Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp. (CSE: BHCC) (the "Company"), an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies, or both, is pleased to announce the following updates:

Paradox Pre-launch 100,000 pieces 88TB SSD

BHCC's underlying investment H.C.E.T. Technologies' joint-venture operation, Paradox Global (HK) Technology Group Limited, has achieved a remarkable milestone with the pre-launch of 100,000 units of 88TB Solid State Drive (SSD) white label for the esteemed client, World Digital Economic Organization. This groundbreaking product is the result of utilizing our cutting-edge 4D HCET chip technology, enabling the drive to be as compact as a USB drive while boasting exceptional features. The SSD offers additional functionalities such as anti-theft recovery and backup. BHCC is proud to lead the charge in bringing such innovative solutions to the market.

LOI to Finance a Schedule A Bank to serve as Central Bank

In addition to this milestone, BHCC has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to provide financing of up to $20 million USD to LW Financial Management Corp. for the purpose of facilitating the establishment of a Schedule A bank, which will serve as the central bank of a newly developed country. Due to confidentiality agreements and ongoing due diligence processes, further details about the country in question are currently under non-disclosure. This strategic move underscores BHCC's commitment to supporting ventures that align with its vision of driving positive change and innovation in the financial sector.

"These developments mark significant milestones for BHCC and our partners," said Philip Wong, CEO at BHCC. "Our innovative approach to technology and finance continues to position us as leaders in the industry, and we are excited to continue driving progress and innovation in the global market."

About Blue Horizon

Blue Horizon is an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies or both, using management's extensive experience in deal sourcing and capital combination to maximize returns for its shareholders. Blue Horizon will invest its funds with the aim of generating returns from capital appreciation and investment income. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in securities of private and publicly listed entities across a wide range of sectors and industry areas, including but not limited to the technology, software development and biotechnology industries.

Corporation contact:

Philip Wong

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@precious-investment-group.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Blue Horizon's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the proposed Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Blue Horizon at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Blue Horizon is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward looking statements include: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the proceeds required to complete the Offering; the failure of the Company to effectively obtain the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the Offering; the inability of the Company to satisfy all conditions to the completion of the Offering and the risk of unforeseen delays in the completion of the Offering, if at all, whether as a result of market conditions or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206810

SOURCE: Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp.