Opera Limited: Opera Reports First Quarter Results Ahead of Expectations, Raises Full Year Outlook

First quarter revenue of $101.9 million, +17% year-over-year growth and exceeding the guidance range

First quarter adjusted EBITDA at $24.9 million, a 24% margin and also exceeding the guidance range

High pace of innovation with continuous AI feature drops and taking advantage of our new AI data cluster in Iceland

Company increases full-year revenue guidance to 16% year-over-year growth at a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoints

OSLO, Norway, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended March 31,



Year-over-year

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts, unaudited)

2023



2024



% change

Revenue

$ 87,051



$ 101,871





17 %

























Net income

$ 15,478



$ 14,839





(4) % Margin



17.8 %



14.6 %

































Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 21,738



$ 24,913





15 % Margin



25.0 %



24.5 %

































Diluted earnings per ADS(2)

$ 0.17



$ 0.17





(2) %

























Net cash flow from operating activities

$ 25,727



$ 31,022





21 %

























Free cash flow from operations(1)

$ 23,318



$ 8,290





(64) %





(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" sections below for explanations and reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures.





(2) Opera Limited has American depositary shares (ADSs) listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, each representing two ordinary shares in the company.

"We are off to a strong start to the year with revenue and profitability coming in ahead of expectations. We are able to drive this outperformance by focusing on innovating new features that are valued by users, globally," said co-CEO Lin Song.

"I am particularly proud of our ability to move rapidly in the area of generative AI, with our feature drops now allowing our users to run large language models locally on their own machines as an integrated experience in Opera One. As evidenced by the strong user growth of Opera GX as well as the significant lift in new iOS users in the EU following the Digital Markets Act, Opera's consumer awareness continues to grow among high-ARPU users that are increasingly looking for a differentiated alternative to system default browsers," continued Mr. Song.

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Advertising revenue grew 21% year-over-year. Advertising represented 58% of total revenue. This revenue category benefitted from solid monetization performance of our browsers, as well as the expansion of our Opera Ads platform.

Search revenue grew 14% year-over-year. The growth in search revenue continues to be driven by our focus on users with the highest monetization potential.

Opera had 304 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the first quarter of 2024, with continued growth in high-ARPU users in North America, Europe and Latin America, offset by ongoing declines of low-ARPU users in other emerging markets.

In the first quarter of 2024, annualized ARPU was $1.34, an increase of 24% versus the first quarter of 2023.

The Opera GX gaming browser had 29.5 million MAUs across PC and mobile in the quarter, up 6% from 27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Google exercised its option to extend our search agreement through 2025 on current terms.

Opera paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per ADS, translating to a total of $35.0 million at the January record date. The dividend cash distribution was $9.9 million, while the remaining $25.1 million was offset against our receivable from the sale of Star X.

Strong operating cash flow of $31.0 million funded both the cash dividend to public shareholders and the $20.2 million in equipment purchases, predominantly related to our new AI data cluster in Iceland. Opera had $91.3 million cash at quarter end, as well as a remaining $7.8 million receivable due from the sale of our prior stake in Star X, and our stake in OPay with an estimated value of $253.3 million following our adjusted fair value estimate.

Business Outlook

"I am very pleased with the opening trajectory of 2024, and while it has only been two months since we issued our original guidance for the year, we are cautiously raising the lower end of our revenue guidance, expecting 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint as opposed to 15% previously," said Frode Jacobsen, CFO.

"We continue to operate a healthy business that combines growth, profitability and cash generation. This allows us to continuously invest in both product R&D and marketing, in sum supporting a continued strong trajectory and our ability to seize Opera's opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape. We are excited about the days to come," continued Mr. Jacobsen.

For the full year of 2024, Opera now guides revenue to be $454 - 465 million, an increase of 16% over 2023 at the midpoint. We guide adjusted EBITDA to be $106 - 110 million, or a 24% margin at the midpoints.

For the second quarter, we guide revenue of $107 - 109 million, or 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is guided to be $22 - 25 million, or a 22% margin at the midpoints.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the first quarter of 2023 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased by 17% to $101.9 million.

Advertising revenue increased by 21% to $58.6 million.

Search revenue increased by 14% to $43.1 million.

Technology licensing and other revenue was $0.1 million.

Operating expenses increased by 13% to $82.6 million.

Combined technology and platform fees, content cost and cost of inventory sold were $24.0 million, or 24% of revenue.

Personnel expenses, including share-based remuneration, were $18.9 million. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of $16.3 million, a 5% increase year-over-year, and share-based remuneration expense of $2.6 million. Share-based remuneration includes grants made by Opera's majority shareholder, which represents an expense in the P&L even though Opera has no obligation in connection with these grants, and the grants do not represent dilution for Opera's shareholders.

Marketing and distribution expenses were $29.5 million, an increase of 21%.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $3.1 million, a 9% decrease.

All other operating expenses were $7.2 million, a 16% decrease driven by a reduction in credit loss expense.

Operating profit was $19.6 million, representing a 19% margin, compared to an operating profit of $14.0 million and a margin of 16% in the first quarter of 2023.

Net finance loss was $0.1 million, consisting of foreign exchange loss, largely offset by interest income and time-value changes of our Star X receivable.

Income tax expense was $4.6 million, corresponding to 19% of adjusted EBITDA, and elevated by reduced tax assets as expressed in USD due to changes in currency exchange rates.

Net income was $14.8 million, representing a 15% margin, compared to net income of $15.5 million and a margin of 18% in the first quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS was $0.17. The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding was 176.9 million in the quarter, corresponding to 88.5 million ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.9 million, representing a 24% margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $21.7 million, representing a 25% margin, in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow was $31.0 million, or 125% of adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow from operations was $8.3 million net of our investment to establish a new AI data cluster, or 33% of adjusted EBITDA.

We have posted Opera's unaudited financial results by quarter since 2019 at https://investor.opera.com/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to revenue, net income (loss), net cash flow from operating activities and other financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards, we use adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from operations to evaluate our business. We use these non-IFRS financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, and that free cash flow from operations provides useful information regarding our liquidity, including ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, and for distributions to our shareholders.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding (i) profit (loss) from discontinued operations, (ii) income tax (expense) benefit, (iii) net finance income (expense), (iv) share of net income (loss) of equity-accounted investees, (v) impairment of equity-accounted investees, (vi) fair value gain (loss) on investments, (vii) depreciation and amortization, (viii) impairment of non-financial assets, (ix) share-based remuneration, (x) non-recurring expenses, and (xi) other operating income.

We define free cash flow from operations as net cash flows from (used in) operating activities less (i) purchases of fixed and intangible assets, (ii) development expenditure and (iii) payment of lease liabilities.

We believe adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from operations are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. However, these non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Our calculations of adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from operations may differ from similarly-titled non-IFRS measures, if any, reported by our peers. In addition, the non-IFRS financial measures may be limited in their usefulness because they do not present the full economic effects of certain items of income, expenses and cash flows. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-IFRS financial measures to the most closely related financial measures in IFRS Accounting Standards. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from operations in conjunction with net income (loss) and net cash flow from operating activities.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across all devices. Hundreds of millions use the Opera web browsers for their unique and secure features on their mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995, and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera web browser and access other Opera products from opera.com. Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com .

Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except number of shares which are reflected in millions and per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2024

Revenue

$ 87,051



$ 101,871

Other operating income



129





343

Operating expenses:















Technology and platform fees



(841)





(3,763)

Content cost



(889)





(970)

Cost of inventory sold



(15,165)





(19,285)

Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



(20,053)





(18,924)

Marketing and distribution expenses



(24,396)





(29,466)

Credit loss expense



(2,399)





63

Depreciation and amortization



(3,380)





(3,072)

Other operating expenses



(6,107)





(7,224)

Total operating expenses



(73,230)





(82,640)

Operating profit



13,950





19,575

Net finance income (expense):















Finance income



5,362





863

Finance expense



(372)





(142)

Net foreign exchange gain (loss)



(193)





(827)

Net finance income (expense)



4,797





(106)

Income before income taxes



18,747





19,468

Income tax expense



(3,269)





(4,629)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

$ 15,478



$ 14,839



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Basic, ADS equivalent



89.79





88.45

Diluted, ADS equivalent



90.64





89.24

Basic, ordinary shares



179.57





176.91

Diluted, ordinary shares



181.28





178.49



















Earnings per ADS and per ordinary share:















Basic earnings per ADS

$ 0.17



$ 0.17

Diluted earnings per ADS

$ 0.17



$ 0.17

Basic earnings per ordinary share

$ 0.09



$ 0.08

Diluted earnings per ordinary share

$ 0.09



$ 0.08



Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2024

Net income

$ 15,478



$ 14,839

Other comprehensive income (loss):















Items that may be reclassified to the statement of operations in subsequent periods (net of tax):















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



52





(246)

Other comprehensive income (loss)



52





(246)

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

$ 15,530



$ 14,593



Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In thousands, unaudited)





As of December 31,



As of March 31,





2023



2024

Assets:















Property and equipment

$ 16,074



$ 36,781

Goodwill



429,856





429,794

Intangible assets



99,070





98,696

Investment in OPay



253,300





253,300

Other non-current investments and financial assets



3,049





3,062

Deferred tax assets



1,133





1,161

Total non-current assets



802,482





822,794

Trade receivables



69,382





62,450

Current receivables from sale of investments



32,797





7,751

Other current receivables



7,760





6,422

Prepayments



4,660





7,228

Cash and cash equivalents



93,863





91,338

Total current assets



208,461





175,190

Total assets

$ 1,010,943



$ 997,984



















Equity:















Share capital

$ 18



$ 18

Other paid in capital



717,610





682,603

Treasury shares



(238,815)





(238,815)

Retained earnings



445,164





462,724

Foreign currency translation reserve



(4,127)





(4,373)

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



919,850





902,157

Liabilities:















Non-current lease liabilities and other loans



6,776





6,942

Deferred tax liabilities



2,813





5,369

Other non-current liabilities



94





85

Total non-current liabilities



9,682





12,396

Trade and other payables



52,247





52,716

Deferred revenue



10,272





7,703

Current lease liabilities and other loans



3,770





3,781

Income tax payable



1,838





5,269

Other current liabilities



13,285





13,962

Total current liabilities



81,411





83,431

Total liabilities



91,093





95,827

Total equity and liabilities

$ 1,010,943



$ 997,984



Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands, except number of shares, unaudited)











For the three months ended March 31, 2023:

























Number of shares

outstanding



Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Ordinary shares



ADS equivalent



Share capital



Other paid in capital



Treasury shares



Retained earnings



Foreign currency translation reserve



Total equity

As of January 1, 2023



178,430,242





89,215,121



$ 18



$ 824,832



$ (206,514)



$ 273,263



$ (3,385)



$ 888,213

Net income



-





-





-





-





-





15,478





-





15,478

Other comprehensive income



-





-





-





-





-





-





52





52

Share-based remuneration, net of tax



-





-





-





-





-





3,433





-





3,433

Issuance of shares upon exercise of RSUs and options



1,994,576





997,288





-





-





-





-





-





-

Dividends



-





-





-





(71,256)





-





-





-





(71,256)

Acquisition of treasury shares



(740,324)





(370,162)





-





-





(2,464)





-





-





(2,464)

As of March 31, 2023



179,684,494





89,842,247



$ 18



$ 753,576



$ (208,978)



$ 292,174



$ (3,334)



$ 833,455



For the three months ended March 31, 2024:





















Number of shares

outstanding



Equity attributable to owners of the parent





Ordinary shares



ADS equivalent



Share capital



Other paid in capital



Treasury shares



Retained earnings



Foreign currency translation reserve



Total equity

As of January 1, 2024



175,036,568





87,518,284



$ 18



$ 717,610



$ (238,815)



$ 445,164



$ (4,127)



$ 919,850

Net income



-





-





-





-





-





14,839





-





14,839

Other comprehensive loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





(246)





(246)

Share-based remuneration, net of tax



-





-





-





-





-





2,722





-





2,722

Issuance of shares upon exercise of RSUs and options



1,871,328





935,664





-





-





-





-





-





-

Dividends



-





-





-





(35,007)





-





-





-





(35,007)

As of March 31, 2024



176,907,896





88,453,948



$ 18



$ 682,603



$ (238,815)



$ 462,724



$ (4,373)



$ 902,157



Opera Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2024

Cash flows from operating activities:















Income before income taxes

$ 18,747



$ 19,468

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes to net cash flow:















Share-based payment expense



3,433





2,158

Depreciation and amortization



3,380





3,072

Net finance (income) expense



(4,797)





106

Other adjustments



(334)





(577)

Changes in working capital:















Change in trade and other receivables



6,341





8,291

Change in prepayments



(10)





97

Change in inventories



(451)





-

Change in trade and other payables



(4,076)





470

Change in deferred revenue



5,976





(2,569)

Change in other liabilities



(2,327)





669

Income taxes (paid) received



(154)





(162)

Net cash flow from operating activities



25,727





31,022

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of equipment



(318)





(20,234)

Development expenditure



(1,066)





(1,390)

Net sale (purchase) of listed equity instruments



23,414





-

Interest income received



554





775

Net cash flow from (used in) investing activities



22,583





(20,849)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Acquisition of treasury shares



(2,464)





-

Dividends paid



(12,273)





(9,874)

Interests on loans and borrowings



(71)





(142)

Repayment of loans and borrowings



(72)





(111)

Payment of lease liabilities



(1,025)





(1,108)

Net cash flow used in financing activities



(15,905)





(11,235)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



32,405





(1,062)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



52,414





93,863

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



23





(1,462)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 84,843



$ 91,338



Opera Limited

Supplemental Financial Information

(In thousands, unaudited)





Revenue







The table below specifies the amounts of the different types of revenue:









Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2024

Advertising

$ 48,519



$ 58,648

Search



37,788





43,139

Technology licensing and other revenue



744





84

Total revenue

$ 87,051



$ 101,871



Personnel Expenses Including Share-based Remuneration



The table below specifies the amounts of personnel expenses including share-based remuneration:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2024

Personnel expenses, excluding share-based remuneration

$ 15,516



$ 16,314

Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs(1)



4,537





2,610

Total personnel expenses including share-based remuneration

$ 20,053



$ 18,924







(1) Kunlun, the ultimate parent of Opera, has made equity grants to employees of Opera as compensation for services these employees provide to Opera. Opera does not have any obligation to settle the awards granted by Kunlun and such grants do not lead to dilution for Opera's shareholders. Within the share-based remuneration expense recognized by Opera for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024, $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively, were related to awards granted by Kunlun to employees of Opera.





Other Operating Expenses



The table below specifies the nature of other operating expenses:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2024

Hosting

$ 2,484



$ 3,008

Audit, legal and other advisory services



1,243





1,600

Software license fees



553





1,241

Rent and other office expenses



619





596

Travel



428





430

Other



780





348

Total other operating expenses

$ 6,107



$ 7,224



Opera Limited

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(In thousands, unaudited)



The table below reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2024

Net income

$ 15,478



$ 14,839

Add (deduct):















Income tax expense (benefit)



3,269





4,629

Net finance expense (income)



(4,797)





106

Depreciation and amortization



3,380





3,072

Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs



4,537





2,610

Other operating income



(129)





(343)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,738



$ 24,913



The table below reconciles net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow from operations:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023



2024

Net cash flow from operating activities

$ 25,727



$ 31,022

Deduct:















Purchase of equipment



(318)





(20,234)

Development expenditure



(1,066)





(1,390)

Payment of lease liabilities



(1,025)





(1,108)

Free cash flow from operations

$ 23,318



$ 8,290



