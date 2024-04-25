The Shyft Group, Inc.: The Shyft Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- First quarter sales of $198 million; Quarter end consolidated backlog of $439 million with FVS backlog up 10% sequentially
- Maintains 2024 outlook with sales of $850 to $900 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million
NOVI, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
For the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023:
- Sales of $197.9 million, a decrease of $45.5 million, or 18.7%, from $243.4 million
- Net loss of $4.7 million, or ($0.14) per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share
- Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million, or 3.1% of sales, a decrease of $4.7 million, from $10.8 million, or 4.4% of sales; Results include $5.5 million of EV program related costs versus $8.5 million in the prior year
- Adjusted net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.04) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share in the first quarter of 2023
- Consolidated backlog of $439.4 million as of March 31, 2024, down $228.0 million, or 34.2%, compared to $667.4 million as of March 31, 2023; On a sequential quarter basis, consolidated backlog was up 7.4%
"We made progress implementing our operating framework, which includes high performing teams, operational excellence, and customer centricity," said John Dunn, President and CEO. "Our sales team drove improved commercial activity in the quarter, which enabled a sequential improvement in order backlog. Our SV business continues to execute well and delivered solid results in the quarter."
First Quarter 2024 Business Segment Financial Highlights
For the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023:
Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)
- Sales were $107.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, down 32.4%, or $51.6 million year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.9 million, or 0.9% of sales, a decrease of $11.6 million, from $12.5 million, or 7.8% of sales, a year ago
- Segment backlog was $356.1 million as of March 31, 2024, down 39.1% compared to $584.9 million as of March 31, 2023
Specialty Vehicles (SV)
- Sales were $90.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, up 3.4%, or $2.9 million year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $17.0 million, or 18.8% of sales, an increase of $3.1 million, from $13.9 million, or 15.9% of sales, a year ago
- Segment backlog was $83.3 million as of March 31, 2024, up 1.0% compared to $82.5 million as of March 31, 2023
2024 Financial Outlook
"We are pleased with our start to the year considering the challenging end-markets," said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. "While there was improvement in FVS order activity to start the year, the parcel market remains soft, and we remain cautious on near-term demand. Overall, our team is focused on driving operational efficiency and commercial growth initiatives, positioning us to affirm our prior outlook."
Guidance for full-year 2024, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:
- Sales to be in the range of $850 million to $900 million; Assumes no Blue Arc EV revenue
- Adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million, including EV spending of $20 to $25 million
- Net income of $2.5 to $10.5 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 20%
- Earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.30
- Adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.51
- Capital expenditures of approximately $20 to $25 million
- Free cash flow of $25 to $35 million
Dunn concluded, "Shyft has industry leading products and a highly engaged team, who are identifying opportunities to drive companywide synergies. Recently launched initiatives to enhance sales and procurement are beginning to deliver positive results. The Blue Arc team is making progress as production is targeted for late 2024. We remain confident in our team's ability to manage through current market conditions and deliver for shareholders over the long term."
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 13,251
$ 9,957
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $277 and $276
78,820
79,573
Contract assets
52,803
50,305
Inventories
97,931
105,135
Other receivables - chassis pool agreements
18,890
34,496
Other current assets
6,700
7,462
Total current assets
268,395
286,928
Property, plant and equipment, net
80,905
83,437
Right of use assets - operating leases
45,078
45,827
Goodwill
48,880
48,880
Intangible assets, net
44,399
45,268
Net deferred tax asset
17,300
17,300
Other assets
2,724
2,409
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 507,681
$ 530,049
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 86,159
$ 99,855
Accrued warranty
8,212
7,231
Accrued compensation and related taxes
11,675
13,526
Contract liabilities
3,939
4,756
Operating lease liability
10,050
10,817
Other current liabilities and accrued expenses
12,605
11,965
Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements
18,890
34,496
Current portion of long-term debt
164
185
Total current liabilities
151,694
182,831
Other non-current liabilities
7,265
8,184
Long-term operating lease liability
36,776
36,724
Long-term debt, less current portion
65,121
50,144
Total liabilities
260,856
277,883
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued)
-
-
Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 34,361 and 34,303 outstanding
94,790
93,705
Retained earnings
152,035
158,461
Total shareholders' equity
246,825
252,166
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 507,681
$ 530,049
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Sales
$
197,889
$
243,439
Cost of products sold
163,827
200,515
Gross profit
34,062
42,924
Operating expenses:
Research and development
3,719
6,949
Selling, general and administrative
32,273
32,289
Total operating expenses
35,992
39,238
Operating income (loss)
(1,930)
3,686
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(2,053)
(1,648)
Other income
97
70
Total other expense
(1,956)
(1,578)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(3,886)
2,108
Income tax expense
783
430
Net income (loss)
(4,669)
1,678
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
32
Net income (loss) attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc.
$
(4,669)
$
1,710
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.14)
$
0.05
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.14)
$
0.05
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
34,319
35,058
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,319
35,340
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(4,669)
$
1,678
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
4,435
3,864
Non-cash stock based compensation expense
1,474
1,827
Loss on disposal of assets
66
-
Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets
(1,746)
22,500
Changes in inventories
7,204
(9,147)
Changes in accounts payable
(10,119)
(16,920)
Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes
(1,851)
419
Changes in accrued warranty
981
(978)
Changes in other assets and liabilities
268
2,644
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,957)
5,887
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(5,719)
(4,469)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
75
25
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
(500)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,644)
(4,944)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
40,000
40,000
Payments on long-term debt
(25,000)
(31,000)
Payments of dividends
(1,716)
(1,878)
Purchase and retirement of common stock
-
(8,765)
Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards
(389)
(3,470)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
12,895
(5,113)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,294
(4,170)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
9,957
11,548
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
13,251
$
7,378
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands of dollars)
Business Segments
Fleet Vehicles
Specialty
Eliminations &
& Services
Vehicles
Other
Consolidated
Fleet vehicle sales
$
95,478
$
-
$
-
$
95,478
Motorhome chassis sales
-
30,771
-
30,771
Other specialty vehicles sales
-
53,405
-
53,405
Aftermarket parts and accessories sales
12,281
5,954
-
18,235
Total Sales
$
107,759
$
90,130
$
-
$
197,889
Adjusted EBITDA
$
935
$
16,973
$
(11,820)
$
6,088
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)
Business Segments
Fleet Vehicles
Specialty
Eliminations &
& Services
Vehicles
Other
Consolidated
Fleet vehicle sales
$
147,279
$
-
$
-
$
147,279
Motorhome chassis sales
-
27,960
-
27,960
Other specialty vehicles sales
-
54,697
(3,181)
51,516
Aftermarket parts and accessories sales
12,154
4,530
-
16,684
Total Sales
$
159,433
$
87,187
$
(3,181)
$
243,439
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,473
$
13,852
$
(15,537)
$
10,788
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sept. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Mar. 31, 2023
Fleet Vehicles and Services
$
356,089
$
325,003
$
383,448
$
437,802
$
584,933
Specialty Vehicles
83,334
84,269
80,983
72,402
82,478
Total Backlog
$
439,423
$
409,272
$
464,431
$
510,204
$
667,411
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.
We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance.
Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team.
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our operations.
We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
The Shyft Group, Inc.
2024
% of
2023
% of
Net income (loss)
$ (4,669)
(2.4 %)
$ 1,678
0.7 %
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
32
Add (subtract):
Restructuring and other related charges
52
62
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
-
291
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
1,474
1,827
Legacy legal matters
1,850
956
CEO transition
110
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(258)
(585)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$ (1,441)
(0.7 %)
$ 4,261
1.8 %
Net income (loss)
$ (4,669)
(2.4 %)
$ 1,678
0.7 %
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
32
Add (subtract):
Depreciation and amortization
4,435
3,864
Income tax expense
783
430
Interest expense
2,053
1,648
EBITDA
$ 2,602
1.3 %
$ 7,652
3.1 %
Add:
Restructuring and other related charges
52
62
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
-
291
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
1,474
1,827
Legacy legal matters
1,850
956
CEO transition
110
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 6,088
3.1 %
$ 10,788
4.4 %
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.14)
$ 0.05
Add (subtract):
Restructuring and other related charges
-
-
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
-
0.01
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
0.05
0.05
Legacy legal matters
0.05
0.03
CEO transition
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments
-
(0.02)
Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.04)
$ 0.12
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
The Shyft Group, Inc.
2024
2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(3,957)
$
5,887
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(5,719)
(4,469)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
75
25
Free cash flow
$
(9,601)
$
1,443
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Outlook
Year Ended December 31, 2024
The Shyft Group, Inc.
Low
Mid
High
Net income
$ 2,479
$ 6,481
$ 10,483
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
20,500
20,500
20,500
Interest expense
7,500
7,500
7,500
Taxes
621
1,619
2,617
EBITDA
$ 31,100
$ 36,100
$ 41,100
Add:
Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges
8,900
8,900
8,900
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 40,000
$ 45,000
$ 50,000
Earnings per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.19
$ 0.30
Add:
Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges
0.26
0.26
0.26
Less: tax effect of adjustments
(0.05)
(0.05)
(0.05)
Adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.28
$ 0.40
$ 0.51
