committee for the annual general meeting in December 2024 appointed

The board member of SkiStar AB (publ) Vegard Søraunet has informed SkiStar's nomination committee that he declines re-election at SkiStar's annual general meeting, which is intended to be held in December 2024. This is due to a change of ownership in Nordic Ski & Mountains AB, which is a major shareholder in SkiStar. Søraunet, who represents Aeternum Capital, which continues to be a minority owner of Nordic Ski & Mountains AB, has been a member of SkiStar's board since the annual general meeting in 2021. SkiStar's nomination committee will work to propose a replacement in the regular nomination process before SkiStar's annual general meeting in December.

In accordance with the nomination committee's instructions, the nomination committee for SkiStar's annual general meeting 2024 consists of members appointed by SkiStar's four largest shareholders (shareholder groups) as of 31 March 2024. The nomination committee has the following composition:

  • Per Gullstrand, appointed by Ekhaga Utveckling AB.
  • Peder Strand, appointed by Nordic Ski & Mountains AB.
  • Niklas Johansson, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder.
  • Sara Karlsson, appointed by the Erik Paulsson family incl. company.

The nomination committee has appointed Per Gullstrand as its chairman.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee can do so in writing to valberedning@skistar.com, or by post to SkiStar AB, Attn: Valberedningen, 780 91 Sälen.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 25 April 2024, 2.00 p.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:
Per Gullstrand, Chairman of the nomination committee, +46 (0)70 458 24 02.
Vegard Søraunet, +47 913 34 430.
Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief
The mountain tourism company SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.investor.skistar.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
