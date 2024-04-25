Anzeige
WKN: 923691 | ISIN: US42722X1063 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.04.24
22:00 Uhr
18,620 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 14:00
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heritage Financial Corporation: Heritage Financial Announces First Quarter 2024 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

  • Net income was $5.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $6.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Significant items in the first quarter of 2024 results include a loss on sale of securities of $10.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, and costs relating to expense management measures of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.
  • Loans receivable increased $92.5 million, or 2.1% (8.4% annualized), during the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.32% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.19% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.01% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share on April 24, 2024.
  • Approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding shares, or approximately 1.7 million shares.

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.16 compared to $0.18 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.58 for the first quarter of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company incurred a pre-tax loss of $10.0 million on the sale of investment securities due to the strategic repositioning of its balance sheet, which affected diluted earnings per share by $0.22 for the quarter. The Company sold $144.0 million in investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 2.37% and purchased $33.1 million of investment securities with an estimated weighted average book yield of 6.05%. The remaining proceeds from sales were invested in interest earning deposits with a current yield of 5.40%. As a result of these actions, we anticipate an estimated annualized improvement of $4.6 million in interest income. Similar actions were taken during the fourth quarter of 2023 for which we incurred a pre-tax loss of $10.0 million and estimated annualized improvement of $5.3 million in interest income. Further, approximately $1.1 million of severance costs were incurred in the first quarter of 2024 as part of expense management initiatives, which affected diluted earnings per share by $0.02 for the quarter.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We are pleased with our continued accomplishments in the first quarter including strong loan growth, repositioning of our balance sheet and expense management measures, which will strengthen our earnings in future periods. Although negatively impacting current earnings, we believe these actions will enhance our sustainable long-term returns for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31,
2023


March 31,
2023


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$ 5,748


$ 6,233


$ 20,457

Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)

$ 8,260


$ 8,001


$ 26,495

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.16


$ 0.18


$ 0.58

Return on average assets(2)

0.33 %


0.35 %


1.17 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(1)(2)

0.47 %


0.44 %


1.52 %

Return on average common equity(2)

2.73 %


3.04 %


10.21 %

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

4.07 %


4.69 %


15.05 %

Net interest margin(2)

3.32 %


3.41 %


3.91 %

Cost of total deposits(2)

1.19 %


1.01 %


0.31 %

Efficiency ratio

83.0 %


84.2 %


61.1 %

Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)

2.29 %


2.37 %


2.39 %

Total assets

$ 7,091,283


$ 7,174,957


$ 7,236,806

Loans receivable, net

$ 4,378,429


$ 4,287,628


$ 4,083,003

Total deposits

$ 5,532,327


$ 5,599,872


$ 5,789,022

Loan to deposit ratio(3)

80.0 %


77.4 %


71.3 %

Book value per share

$ 24.43


$ 24.44


$ 23.53

Tangible book value per share(1)

$ 17.36


$ 17.40


$ 16.48

(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities decreased $143.3 million, or 7.6%, to $1.73 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.87 billion at December 31, 2023. As previously discussed, the Company sold $144.0 million in investment securities at a loss of $10.0 million during the first quarter of 2024. These funds were redeployed in investment purchases of $33.1 million, loans and interest earning deposits. The following table summarizes the Company's investment securities at the dates indicated:


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


$ Change in Carrying Value


Amortized Cost


Net Unrealized Gain (Loss)


Fair Value


Amortized Cost


Net Unrealized Loss


Fair Value



(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale:

U.S. government and agency securities

$ 16,001


$ (2,584)


$ 13,417


$ 16,047


$ (2,297)


$ 13,750


$ (333)

Municipal securities

83,788


(11,833)


71,955


92,231


(12,706)


79,525


(7,570)

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

519,152


(42,410)


476,742


555,518


(43,469)


512,049


(35,307)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

443,537


(34,069)


409,468


538,910


(34,652)


504,258


(94,790)

Corporate obligations

11,658


(467)


11,191


7,745


(132)


7,613


3,578

Other asset-backed securities

13,653


84


13,737


17,336


(178)


17,158


(3,421)

Total

$ 1,087,789


$ (91,279)


$ 996,510


$ 1,227,787


$ (93,434)


$ 1,134,353


$ (137,843)








March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


$ Change in Carrying Value


Amortized Cost


Net

Unrecognized Loss


Fair Value


Amortized Cost


Net

Unrecognized Loss


Fair Value



(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities held to maturity:

U.S. government and agency securities

$ 151,110


$ (29,980)


$ 121,130


$ 151,075


$ (27,701)


$ 123,374


$ 35

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

262,359


(17,439)


244,920


267,204


(14,101)


253,103


(4,845)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

320,537


(37,586)


282,951


321,163


(35,190)


285,973


(626)

Total

$ 734,006


$ (85,005)


$ 649,001


$ 739,442


$ (76,992)


$ 662,450


$ (5,436)















Total investment securities

$ 1,821,795


$ (176,284)


$ 1,645,511


$ 1,967,229


$ (170,426)


$ 1,796,803





(1)

U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Loans receivable increased $92.5 million, or 2.1%, to $4.43 billion at March 31, 2024 from $4.34 billion at December 31, 2023. New loans funded in the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $101.7 million and $113.4 million, respectively. Loan prepayments decreased slightly during the first quarter of 2024 to $39.1 million, compared to $42.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Commercial and industrial loans increased $42.1 million, or 5.9%, due primarily to new loan production of $37.4 million during the first quarter of 2024 and advances on outstanding commitments. Commercial and multifamily construction loans increased $36.7 million, or 10.9%, due primarily to advances on outstanding commitments. The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Change


Balance


% of Total


Balance


% of Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:












Commercial and industrial

$ 760,391


17.2 %


$ 718,291


16.6 %


$ 42,100


5.9 %

Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")

951,583


21.5


958,620


22.1


(7,037)


(0.7)

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,702,665


38.4


1,697,574


39.1


5,091


0.3

Total commercial business

3,414,639


77.1


3,374,485


77.8


40,154


1.2

Residential real estate

386,357


8.7


375,342


8.7


11,015


2.9

Real estate construction and land development:












Residential

84,081


1.9


78,610


1.8


5,471


7.0

Commercial and multifamily

372,532


8.4


335,819


7.7


36,713


10.9

Total real estate construction and land development

456,613


10.3


414,429


9.5


42,184


10.2

Consumer

170,556


3.9


171,371


4.0


(815)


(0.5)

Loans receivable

4,428,165


100.0 %


4,335,627


100.0 %


92,538


2.1

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(49,736)




(47,999)




(1,737)


3.6

Loans receivable, net

$ 4,378,429




$ 4,287,628




$ 90,801


2.1 %

Total deposits decreased $67.5 million, or 1.2%, to $5.53 billion at March 31, 2024 from $5.60 billion at December 31, 2023. Certificates of deposit increased $86.7 million, or 12.5%, to $779.7 million at March 31, 2024 from $693.0 million at December 31, 2023 primarily due to transfers from non-maturity deposit accounts as customers moved balances to higher yielding accounts.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Change


Balance


% of Total


Balance


% of Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$ 1,637,111


29.5 %


$ 1,715,847


30.7 %


$ (78,736)


(4.6) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,552,584


28.1


1,608,745


28.7


(56,161)


(3.5)

Money market accounts

1,099,983


19.9


1,094,351


19.5


5,632


0.5

Savings accounts

462,974


8.4


487,956


8.7


(24,982)


(5.1)

Total non-maturity deposits

4,752,652


85.9


4,906,899


87.6


(154,247)


(3.1)

Certificates of deposit

779,675


14.1


692,973


12.4


86,702


12.5

Total deposits

$ 5,532,327


100.0 %


$ 5,599,872


100.0 %


$ (67,545)


(1.2) %

Total borrowings were $500 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. All borrowings were from the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Bank Term Funding Program. Borrowings totaling $400 million mature in May 2024 while the remaining $100 million mature in January 2025.

Total stockholders' equity decreased $5.7 million, or 0.7%, to $847.6 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $853.3 million at December 31, 2023 due primarily to $8.1 million in dividends paid to common shareholders and $6.1 million in common stock repurchases offset partially by $5.7 million of net income recognized for the quarter and a $1.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net.

The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized." The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


Change

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.0 %


11.9 %


0.1 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.8


8.8


-

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.6


12.9


(0.3)

Leverage ratio (2)

10.0


10.0


-

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

13.0


13.3


(0.3)

Total capital ratio (2)

13.9


14.1


(0.2)



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.12% at March 31, 2024 compared to 1.11% at December 31, 2023. During both the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $1.7 million provision for credit losses on loans. The provision for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by loan growth during the quarter.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a $312,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $246,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the fourth quarter of 2023. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the first quarter of 2024 was due primarily to a $50.0 million decrease in the unfunded exposure on construction loans.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded, and the related provision for (reversal of) credit losses for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


March 31, 2023


ACL on Loans


ACL on Unfunded


Total


ACL on Loans


ACL on Unfunded


Total


ACL on Loans


ACL on Unfunded


Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 47,999


$ 1,288


$ 49,287


$ 46,947


$ 1,534


$ 48,481


$ 42,986


$ 1,744


$ 44,730

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,704


(312)


1,392


1,670


(246)


1,424


1,713


112


1,825

Net recoveries (net charge-offs)

33


-


33


(618)


-

-

(618)


(230)


-


(230)

Balance, end of period

$ 49,736


$ 976


$ 50,712


$ 47,999


$ 1,288


$ 49,287


$ 44,469


$ 1,856


$ 46,325

Credit Quality

The percentage of classified loans to loans receivable was unchanged at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Classified loans include loans rated substandard or worse. Total loans designated as special mention increased by $22.2 million to $102.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $80.0 million at December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to the downgrade of a $15.1 million commercial and multifamily construction loan and a $5.5 million commercial and industrial loan from pass to special mention. The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Balance


% of Total


Balance


% of Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:








Pass

$ 4,255,750


96.1 %


$ 4,185,893


96.6 %

Special Mention

102,232


2.3


79,977


1.8

Substandard

70,183


1.6


69,757


1.6

Total

$ 4,428,165


100.0 %


$ 4,335,627


100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.11% and 0.10% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31,
2023


March 31,
2023


(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 4,468


$ 3,065


$ 5,906

Additions

593


2,149


468

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(269)


(333)


(909)

Payoffs

-


(413)


(650)

Balance, end of period

$ 4,792


$ 4,468


$ 4,815

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at March 31, 2024 were $2.50 billion. This includes internal as well as external sources of liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances and the FRB Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at March 31, 2024 represented a coverage ratio of 45.2% of total deposits and 122.3% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity:


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31,
2023


(Dollars in thousands)

FRB borrowing availability

$ 71,300


$ 319,492

FHLB borrowing availability(1)

1,384,631


1,417,518

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale(2)

708,378


756,258

Cash and cash equivalents

189,647


224,973

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000


145,000

Total available liquidity

$ 2,498,956


$ 2,863,241



(1)

Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.38 billion at March 31, 2024 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity is 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.23 billion.

(2)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.3 million, or 4.3%, during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 due primarily to an increase of $2.4 million in interest expense. Net interest margin decreased nine basis points to 3.32% during the first quarter of 2024 from 3.41% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 22 basis points to 1.70% for the first quarter of 2024 from 1.48% for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to customers transferring balances from non-maturity deposits to higher rate certificates of deposit.

The yield on interest earning assets increased nine basis points to 4.79% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 4.70% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on loans receivable, net increased six basis points to 5.41% during the first quarter of 2024 compared to 5.35% during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher rates on new and renewed loans. The yield on taxable securities increased 14 basis points to 3.29% during the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.15% during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024 of lower yielding investments offset by purchases of higher yielding investments.

Net interest income decreased $8.3 million, or 13.9%, during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin decreased 59 basis points to 3.32% from 3.91% during this same period. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense resulting from increased deposit rates and borrowing expense partially offset by an increase in yields earned on interest earning assets following increases in market interest rates.

The following table provides relevant net interest income information for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


March 31, 2023


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:


















Loans receivable, net (2)(3)

$ 4,303,394


$ 57,862


5.41 %


$ 4,233,743


$ 57,092


5.35 %


$ 4,039,395


$ 50,450


5.07 %

Taxable securities

1,810,709


14,834


3.29


1,824,205


14,488


3.15


2,007,339


14,657


2.96

Nontaxable securities (3)

21,302


181


3.42


37,382


300


3.18


82,893


586


2.87

Interest earning deposits

108,733


1,476


5.46


174,475


2,382


5.42


83,376


972


4.73

Total interest earning assets

6,244,138


74,353


4.79 %


6,269,805


74,262


4.70 %


6,213,003


66,665


4.35 %

Noninterest earning assets

848,314






871,071






848,956





Total assets

$ 7,092,452






$ 7,140,876






$ 7,061,959





Interest Bearing Liabilities:


















Certificates of deposit

$ 733,816


$ 7,671


4.20 %


$ 638,101


$ 6,261


3.89 %


$ 350,206


$ 1,224


1.42 %

Savings accounts

475,075


230


0.19


497,484


231


0.18


601,166


142


0.10

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,659,999


8,487


1.28


2,713,482


7,846


1.15


2,829,198


3,162


0.45

Total interest bearing deposits

3,868,890


16,388


1.70


3,849,067


14,338


1.48


3,780,570


4,528


0.49

Junior subordinated debentures

21,800


547


10.09


21,729


553


10.10


21,501


482


9.09

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-


-


-


17,511


5


0.11


43,202


47


0.44

Borrowings

500,660


5,888


4.73


459,784


5,495


4.74


145,605


1,766


4.92

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,391,350


22,823


2.09 %


4,348,091


20,391


1.86 %


3,990,878


6,823


0.69 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,657,132






1,772,261






2,068,688





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

197,023






207,141






189,893





Stockholders' equity

846,947






813,383






812,500





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,092,452






$ 7,140,876






$ 7,061,959





Net interest income and spread



$ 51,530


2.70 %




$ 53,871


2.84 %




$ 59,842


3.66 %

Net interest margin





3.32 %






3.41 %






3.91 %



(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $809,000, $832,000 and $752,000 for the first quarter of 2024, fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $247,000 to a loss of $2.9 million during the first quarter of 2024 from a loss of $3.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The losses for both the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 were due to strategic repositioning of the investment portfolio which resulted in a $10.0 million loss on the sale of investment securities during both periods. Card revenue decreased $105,000 during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 due to annual incentives of $250,000 recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023. Bank owned life insurance income increased $266,000 due to the recognition of death benefits during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income decreased $11.2 million from the same period in 2023 due primarily to a $10.0 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities available for sale. The decline in other income was due to the gain on sale of Visa Inc. Class B common stock of $1.6 million recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over Quarter Change


Prior Year Quarter Change


March 31, 2024


December 31,
2023


March 31,
2023


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$ 2,788


$ 2,804


$ 2,624


$ (16)


(0.6) %


$ 164


6.3 %

Card revenue

1,839


1,944


2,000


(105)


(5.4)


(161)


(8.1)

Loss on sale of investment securities

(9,973)


(10,005)


(286)


32


(0.3)


(9,687)


3387.1

Gain on sale of loans, net

26


36


49


(10)


(27.8)


(23)


(46.9)

Interest rate swap fees

-


-


53


-


-


(53)


(100.0)

Bank owned life insurance income

920


654


709


266


40.7


211


29.8

Gain on sale of other assets, net

-


-


2


-


-


(2)


(100.0)

Other income

1,500


1,420


3,107


80


5.6


(1,607)


(51.7)

Total noninterest income (loss)

$ (2,900)


$ (3,147)


$ 8,258


$ 247


(7.8) %


$ (11,158)


(135.1) %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.4 million, or 5.5%, during the first quarter of 2024 from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily due to decreases in data processing, professional services and marketing expenses, partially offset by an increase in compensation and employee benefits. Data processing expenses decreased due primarily to reduced ongoing expenses following technology-related contract renewals and terminations occurring in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as a $320,000 accrual for the early termination of a technology-related contract expensed during the same period. Marketing expenses decreased due to expense management efforts during the first quarter of 2024. Professional services decreased primarily because of a $1.5 million expense for negotiation fees related to renewal of the core vendor contract during the fourth quarter of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits expenses increased during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to $1.1 million in severance costs resulting from staff reductions.

Noninterest expense decreased $1.2 million, or 3.0%, during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in data processing expense. Data processing expenses decreased primarily due to a decline in ongoing costs resulting from prior technology-related contract renewals and terminations. Amortization of intangible assets decreased due to a reduction in core deposit intangible expense. Marketing expenses decreased due to expense management efforts during the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in state/municipal business and use tax due to an increase in gross revenue.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over Quarter Change


Prior Year Quarter Change


March 31, 2024


December 31,
2023


March 31,
2023


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$ 25,476


$ 24,758


$ 25,536


$ 718


2.9 %


$ (60)


(0.2) %

Occupancy and equipment

4,932


4,784


4,892


148


3.1


40


0.8

Data processing

3,537


4,863


4,342


(1,326)


(27.3)


(805)


(18.5)

Marketing

211


698


402


(487)


(69.8)


(191)


(47.5)

Professional services

567


2,266


628


(1,699)


(75.0)


(61)


(9.7)

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,300


909


1,008


391


43.0


292


29.0

Federal deposit insurance premium

795


847


850


(52)


(6.1)


(55)


(6.5)

Amortization of intangible assets

421


593


623


(172)


(29.0)


(202)


(32.4)

Other expense

3,131


3,005


3,324


126


4.2


(193)


(5.8)

Total noninterest expense

$ 40,370


$ 42,723


$ 41,605


$ (2,353)


(5.5) %


$ (1,235)


(3.0) %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense increased during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and decreased compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in income tax expense during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the effective income tax rate during the first quarter of 2024. The effective income tax rate was lower during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a downward adjustment to the annualized effective tax rate as a result of lower pre-tax income in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in pre-tax income increased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and tax credits. The effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 15.3%. The decrease in income tax expense during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023 was due to lower pre-tax income.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Change


March 31, 2024


December 31,
2023


March 31,
2023


Quarter Over Quarter

Prior Year Quarter


(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$ 6,868


$ 6,577


$ 24,670


$ 291


$ (17,802)

Income tax expense

$ 1,120


$ 344


$ 4,213


$ 776


$ (3,093)

Effective income tax rate

16.3 %


5.2 %


17.1 %


11.1 %


(0.8) %

Dividends

On April 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on May 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common shares or approximately 1.7 million shares. The number, timing and price of shares repurchased will depend on business and market conditions, and other factors, including opportunities to deploy the Company's capital.

The new stock repurchase program supersedes the previous stock repurchase program, which was authorized in March 2020 and allowed for the buyback of approximately 1.8 million shares. The previous program was substantially completed during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (833) 470-1428 -- access code 070217 a few minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through May 2, 2024 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 294191.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia -based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth, or increased political instability due to acts of war; changes in the interest rate environment, including prior increases in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") benchmark rate and duration at which such increased interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of continuing elevated inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the effects of any federal government shutdown; changes in the interest rate environment; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact of any adverse changes including market liquidity within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except shares)



March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Assets




Cash on hand and in banks

$ 52,947


$ 55,851

Interest earning deposits

136,700


169,122

Cash and cash equivalents

189,647


224,973

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,087,789 and $1,227,787, respectively)

996,510


1,134,353

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $649,001 and $662,450, respectively)

734,006


739,442

Total investment securities

1,730,516


1,873,795

Loans receivable

4,428,165


4,335,627

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(49,736)


(47,999)

Loans receivable, net

4,378,429


4,287,628

Premises and equipment, net

74,092


74,899

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,303


4,186

Bank owned life insurance

125,615


125,655

Accrued interest receivable

19,898


19,518

Prepaid expenses and other assets

323,472


318,571

Other intangible assets, net

4,372


4,793

Goodwill

240,939


240,939

Total assets

$ 7,091,283


$ 7,174,957





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Non-interest bearing deposits

1,637,111


1,715,847

Interest bearing deposits

3,895,216


3,884,025

Total deposits

5,532,327


5,599,872

Borrowings

500,000


500,000

Junior subordinated debentures

21,838


21,765

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

189,538


200,059

Total liabilities

6,243,703


6,321,696





Common stock

544,636


549,748

Retained earnings

373,629


375,989

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(70,685)


(72,476)

Total stockholders' equity

847,580


853,261

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,091,283


$ 7,174,957





Shares outstanding

34,689,843


34,906,233

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


March 31,
2023

Interest Income






Interest and fees on loans

$ 57,862


$ 57,092


$ 50,450

Taxable interest on investment securities

14,834


14,488


14,657

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

181


300


586

Interest on interest earning deposits

1,476


2,382


972

Total interest income

74,353


74,262


66,665

Interest Expense






Deposits

16,388


14,338


4,528

Junior subordinated debentures

547


553


482

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-


5


47

Borrowings

5,888


5,495


1,766

Total interest expense

22,823


20,391


6,823

Net interest income

51,530


53,871


59,842

Provision for credit losses

1,392


1,424


1,825

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

50,138


52,447


58,017

Noninterest Income






Service charges and other fees

2,788


2,804


2,624

Card revenue

1,839


1,944


2,000

Loss on sale of investment securities, net

(9,973)


(10,005)


(286)

Gain on sale of loans, net

26


36


49

Interest rate swap fees

-


-


53

Bank owned life insurance income

920


654


709

Gain on sale of other assets, net

-


-


2

Other income

1,500


1,420


3,107

Total noninterest income (loss)

(2,900)


(3,147)


8,258

Noninterest Expense






Compensation and employee benefits

25,476


24,758


25,536

Occupancy and equipment

4,932


4,784


4,892

Data processing

3,537


4,863


4,342

Marketing

211


698


402

Professional services

567


2,266


628

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,300


909


1,008

Federal deposit insurance premium

795


847


850

Amortization of intangible assets

421


593


623

Other expense

3,131


3,005


3,324

Total noninterest expense

40,370


42,723


41,605

Income before income taxes

6,868


6,577


24,670

Income tax expense

1,120


344


4,213

Net income

$ 5,748


$ 6,233


$ 20,457







Basic earnings per share

$ 0.17


$ 0.18


$ 0.58

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.16


$ 0.18


$ 0.58

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23


$ 0.22


$ 0.22

Average shares outstanding - basic

34,825,471


34,902,029


35,108,390

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,227,138


35,084,635


35,445,340

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)


Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:


Quarter Ended


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


March 31,
2023

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:

Balance, beginning of period

$ 47,999


$ 46,947


$ 42,986

Provision for credit losses on loans

1,704


1,670


1,713

Charge-offs:






Commercial business

(77)


(543)


(161)

Consumer

(123)


(166)


(153)

Total charge-offs

(200)


(709)


(314)

Recoveries:






Commercial business

217


30


51

Consumer

16


61


33

Total recoveries

233


91


84

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

33


(618)


(230)

Balance, end of period

$ 49,736


$ 47,999


$ 44,469

Net charge-offs on loans to average loans receivable, net(1)

- %


0.06 %


0.02 %

(1) Annualized.


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Nonperforming Assets:




Nonaccrual loans:




Commercial business

$ 4,792


$ 4,468

Total nonaccrual loans

4,792


4,468

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,628


1,293

Total nonperforming loans

7,420


5,761

Other real estate owned

-


-

Nonperforming assets

$ 7,420


$ 5,761





ACL on loans to:




Loans receivable

1.12 %


1.11 %

Nonaccrual loans

1,037.90 %


1,074.28 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.11 %


0.10 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.17 %


0.13 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.10 %


0.08 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023

Earnings:










Net interest income

$ 51,530


$ 53,871


$ 55,618


$ 55,824


$ 59,842

Provision for credit losses

1,392


1,424


(878)


1,909


1,825

Noninterest income (loss)

(2,900)


(3,147)


6,271


7,281


8,258

Noninterest expense

40,370


42,723


40,970


41,325


41,605

Net income

5,748


6,233


18,219


16,846


20,457

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)

8,260


8,001


20,919


21,780


26,495

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.17


$ 0.18


$ 0.52


$ 0.48


$ 0.58

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.16


$ 0.18


$ 0.51


$ 0.48


$ 0.58

Average Balances:










Loans receivable, net (1)

$ 4,303,394


$ 4,233,743


$ 4,201,554


$ 4,145,556


$ 4,039,395

Total investment securities

1,832,011


1,861,587


1,992,303


2,061,100


2,090,232

Total interest earning assets

6,244,138


6,269,805


6,363,043


6,297,410


6,213,003

Total assets

7,092,452


7,140,876


7,212,732


7,142,865


7,061,959

Total interest bearing deposits

3,868,890


3,849,067


3,841,148


3,755,005


3,780,570

Total noninterest demand deposits

1,657,132


1,772,261


1,859,374


1,900,640


2,068,688

Stockholders' equity

846,947


813,383


821,494


824,742


812,500

Financial Ratios:










Return on average assets (2)

0.33 %


0.35 %


1.00 %


0.95 %


1.17 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (2)(3)

0.47


0.44


1.15


1.22


1.52

Return on average common equity (2)

2.73


3.04


8.80


8.19


10.21

Return on average tangible common equity (2) (3)

4.07


4.69


12.90


12.04


15.05

Efficiency ratio

83.0


84.2


66.2


65.5


61.1

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

2.29


2.37


2.25


2.32


2.39

Net interest spread (2)

2.70


2.84


2.95


3.11


3.66

Net interest margin (2)

3.32


3.41


3.47


3.56


3.91



(1)

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023

Select Balance Sheet:










Total assets

$ 7,091,283


$ 7,174,957


$ 7,150,588


$ 7,115,410


$ 7,236,806

Loans receivable, net

4,378,429


4,287,628


4,219,911


4,204,936


4,083,003

Total investment securities

1,730,516


1,873,795


1,894,392


2,030,826


2,078,235

Deposits

5,532,327


5,599,872


5,635,187


5,595,543


5,789,022

Noninterest demand deposits

1,637,111


1,715,847


1,789,293


1,857,492


1,982,909

Stockholders' equity

847,580


853,261


813,546


819,733


826,082

Financial Measures:










Book value per share

$ 24.43


$ 24.44


$ 23.31


$ 23.39


$ 23.53

Tangible book value per share (1)

17.36


17.40


16.25


16.34


16.48

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.0 %


11.9 %


11.4 %


11.5 %


11.4 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.8


8.8


8.2


8.3


8.3

Loans to deposits ratio

80.0


77.4


75.7


76.0


71.3

Regulatory Capital Ratios: (2)










Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.6 %


12.9 %


12.9 %


12.8 %


12.9 %

Leverage ratio

10.0


10.0


9.9


9.9


9.9

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.0


13.3


13.3


13.2


13.3

Total capital ratio

13.9


14.1


14.1


14.1


14.1

Credit Quality Metrics:










ACL on loans to:










Loans receivable

1.12 %


1.11 %


1.10 %


1.09 %


1.08 %

Nonperforming loans

1,037.9


1,074.3


1,531.7


1,002.3


923.6

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.11


0.10


0.07


0.11


0.12

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.17


0.13


0.12


0.16


0.17

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.10


0.08


0.07


0.10


0.10

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable, net(3)

-


0.06


(0.11)


-


0.02

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$ 102,232


$ 79,977


$ 72,152


$ 84,623


$ 96,832

Substandard

70,183


69,757


62,653


58,653


48,824

Other Metrics:










Number of banking offices

50


50


50


51


51

Deposits per branch

$ 110,647


$ 111,997


$ 112,704


$ 109,717


$ 113,510

Average number of full-time equivalent employees

765


803


821


813


809

Average assets per full-time equivalent employee

9,271


8,893


8,785


8,786


8,729



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 847,580


$ 853,261


$ 813,546


$ 819,733


$ 826,082

Exclude intangible assets

(245,311)


(245,732)


(246,325)


(246,920)


(247,543)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 602,269


$ 607,529


$ 567,221


$ 572,813


$ 578,539











Total assets (GAAP)

$ 7,091,283


$ 7,174,957


$ 7,150,588


$ 7,115,410


$ 7,236,806

Exclude intangible assets

(245,311)


(245,732)


(246,325)


(246,920)


(247,543)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 6,845,972


$ 6,929,225


$ 6,904,263


$ 6,868,490


$ 6,989,263











Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)

12.0 %


11.9 %


11.4 %


11.5 %


11.4 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.8 %


8.8 %


8.2 %


8.3 %


8.3 %











Shares outstanding

34,689,843


34,906,233


34,901,076


35,047,800


35,108,120











Book value per share (GAAP)

$ 24.43


$ 24.44


$ 23.31


$ 23.39


$ 23.53

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 17.36


$ 17.40


$ 16.25


$ 16.34


$ 16.48

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.


Quarter Ended


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$ 5,748


$ 6,233


$ 18,219


$ 16,846


$ 20,457

Add amortization of intangible assets

421


593


595


623


623

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(88)


(125)


(125)


(131)


(131)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 6,081


$ 6,701


$ 18,689


$ 17,338


$ 20,949











Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 846,947


$ 813,383


$ 821,494


$ 824,742


$ 812,500

Exclude average intangible assets

(245,536)


(246,022)


(246,663)


(247,278)


(247,922)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 601,411


$ 567,361


$ 574,831


$ 577,464


$ 564,578











Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)

2.73 %


3.04 %


8.80 %


8.19 %


10.21 %

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

4.07 %


4.69 %


12.90 %


12.04 %


15.05 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions.


Quarter Ended


March 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$ 5,748


$ 6,233


$ 18,219


$ 16,846


$ 20,457

Add income tax expense

1,120


344


3,578


3,025


4,213

Add (subtract) provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,392


1,424


(878)


1,909


1,825

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)

$ 8,260


$ 8,001


$ 20,919


$ 21,780


$ 26,495











Average total assets (GAAP)

$ 7,092,452


$ 7,140,876


$ 7,212,732


$ 7,142,865


$ 7,061,959











Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP)

0.33 %


0.35 %


1.00 %


0.95 %


1.17 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.47 %


0.44 %


1.15 %


1.22 %


1.52 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

