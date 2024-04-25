Harley-Davidson, Inc.: Harley-Davidson Delivers First Quarter Financial Results

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson," "HDI," or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today reported first quarter 2024 results.

"Harley-Davidson delivered a good start to the year with a six percent retail growth in North America, our largest and most important region," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "We are very pleased with the reception of this year's new product line-up led by our new Touring motorcycles and look forward to continuing the positive momentum as the riding season comes into full swing."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights and Results

Delivered diluted EPS of $1.72

HDMC operating income margin of 16.2 percent

North America motorcycle retail up 6 percent, driven by sales of new Touring motorcycles, introduced at the end of January

HDMC revenue down 5 percent, primarily due to planned decrease in motorcycle shipments

HDFS operating income down 8 percent, while revenue was up 12 percent

Repurchased $98 million of shares (2.5 million shares) on a discretionary basis

LiveWire successfully launched its 3 rd electric motorcycle, S2 Mulholland, and became market leader in the U.S. for on-road electric motorcycles

electric motorcycle, S2 Mulholland, and became market leader in the U.S. for on-road electric motorcycles Company updates its full-year 2024 financial outlook

First Quarter 2024 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions (except EPS) 1st quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue $1,730 $1,789 -3 % Operating Income $263 $370 -29 % Net Income Attributable to HDI $235 $304 -23 % Diluted EPS $1.72 $2.04 -16 %

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter was down 3 percent driven by an HDMC revenue decrease of 5 percent, partially offset by HDFS revenue growth of 12 percent.

Consolidated operating income in the first quarter was down 29 percent, resulting from declines of 29 percent at HDMC and 8 percent at HDFS respectively, and an operating loss of $29 million in the LiveWire segment. Consolidated operating income margin in the first quarter was 15 percent relative to 21 percent in the first quarter a year ago.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) - Results

$ in millions 1st quarter 2024 2023 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 57.7 62.2 -7 % Revenue $1,476 $1,558 -5 % Motorcycles $1,222 $1,302 -6 % Parts & Accessories $166 $168 -1 % Apparel $64 $71 -10 % Licensing $9 $6 44 % Other $15 $10 51 % Gross Margin 31.2 % 35.8 % -4.5 pts. Operating Income $238 $336 -29 % Operating Margin 16.2 % 21.6 % -5.4 pts.

First quarter global motorcycle shipments decreased 7 percent, in-line with our expectations. Revenue was down 5 percent driven by the decrease in wholesale shipments and lower global pricing, partially offset by favorable mix. Parts & Accessories revenue was down 1 percent, while Apparel revenue was down 10 percent, as the prior period included anniversary product apparel.

First quarter gross margin was down 4.5 points due to the impacts of pricing and sales incentives, lower volume, and higher manufacturing costs. First quarter operating income margin was down 5.4 points due to the factors above, where operating expenses were roughly flat in the quarter.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales

Motorcycles (thousands) 1st quarter 2024 2023 Change North America 27.5 26.0 6 % EMEA 5.3 5.9 -11 % Asia Pacific 6.0 6.9 -12 % Latin America 0.6 0.6 2 % Worldwide Total 39.4 39.4 0 %

Global retail motorcycle sales in the first quarter were flat versus prior year. North America retail performance was up 6 percent, driven by sales of the new Touring motorcycles, which were introduced at the end of January. International markets did not receive new 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide motorcycles in dealerships until the end of the first quarter. The decline in EMEA of 11 percent was driven by weakness in Germany and France. The decline in APAC of 12 percent was due to weakness in particular in China. Latin America experienced modest growth in both Mexico and Brazil.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) - Results

$ in millions 1st quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue $249 $223 12 % Operating Income $54 $58 -8 %

HDFS' operating income declined by $5 million in the first quarter or 8 percent. This was due to higher interest expense and a higher provision for credit losses which was driven by several factors, similar to last year, relating to the current macro-economic environment. Total quarter ending financing receivables were $7.9 billion, which was up 4 percent versus prior year, primarily due to an increase in commercial finance receivables.

LiveWire - Results

$ in millions 1st quarter 2024 2023 Change Electric Motorcycle Unit Sales 117 63 86 % Revenue $5 $8 -39 % Operating Loss ($29) ($25) NM

NM - not meaningful

LiveWire revenue for the first quarter decreased by 39 percent. The revenue decline was due to a decrease in STACYC electric balance bike volumes and electric motorcycle product mix. Electric motorcycle unit sales increased, driven by new product launches, including the launch of the new S2 Mulholland model in the first quarter 2024. LiveWire's operating loss of $29 million in the first quarter was the result of continuing to develop new motorcycle models and investing in initiatives to reduce EV systems costs commensurate with the early-stage nature of the business.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Other Results - First Quarter 2024

Generated $104 million of cash from operating activities

Effective tax rate was 20 percent

Paid cash dividends of $24 million

Repurchased $98 million of shares (2.5 million shares) on a discretionary basis

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion at the end of the quarter

2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company reaffirms the following guidance and continues to expect:

HDMC: revenue flat to down 9 percent and operating income margin of 12.6 to 13.6 percent

HDFS: operating income flat to up 5 percent

LiveWire: electric motorcycle unit sales of 1,000 to 1,500

Harley-Davidson, Inc: capital investments of $225 to $250 million

For the full year 2024, the Company is revising its LiveWire operating loss guidance and now expects:

LiveWire: improved operating loss of $105 to $115 million, from previous guidance of an operating loss of $115 to $125 million

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

Webcast

Harley-Davidson will discuss its financial results and outlook on an audio webcast at?8:00 a.m. CDT?today. The webcast login and supporting slides can be accessed at?http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. The audio replay will be available by approximately 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release and our associated comments are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as the company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "estimates," "targets," "intends," "forecasts," "is on track," "sees," "feels," or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments, or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company's ability to: (a) execute its business plans and strategies, including The Hardwire, each of the pillars, and the evolution of LiveWire as a standalone brand, which includes the risks noted below; (b) manage supply chain and logistics issues, including quality issues, unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by supplier volatility, raw material shortages, inflation, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine and the Red Sea conflict, or natural disasters and longer shipping times and increased logistics costs; (c) accurately analyze, predict and react to changing market conditions and successfully adjust to shifting global consumer needs and interests; (d) maintain and enhance the value of the Harley-Davidson brand; (e) realize the expected business benefits from LiveWire operating as a separate public company, which may be affected by, among other things: (i) the ability of LiveWire to execute its plans to develop, produce, market and sell its electric vehicles; (ii) competition; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in documents filed with the SEC by the Company or LiveWire Group, Inc., including those risks and uncertainties noted in Risk Factors under Item 1.A of LiveWire Group Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023; (f) successfully access the capital and/or credit markets on terms that are acceptable to the Company and within its expectations; (g) successfully carry out its global manufacturing and assembly operations; (h) develop and introduce products, services and experiences on a timely basis that the market accepts, that enable the Company to generate desired sales levels and that provide the desired financial returns, including successfully implementing and executing plans to strengthen and grow its leadership position in Grand American Touring, large Cruiser and Trike, and grow its complementary businesses; (i) perform in a manner that enables the Company to benefit from market opportunities while competing against existing and new competitors; (j) manage the quality and regulatory non-compliance issues relating to the brake hose assemblies provided to the Company by Proterial Cable America, Inc. in a manner that avoids future quality or non-compliance issues and additional costs or recall expenses that are material; (k) manage through changes in general economic and business conditions, including changing capital, credit and retail markets, and the changing domestic and international political environments, including as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and the Red Sea conflict; (l) manage the impact that prices for and supply of used motorcycles may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles; (m) prevent, detect and remediate any issues with its motorcycles or any issues associated with the manufacturing processes to avoid delays in new model launches, recall campaigns, regulatory agency investigations, increased warranty costs or litigation and adverse effects on its reputation and brand strength, and carry out any product programs or recalls within expected costs and timing; (n) successfully manage and reduce costs throughout the business; (o) manage risks related to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergence of a new pandemic, epidemic, disease outbreak or other public health crises, such as supply chain disruptions, its ability to carry out business as usual, and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; (p) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers, effectively implement changes relating to its dealers and distribution methods, including the Company's dealership footprint, and manage the risks that its dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand; (q) successfully appeal: (i) the revocation of the Binding Origin Information (BOI) decisions that allowed the Company to supply its European Union (EU) market with certain of its motorcycles produced at its Thailand operations at a reduced tariff rate and (ii) the denial of the Company's application for temporary relief from the effect of the revocation of the BOI decisions; (r) continue to develop and maintain a productive relationship with Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd. and launch related products in a timely manner and that meet or exceed customers' expectations; (s) maintain a productive relationship with Hero MotoCorp as a distributor and licensee of the Harley-Davidson brand name in India; (t) manage and predict the impact that new, reinstated or adjusted tariffs may have on the Company's ability to sell products internationally, and the cost of raw materials and components, including the temporary lifting of the incremental tariffs on motorcycles imported into the EU from the U.S., which was extended to March 31, 2025; (u) accurately predict the margins of its segments in light of, among other things, tariffs, inflation, foreign currency exchange rates, the cost associated with product development initiatives and the Company's complex global supply chain; (v) successfully maintain a manner in which to sell motorcycles in China and the Company's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries that does not subject its motorcycles to incremental tariffs; (w) manage its Thailand corporate and manufacturing operation in a manner that allows the Company to avail itself of preferential free trade agreements and duty rates, and sufficiently lower prices of its motorcycles in certain markets; (x) retain and attract talented employees, and eliminate personnel duplication, inefficiencies and complexity throughout the organization; (y) accurately estimate and adjust to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; (z) manage the credit quality, the loan servicing and collection activities, and the recovery rates of Harley-Davidson Financial Services' loan portfolio; (aa) prevent a cybersecurity breach involving consumer, employee, dealer, supplier, or Company data and respond to evolving regulatory requirements regarding cybersecurity and data privacy; (bb) adjust to tax reform, healthcare inflation and reform and pension reform, and successfully estimate the impact of any such reform on the Company's business; (cc) manage through the effects inconsistent and unpredictable weather patterns may have on retail sales of motorcycles; (dd) implement and manage enterprise-wide information technology systems, including systems at its manufacturing facilities; (ee) manage changes, prepare for, and respond to evolving requirements in legislative and regulatory environments related to its products, services and operations, including increased environmental, safety, emissions or other regulations; (ff) manage its exposure to product liability claims and commercial or contractual disputes; (gg) continue to manage the relationships and agreements that the Company has with its labor unions to help drive long-term competitiveness; (hh) achieve anticipated results with respect to the Company's preowned motorcycle program, Harley-Davidson Certified, the Company's H-D1 Marketplace, and Apparel and Licensing; and (ii) optimize capital allocation in light of the Company's capital allocation priorities.

The Company's ability to sell its motorcycles and related products and services and to meet its financial expectations also depends on the ability of the Company's dealers to sell its motorcycles and related products and services to retail customers. The Company depends on the capability and financial capacity of its dealers to develop and implement effective retail sales plans to create demand for the motorcycles and related products and services they purchase from the Company. In addition, the Company's dealers and distributors may experience difficulties in operating their businesses and selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products and services as a result of weather, economic conditions, or other factors.

HDFS' retail credit losses have normalized in recent quarters to higher levels after a period of historically low levels of credit losses. Further, the Company believes that HDFS's retail credit losses will continue to change over time due to changing consumer credit behavior, macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of inflation and HDFS's efforts to increase prudently structured loan approvals to sub-prime borrowers. In addition, HDFS's efforts to adjust underwriting criteria based on market and economic conditions and the actions that the Company has taken and could take that impact motorcycle values may impact HDFS's retail credit losses.

The Company's operations, demand for its products, and its liquidity could be adversely impacted by work stoppages, facility closures, strikes, natural causes, widespread infectious disease, terrorism, war or other hostilities, including the conflict in Ukraine and the Red Sea conflict, or other factors. Refer to "Risk Factors" under Item 1.A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2024

2023

















HDMC revenue









$ 1,476,106

$ 1,557,829 Gross profit









461,070

557,026 Selling, administrative and engineering expense









222,625

221,290 Operating income from HDMC









238,445

335,736

















LiveWire revenue









4,704

7,762 Gross (loss) profit









(3,941)

1,264 Selling, administrative and engineering expense









25,300

25,811 Operating loss from Livewire









(29,241)

(24,547)

















HDFS revenue









248,797

223,095 HDFS expense









194,922

164,675 Operating income from HDFS









53,875

58,420

















Operating income









263,079

369,609 Other income, net









20,564

20,096 Investment income









14,404

10,025 Interest expense









(7,679)

(7,720) Income before income taxes









290,368

392,010 Income tax provision









58,135

90,181 Net income









$ 232,233

$ 301,829 Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









2,708

2,261 Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc.









$ 234,941

$ 304,090

















Earnings per share:















Basic









$ 1.73

$ 2.08 Diluted









$ 1.72

$ 2.04

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic









136,109

146,048 Diluted









136,921

148,931

















Cash dividends per share:









$ 0.1725

$ 0.1650



















LiveWire results presented in the Company's financial statements represent the LiveWire reportable segment as determined in accordance with Financial

Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 280Segment Reporting which may differ from LiveWire Group, Inc. results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2024

2023

2023 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 1,464,614

$ 1,533,806

$ 1,561,200 Accounts receivable, net





305,991

267,200

333,533 Finance receivables, net





2,523,250

2,113,729

2,245,628 Inventories, net





779,575

929,951

830,521 Restricted cash





129,745

104,642

164,965 Other current assets





182,730

214,401

154,660







5,385,905

5,163,729

5,290,507

















Finance receivables, net





5,382,772

5,384,536

5,328,095 Other long-term assets





1,566,243

1,592,289

1,410,983







$ 12,334,920

$ 12,140,554

$ 12,029,585

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 1,030,320

$ 996,021

$ 1,029,710 Short-term deposits, net





240,445

253,309

144,854 Short-term debt





938,719

878,935

501,243 Current portion of long-term debt, net





1,281,840

1,255,999

1,408,777







3,491,324

3,384,264

3,084,584

















Long-term debt, net





4,988,891

4,990,586

5,275,169 Other long-term liabilities





518,619

513,409

573,983

















Shareholders' equity





3,336,086

3,252,295

3,095,849







$ 12,334,920

$ 12,140,554

$ 12,029,585

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2024

2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 103,997

$ 46,677

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures









(46,356)

(45,114) Finance receivables, net









(65,855)

(26,293) Other investing activities









(289)

821 Net cash used by investing activities









(112,500)

(70,586)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes









-

693,276 Repayments of medium-term notes









-

(350,000) Proceeds from securitization debt









-

547,706 Repayments of securitization debt









(234,178)

(310,640) Net increase (decrease) in unsecured commercial paper









58,794

(270,119) Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper









334,561

- Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper









(46,154)

(62,634) Net (decrease) increase in deposits









(6,758)

51,822 Dividends paid









(24,385)

(24,123) Repurchase of common stock









(107,812)

(96,767) Other financing activities









7

69 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities









(25,925)

178,590

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(7,020)

3,820

















Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ (41,448)

$ 158,501

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









$ 1,648,811

$ 1,579,177 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(41,448)

158,501 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$ 1,607,363

$ 1,737,678

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated balance

sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:









Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,464,614

$ 1,561,200 Restricted cash









129,745

164,965 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets









13,004

11,513 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows



$ 1,607,363

$ 1,737,678

HDMC Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2024

2023 HDMC REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles









$ 1,221,540

$ 1,302,378 Parts and accessories









166,193

167,671 Apparel









64,112

71,391 Licensing









8,930

6,210 Other









15,331

10,179











$ 1,476,106

$ 1,557,829

















HDMC U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS









41,577

42,588

















HDMC WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Grand American Touring(a)









35,356

32,219 Cruiser









15,691

21,258 Sport and Lightweight









4,963

6,585 Adventure Touring









1,662

2,175











57,672

62,237 (a) Includes Trike

































LiveWire Motorcycle Shipments









117

63

HDMC Gross Profit (Unaudited)

















The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024 were

as follows (in millions):





























Three months ended



2023 gross profit









$ 557



Volume









(31)



Price and sales incentives









(47)



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging









(4)



Shipment mix









7



Raw material prices









1



Manufacturing and other costs









(22)















(96)



2024 gross profit









$ 461





HDFS Finance Receivables Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2024

2023 Balance, beginning of period









$ 381,966

$ 358,711 Provision for credit losses









61,010

52,364 Charge-offs, net of recoveries









(62,615)

(52,644) Balance, end of period









$ 380,361

$ 358,431

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2024

2023

















United States









25,726

24,277 Canada









1,760

1,744 Total North America









27,486

26,021 EMEA









5,264

5,917 Asia Pacific









6,034

6,881 Latin America









621

606 Total worldwide retail sales









39,405

39,425

(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the Company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

