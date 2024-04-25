IMAX Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Global entertainment platform delivers Revenue of $79 million and strong profitability, including Net Income of $3.3 million up 33% YoY and Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) of 40.5% up more than 300 basis points YoY.

of 40.5% up more than 300 basis points YoY. IMAX system installations climb +67% YoY to 15 in Q1; sales activity gaining momentum with 17 signings for new and upgraded IMAX systems worldwide year-to-date.

IMAX Global Box Office (GBO) of $261 million marks Company's third highest grossing Q1 ever, driven by "Dune: Part Two", "Godzilla x Kong: New Empire"; IMAX-exclusive "Queen Rock Montreal"; and local language releases, which contributed 21% of quarterly GBO.

IMAX delivers 5.9% of Domestic Box Office in Q1 - Company's highest quarterly market share ever in North America - and strong 3.4% of Global Box Office.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating the value of its unique global entertainment platform and broad content portfolio.

"IMAX powers awe-inspiring experiences for audiences around the world; our technology, deep relationships with creators, and global scale combine to make us a wholly differentiated platform, and as a result, one of the most consistent winners in global media and entertainment," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.?

"Our industry leading momentum is fueled in part by our strategic expansion of the IMAX value proposition; increasingly, our technology is driving content creation as much as it is content delivery. "Oppenheimer", "Dune - Part Two", and "Godzilla x Kong" demonstrate that more and more of today's commercially and critically successful blockbusters are shot with IMAX cameras for the IMAX platform - which drives our global box office and makes our systems even more of a 'must have' for global exhibitors."

"We currently have more films in production shooting with IMAX cameras than at any time in our history, and an unprecedented run of Filmed for IMAX® titles scheduled for 2025 - including every one of our releases slated for the critical summer blockbuster season. We are also opening the aperture of The IMAX Experience® by working with a wider variety of creators than ever across local language, documentaries, and music, gaming, sports, and live events."?

"IMAX is very well-positioned to accelerate growth and margin expansion with a promising slate for the duration of the year, 2025, and 2026, and strong sales activity across key global markets we're targeting for expansion."?

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

First Quarter Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,

In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data 2024



2023



YoY %

Change

Total Revenue $ 79.1



$ 86.9





(9) %

















Gross Margin $ 46.9



$ 50.1





(6) % Gross Margin (%)

59.3 %



57.7 %























Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 32.1



$ 32.3





(1) % Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)(2)

40.5 %



37.2 %























Net Income(3) $ 3.3



$ 2.5





33 % Diluted Net Income per share(3) $ 0.06



$ 0.04





50 % Adjusted Net Income(1)(3) $ 7.9



$ 9.0





(12) % Adjusted Net Income Per Share(1)(3) $ 0.15



$ 0.16





(6) %

















Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):



Basic

52.5





54.1





(3) % Diluted

53.4





55.0





(3) %

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.



(2) Total Adjusted EBITDA is before adjustments for non-controlling interests. Total Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-controlling interests, was $28.1 million and $27.3 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



(3) Attributable to common shareholders.

First Quarter Segment Results (1)





Content Solutions

Technology Products and Services



































In millions of U.S. Dollars

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Gross

Margin %

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Gross

Margin % 1Q24

$ 34.0



$ 22.1



65 %

$ 43.2





$ 23.6



55 % 1Q23



32.1





18.0



56 %



51.7







29.9



58 % % change

6 %



23 %







(16 %)





(21 %)







Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024 for additional segment information.





Content Solutions Segment

Content Solutions revenue of?$34 million?increased 6% year-over-year driven by incremental revenue from alternative content including the Queen Rock Montreal concert film coupled with the strong March box office from "Dune: Part 2" and "Godzilla x Kong: New Empire". Gross box office from IMAX locations of $261 million?compares to box office of $273 million in Q1 2023.

Gross margin for Content Solutions of?$22 million increased 23% year-over-year. Gross margin percent of 65% increased 900 basis points year-over-year driven by lower marketing expenses and the performance of alternative content.

Technology Products and Services Segment

Technology Products and Services revenues and gross margin decreased 16% to?$43 million?and 21% to?$24 million, respectively, reflecting lower system renewals and mix of fewer sale/hybrid installations.

During the first quarter the Company installed 15 systems compared to 9 systems in the first quarter of 2023. Of those, 5 systems were under sales arrangements compared to 8 systems in the prior year.

The Commercial network grew 4% year-over-year with the number of IMAX locations increasing to 1,697.

IMAX system backlog stands at 442 systems at the end of March including 377 new systems representing potential future network growth of approximately 21%.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2024 was $11.0 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The change year over year reflects the timing of box office and related collections. The first quarter of 2023 operating cash flows benefited from strong box office at the end of 2022 and in early 2023 driven by the film slate, which included Avatar: The Way of Water. In comparison, the first quarter of 2024 operating cash flows were negatively impacted from lower levels of box office in the fourth quarter 2023, and early 2024 due to the weaker film slate stemming from the Hollywood Actors and Writers strikes.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's available liquidity was $367.0 million. The Company's liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents of $81.0 million, $231.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, and $55.0 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China's revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs, was $302.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

In 2021, the Company issued $230.0 million of 0.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 ("Convertible Notes"). In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $37.2750 per share of the Company's common shares.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding used in the calculation of adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2024 were 52.5 million and 53.4 million, respectively, compared to 54.1 million and 55.0 million, respectively for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease year-over-year of 2.9% for both basic and diluted shares outstanding.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 1.2 million common shares at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total of $16.2 million, excluding commission.

On June 14, 2023, the Company announced a 3-year extension to its share-repurchase program through June 30, 2026. The current share-repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $400.0 million of its common shares, of which approximately $150.8 million remains available.

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") is its Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"), as such term is defined under U.S. GAAP. The CODM assesses segment performance based on segment revenues and gross margins. Selling, general and administrative expenses, research and development costs, the amortization of intangible assets, provision for (reversal of) current expected credit losses, certain write-downs, interest income, interest expense, and income tax (expense) benefit are not allocated to the Company's segments.

The Company has the following reportable segments:









(i)







Content Solutions, which principally includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. To a lesser extent, the Content Solutions segment also earns revenue from the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators, as well as film post-production services.



























(ii)







Technology Products and Services, which includes results from the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as from the maintenance of IMAX Systems. To a lesser extent, the Technology Product and Services segment also earns revenue from certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses.

Transactions between segments are valued at exchange value. Inter-segment profits are eliminated upon consolidation, as well as for the disclosures below.

IMAX Network and Backlog













Three Months Ended

March 31,

System Signings (1):

2024



2023

Sales Arrangements



5





15

Hybrid JRSA



-





-

Traditional JRSA



3





13

Total IMAX System Signings



8





28



















Three Months Ended

March 31,

System Installations (2):

2024



2023

Sales Arrangements



5





8

Hybrid JRSA



1





-

Traditional JRSA



9





1

Total IMAX System Installations



15





9









March 31,

System Backlog:

2024



2023

Sales Arrangements



164





170

Hybrid JRSA



101





118

Traditional JRSA



177





180

Total IMAX System Backlog



442





468



















March 31,

System Network:

2024



2023

Commercial Multiplex Theaters











Sales Arrangements



768





704

Hybrid JRSA



138





149

Traditional JRSA



791





778

Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters



1,697





1,631

Commercial Destination Theaters



12





12

Institutional Theaters



63





68

Total System Network



1,772





1,711



(1) System signings include new signings of 8 in Q1 2024 and 27 in Q1 2023.



(2) System installations include new systems installations of 12 in Q1 2024 and 7 in Q1 2023.

IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)











Three Months Ended







March 31,







2024



2023

Revenues











Technology sales

$ 7,904



$ 17,822

Image enhancement and maintenance services



50,348





47,127

Technology rentals



18,601





20,058

Finance income



2,270





1,939









79,123





86,946

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues











Technology sales



4,767





7,232

Image enhancement and maintenance services



21,195





23,085

Technology rentals



6,272





6,578









32,234





36,895

Gross margin



46,889





50,051

Selling, general and administrative expenses



31,257





34,148

Research and development



2,187





1,855

Amortization of intangible assets



1,343





1,074

Credit loss expense, net



35





220

Restructuring and executive transition costs



-





1,353

Income from operations



12,067





11,401

Realized and unrealized investment gains



30





44

Retirement benefits non-service expense



(107)





(77)

Interest income



534





407

Interest expense



(1,945)





(1,767)

Income before taxes



10,579





10,008

Income tax expense



(5,159)





(4,885)

Net income



5,420





5,123

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,146)





(2,669)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 3,274



$ 2,454

















Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:

Basic

$ 0.06



$ 0.05

Diluted

$ 0.06



$ 0.04

















Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):











Basic



52,501





54,064

Diluted



53,406





54,991

Additional Disclosure:











Depreciation and amortization

$ 15,164



$ 13,320

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$ 492



$ 625



IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars, except share amounts)





March 31,



December 31,





2024



2023

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 81,017



$ 76,200

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



140,579





136,259

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



125,614





127,154

Variable consideration receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



64,503





64,338

Inventories



36,153





31,584

Prepaid expenses



12,711





12,345

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization



8,050





6,786

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



240,450





243,299

Other assets



19,634





20,879

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance



7,712





7,988

Goodwill



52,815





52,815

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization



34,902





35,022

Total assets

$ 824,140



$ 814,669

Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 18,734



$ 26,386

Accrued and other liabilities



101,038





111,013

Deferred revenue



60,999





67,105

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



68,034





22,924

Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs



229,435





229,131

Deferred income tax liabilities



12,521





12,521

Total liabilities



490,761





469,080

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees











Non-controlling interests



649





658

Shareholders' equity











Capital stock common shares - no par value. Authorized - unlimited number.











52,622,200 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2023 - 53,260,276 issued and outstanding)



393,597





389,048

Other equity



171,877





185,087

Statutory surplus reserve



3,932





3,932

Accumulated deficit



(297,284)





(292,845)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(13,320)





(12,081)

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders



258,802





273,141

Non-controlling interests



73,928





71,790

Total shareholders' equity



332,730





344,931

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 824,140



$ 814,669



IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of dollars)





Three months ended





March 31,





2024



2023

Operating Activities











Net income

$ 5,420



$ 5,123

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



15,164





13,320

Amortization of deferred financing costs



492





625

Credit loss expense, net



35





220

Write-downs, including asset impairments



109





304

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



571





(193)

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



4,783





5,135

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)



33





(78)

Realized and unrealized investment gains



(30)





(44)

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(4,502)





12,374

Inventories



(4,672)





(5,946)

Film assets



(4,912)





(3,884)

Deferred revenue



(6,075)





2,606

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities



(17,384)





(8,344)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(10,968)





21,218

Investing Activities











Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(1,104)





(364)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements



(4,442)





(2,157)

Acquisition of other intangible assets



(1,594)





(1,760)

Net cash used in investing activities



(7,140)





(4,281)

Financing Activities











Revolving credit facility borrowings



45,000





25,717

Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings



-





(31,180)

Other borrowings



-





315

Repayment of other borrowings



(156)





-

Repurchase of common shares



(17,856)





(3,656)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested



(4,194)





(6,233)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



22,794





(15,037)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash



131





(55)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents during period



4,817





1,845

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



76,200





97,401

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 81,017



$ 99,246









Segment Revenue and Gross Margin





Three Months Ended





March 31,

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

2024



2023

Revenue











Content Solutions

$ 34,013



$ 32,101

Technology Products and Services



43,150





51,667

Sub-total for reportable segments



77,163





83,768

All Other(1)



1,960





3,178

Total

$ 79,123



$ 86,946















Gross Margin











Content Solutions

$ 22,099



$ 17,995

Technology Products and Services



23,584





29,891

Sub-total for reportable segments



45,683





47,886

All Other(1)



1,206





2,165

Total

$ 46,889



$ 50,051



(1) All Other includes the results from Streaming and Consumer Technology and other ancillary activities.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) transaction-related expenses; and (iv) restructuring and executive transition costs, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) transaction-related expenses; (iv) restructuring and executive transition costs; and (v) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In this release, the Company also presents free cash flow, which is not recognized under U.S. GAAP, as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company definition of free cash flow deducts only normal recurring capital expenditures, including the Company's investment in joint revenue sharing arrangements, the purchase of property, plant and equipment and the acquisition of other intangible assets (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), from net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Management believes that free cash flow is a supplemental measure of the cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 (1)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 (1)

Revenues $

79,123



$

86,946

Reported net income $

5,420



$

5,123

Add (subtract):













Income tax expense



5,159







4,885

Interest expense, net of interest income



919







735

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization



15,164







13,320

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)



492







625

EBITDA $

27,154



$

24,688

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



4,783







5,633

Unrealized investment gains



(30)







(44)

Transaction-related expenses



-







156

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense



144







524

Restructuring and executive transition costs(4)



-







1,353

Total Adjusted EBITDA $

32,051



$

32,310

Total Adjusted EBITDA margin

40.5 %





37.2 %

Less: Non-controlling interest $

(3,934)



$

(5,028)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility - attributable to common shareholders $

28,117



$

27,282

















(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) For the Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2024



For the Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Revenues $

319,892



$

327,715

Reported net income (loss) $

33,363



$

(2,804)

Add (subtract):













Income tax expense



13,325







12,382

Interest expense, net of interest income



2,285







1,827

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization



61,866







57,240

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)



2,102







2,779

EBITDA $

112,941



$

71,424

Share-based and other non-cash compensation



23,380







27,017

Unrealized investment gains



(451)







(81)

Transaction-related expenses(3)



3,413







1,278

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense



2,893







8,638

Restructuring and executive transition costs(4)



1,593







1,353

Total Adjusted EBITDA $

143,769



$

109,629

Total Adjusted EBITDA margin

44.9 %





33.5 %

Less: Non-controlling interest $

(14,775)



$

(12,697)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility - attributable to common shareholders $

128,994



$

96,932



(1) The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis.



(2) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(3) For the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reflects costs incurred resulting from the Company's proposal to acquire the outstanding 96.3 million shares in IMAX China.



(4) For the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, reflects costs in connection with the departure of the President, IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President of the Company and other employees to capture efficiencies and centralize certain operational roles.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Net Income Per Share





Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income



Per Share



Net Income



Per Share

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 3,274



$ 0.06



$ 2,454



$ 0.04

Adjustments(1):























Share-based compensation



4,707





0.09





5,536





0.10

Unrealized investment gains



(30)





-





(45)





-

Transaction-related expenses



-





-





156





-

Restructuring and executive transition costs(2)



-





-





1,353





0.02

Tax impact on items listed above



(10)





-





(429)





(0.01)

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 7,941



$ 0.15



$ 9,025



$ 0.16



























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









52,501











54,064

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









53,406











54,991







(1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.



(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, reflects costs in connection with the departure of the President, IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President of the Company.

Free Cash Flow











Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

(10,968)



$

21,218

Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(1,104)







(364)

Acquisition of other intangible assets





(1,594)







(1,760)

Free cash flow before growth CAPEX





(13,666)







19,094

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements





(4,442)







(2,157)

Free cash flow

$

(18,108)



$

16,937



