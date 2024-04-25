Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 14:00
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for First Quarter of 2024 and Reauthorization of Stock Buyback Program

FAIRFAX, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to a net loss of $2,006,393, or - $0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and net income of $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Board approved and has implemented a refreshed stock repurchase program following the extinguishment of the prior buyback program in February 2024. We now have a new SEC Rule 10b -18 program authorized to purchase up to 250,000 shares.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We were pleased to report pretax income for the first quarter of $1,522,651, higher by 28.4% compared to $1,185,604 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This was fueled by an increase in non-interest Income of 24.70% and strong expense management with non-interest expense down 2.89% compared to the same period in 2023. Equally important are the favorable trends in credit quality with a reduction of classified assets and the pending Trustee sale of property of our one large non-performing loan at a price above carrying value. In addition to improving asset quality, we are also remixing loans and deposits to protect the net interest margin and taking proactive steps to reduce expenses in an environment where rates are expected to stay higher for longer."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights include:

  • The Company posted net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to a loss of $2,006,393 or - $0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and net income of $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2023.
  • Pretax Income for the first quarter was $1,522,651, higher by 28.4% compared to pretax income of $1,185,604 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
  • Tangible Book Value per share1 increased during the quarter to $10.83 on March 31, 2024, compared to $10.78 on December 31, 2023.
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to ROAA of -0.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 0.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
  • Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 6.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to ROAE of -10.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 6.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
  • Total Assets were $1.09 billion on March 31, 2024, an increase of $7.79 million or 0.72% from total assets on December 31, 2023.
  • Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) decreased by $9.11 million or 1.18% during the quarter.
  • Total deposits decreased by $26.95 million or by 2.93% during the quarter, largely related to seasonal deposit activity from municipalities. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $2.26 million from the linked quarter to $141.70 million and represented 15.85% of total deposits on March 31, 2024.
  • The net interest margin2 decreased in the first quarter to 2.54%, lower by 8 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs, as yields on earning assets were unchanged.
  • The cost of funds was 3.60% for the first quarter, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 123 basis points compared to the same period in 2023, as deposit costs increased, partially offset by income from balance sheet hedges.
  • Non-interest income increased by 14.53% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 24.70% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans.
  • Non-interest expense in the first quarter increased by 8.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.89% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to higher expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in occupancy costs was related to an adjustment to rental expense which is expected to be non-recurring. The decrease in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to lower compensation costs, driven by lower incentive payouts. Costs related to FDICIA internal controls, including audit fees will be a non-recurring expense in 2024.
  • The Efficiency Ratio3 was 80.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 73.93% for the linked quarter and 78.76% for the same period in 2023.
  • Uninsured deposits were 24.31% of total deposits and total available secured liquidity4 was 156.40% of uninsured deposits on March 31, 2024.
  • Net charge offs decreased in the fourth quarter and were 0.14% of average loans compared to 0.19% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 1.74% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.96% on March 31, 2023. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.21% on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.67% on March 31, 2023.
  • The Company reduced the reserves for unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity securities, which resulted in a $27,486 adjustment to the allowance for loan losses. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.24% compared to 1.37% in the linked quarter.
  • The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.26%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.92%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.92% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.01%.

Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $6.55 million for the first quarter of 2024, lower by 3.28% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 9.05% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 2.54%, lower by 8 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

  • Yields on average earning assets were 5.99% in the first quarter of 2024, unchanged from the linked quarter and 5.38% in the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities and loans drove the increase in yields on earning assets.
  • Loan yields increased by 10 basis points to 6.39% from 6.29% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 22 basis points to 4.88% from 5.10% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 64 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 54 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories.
  • Cost of funds increased by 10 basis points to 3.60% from 3.50% in the linked quarter, and by 123 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, primarily due to rising rates on interest checking and money market accounts and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by lower costs for borrowings as well as interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $80 million with a weighted average remaining term of 2.76 years, as of March 31, 2024.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.17 million for the first quarter, an increase of 14.53% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 24.70% when compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans.

Total Revenue5
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 0.94% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 5.14% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to one less calendar day, and a decrease in the net interest margin. The decrease compared to the calendar quarter was due to lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense in the first quarter increased by 8.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.89% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to higher expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in occupancy costs was related to an adjustment to rental expense which is expected to be non-recurring. The decrease in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to lower compensation costs, driven by lower incentive payouts. Costs related to FDICIA internal controls, including audit fees will be a non-recurring expense in 2024.

The Efficiency Ratio was 80.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 73.93% for the linked quarter and 78.76% for the same period in 2023.

Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans were flat in the fourth quarter at $13,236,852 or 1.74% of loans held-for-investment compared to $13,209,892 or 1.72% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of March 31, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $13,236,852 or 1.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2024, compared to $13,209,892 or 1.22% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the first quarter, the Company reduced reserves for unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity securities, which resulted in an adjustment of $27,486 to the allowance for loan losses. The Company booked a provision of $4,751,441 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.24% as of March 31, 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.01% as of March 31, 2023.

Total Assets

Total assets on March 31, 2024, were $1.09 billion compared to total assets of $1.08 billion on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:

  • Interest bearing deposits at banks increased by $9.54 million.
  • Available for sale investment balances increased by $5.24 million.
  • Other loans held-for investment decreased by $9.11 million

Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on March 31, 2024, were $1.02 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.01 billion on December 31. 2023. Total deposits were $894.11 million on March 31, 2024, compared to total deposits of $921.06 million on December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $2.26 million during the first quarter and comprised 15.85% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $52.97 million, primarily due to seasonal activity related to municipalities, savings deposits decreased by $1.12 million and time deposits increased by $29.40 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $15 million during the quarter and borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond increased by $20 million.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2024, was $77.46 million compared to $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI decreased during the first quarter by $611,706, primarily related to an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2024, was $10.83 per share compared to $10.78 per share on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2024, was $13.39 per share compared to $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.

Stock Buyback Program
In February of 2024, the Company repurchased 19,968 shares that fully extinguished our previously authorized 250,000 share repurchase program. The Board has now approved and implemented a refreshed stock repurchase program following SEC Rule 10b -18 program authorized to purchase up to 250,000 shares. Our Board of Directors believes that share buyback program represents continued disciplined capital management strategy for the company.

Capital Ratios

As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were as follows:


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Total Capital Ratio

14.01 %


13.82 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.92 %


12.65 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.92 %


12.65 %

Leverage Ratio

10.26 %


10.26 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited)

(Audited)


March 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

ASSETS



Cash and Due from Banks

$ 3,367,684

$ 2,442,050

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

31,347,571

21,806,078

Securities Available-for-Sale

216,503,816

211,263,518

Securities Held-to-Maturity

20,789,233

20,114,269

Restricted Stock Investments

5,551,550

4,769,900

Loans Held for Sale

4,369,801

6,663,929

PPP Loans Held for Investment

234,840

259,794

Other Loans Held for Investment

760,376,517

769,484,088

Allowance for Loan Losses

(9,465,851)

(10,519,335)

Net Loans

751,145,506

759,224,547

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

849,378

878,957

Accrued Interest Receivable

4,420,462

3,721,730

Deferred Tax Asset

7,998,822

7,954,018

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

26,929,302

26,731,339

Right of Use Asset, net

2,119,110

1,987,075

Other Assets

17,331,241

17,110,642

Total Assets

$ 1,092,723,477

$ 1,084,668,051

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Deposits



Demand Deposits



Non-interest Bearing

$ 141,696,408

$ 143,956,306

Interest Bearing

466,369,810

519,339,202

Savings Deposits

2,997,171

4,120,770

Time Deposits

283,045,173

253,641,860

Total Deposits

894,108,562

921,058,138

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

50,000,000

35,000,000

Other Borrowings

35,234,840

15,270,576

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)

19,772,200

19,752,719

Accrued Interest Payable

3,302,056

2,842,646

Lease Liability

2,201,003

1,925,672

Other Liabilities

10,644,432

11,590,247

Total Liabilities

$ 1,015,263,093

$ 1,007,439,998

Stockholders' Equity



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:



0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:



23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.



Voting Common Stock:



6,622,542 and 6,582,677 Shares Issued and Outstanding



at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively



(Includes 140,484 and 88,993 Unvested Shares on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



respectively)

64,821

64,937

Non-Voting Common Stock:



673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



respectively)

6,730

6,730

Additional Paid-in Capital

58,000,382

58,320,419

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net

(18,326,721)

(17,715,015)

Retained Earnings

37,715,174

36,550,983

Total Stockholders' Equity

77,460,385

77,228,054

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,092,723,477

$ 1,084,668,051

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS








(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



For the three


For the three



months ended


months ended



March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

Interest Income





Interest and Fees on Loans


$ 12,283,239


$ 9,982,737

Interest on Investment Securities


2,871,479


2,165,723

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks


328,257


300,906

Total Interest Income


15,482,975


12,449,366

Interest Expense





Interest on Deposits


8,023,891


4,871,007

Interest on Borrowings


911,926


379,866

Total Interest Expense


8,935,817


5,250,873






Net Interest Income


6,547,158


7,198,492

Provision for Loan Losses


27,486


(543,000)

Net Interest Income After





Provision for Loan Losses


6,574,644


6,655,492

Non-Interest Income





Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

536,724


378,558

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue


287,032


-

Service Charges and Other Income


117,361


154,588

Gain on Sale of Securities


-


-

Servicing Income


35,253


65,415

Swap Fee Income


-


-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-





owned Life Insurance


197,963


343,139

Total Non-interest Income


1,174,333


941,700






Total Revenue


7,721,491


8,140,194






Non-Interest Expenses





Officer and Employee Compensation





and Benefits


3,735,139


4,149,212

Occupancy Expense


391,876


327,919

Equipment and Depreciation Expense


195,345


181,495

Insurance Expense


224,007


155,068

Professional Fees


526,574


350,080

Data and Item Processing


261,282


320,000

Advertising


114,999


118,479

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees


309,869


282,739

Mortgage Fees and Settlements


95,001


59,286

Other Operating Expense


372,234


467,312

Total Non-interest Expenses


6,226,326


6,411,589

Income Before Income Taxes


1,522,651


1,185,604

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)


358,425


$ (51,031)

Net Income


$ 1,164,226


$ 1,236,635

Earnings per Common Share - Basic


$ 0.16


$ 0.17

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted


$ 0.16


$ 0.17

Weighted-Average Common Shares





Outstanding - Basic


7,285,108


7,280,803

Weighted-Average Common Shares





Outstanding - Diluted


7,325,415


7,317,805

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS












(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


For the three


For the three


For the three


For the three


For the three


months ended


months ended


months ended


months ended


months ended


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023

Interest Income










Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 12,283,239


$ 12,076,745


$ 11,513,273


$ 10,857,368


$ 9,982,737

Interest on Investment Securities

2,871,479


2,933,870


2,730,411


2,522,682


2,165,723

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

328,257


502,411


471,031


464,321


300,906

Total Interest Income

15,482,975


15,513,026


14,714,715


13,844,371


12,449,366











Interest Expense










Interest on Deposits

8,023,891


8,108,762


7,829,199


6,796,570


4,871,008

Interest on Borrowings

911,926


634,972


359,191


350,096


379,866

Total Interest Expense

8,935,816


8,743,734


8,188,390


7,146,666


5,250,874











Net Interest Income

6,547,159


6,769,292


6,526,324


6,697,705


7,198,492

Provision for Loan Losses

27,486


(4,751,441)


(205,000)


(238,000)


(543,000)

Net Interest Income after










Provision for Loan Losses

6,574,645


2,017,851


6,321,324


6,459,705


6,655,492

Non-Interest Income










Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

536,724


467,874


470,800


769,649


378,558

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

287,032


-


-


-


-

Service Charges and Other Income

117,361


326,205


99,563


94,428


154,588

Gains on Sale of Securities

-


-


-


-


-

Servicing Income

35,253


39,525


57,106


64,688


65,415

Swap Fee Income

-


-


-


-


-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-










owned Life Insurance

197,963


191,788


188,781


183,235


343,140

Total Non-interest Income

1,174,334


1,025,392


816,250


1,112,000


941,701





















Total Revenue5

$ 7,721,494


$ 7,794,684


$ 7,342,574


$ 7,809,705


$ 8,140,192











Non-Interest Expenses










Officer and Employee Compensation










and Benefits

3,735,139


3,293,628


3,410,564


3,469,477


4,149,212

Occupancy Expense

391,876


191,674


188,413


38,488


327,919

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

195,345


212,999


213,363


148,901


181,495

Insurance Expense

224,007


237,133


276,713


136,555


155,068

Professional Fees

526,574


524,328


365,316


325,405


350,080

Data and Item Processing

261,282


323,605


355,733


323,906


320,000

Advertising

114,999


116,107


105,183


133,907


118,479

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

309,869


313,043


304,432


290,049


282,739

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

95,001


36,328


83,250


141,333


59,286

Other Operating Expense

372,234


514,081


309,231


382,577


467,311











Total Non-interest Expenses

6,226,327


5,762,926


5,612,199


5,390,599


6,411,589

Income before Income Taxes

1,522,651


(2,719,684)


1,525,376


2,181,106


1,185,604











Income Tax Expense

358,425


(713,291)


206,998


411,031


(51,031)











Net Income

$ 1,164,226


$ (2,006,393)


$ 1,318,378


$ 1,770,075


$ 1,236,635

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.16


$ (0.27)


$ 0.18


$ 0.24


$ 0.17

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.16


$ (0.27)


$ 0.18


$ 0.24


$ 0.17

Weighted-Average Common Shares










Outstanding - Basic

7,285,108


7,335,949


7,277,022


7,307,802


7,280,803

Weighted-Average Common Shares










Outstanding - Diluted

7,325,415


7,361,422


7,293,482


7,317,113


7,317,805

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates































(Unaudited)



































































Three Months Ended






Three Months Ended






Three Months Ended






Three Months Ended






Three Months Ended








March 31, 2024






December 31, 2023






September 30, 2023






June 30, 2023






March 31, 2023








Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield

Assets
































Cash



$ 28,655,861


$ 328,257


4.61 %


$ 36,921,568


$ 502,411


5.40 %


$ 38,989,836


$ 471,031


4.79 %


$ 36,370,275


$ 464,321


5.12 %


$ 31,062,495


$ 300,906


3.93 %

































Investments (Tax Exempt)



21,297,872


204,625




20,012,255


195,353




20,763,539


197,591




21,202,088


187,739




21,182,371


182,470



Investments (Taxable)



219,134,075


2,709,825




211,208,265


2,779,541




208,005,473


2,574,314




197,080,849


2,374,368




184,686,055


2,021,572



Total Investments



240,431,947


2,914,450


4.88 %


231,220,520


2,974,894


5.10 %


228,769,012


2,771,905


4.81 %


218,282,937


2,562,107


4.71 %


205,868,426


2,204,042


4.34 %

































Total Loans



773,171,917


12,283,239


6.39 %


761,583,960


$12,076,745


6.29 %


736,781,506


11,513,273


6.20 %


726,201,568


10,857,368


6.00 %


703,610,368


9,982,737


5.75 %

































Earning Assets



1,042,259,725


15,525,946


5.99 %


1,029,726,048


15,554,050


5.99 %


1,004,540,354


14,756,209


5.83 %


980,854,780


13,883,796


5.68 %


940,541,289


12,487,685


5.38 %

































































































Assets



$ 1,093,119,403






$ 1,084,945,735






$ 1,062,975,635






$ 1,035,350,077






$ 988,804,262





































Liabilities
































Interest Checking



$ 229,520,401


$ 2,515,315


4.41 %


$ 221,430,570


$ 2,364,166


4.24 %


$ 213,956,322


$ 2,130,491


3.95 %


$ 197,224,144


$ 1,892,301


3.85 %


$ 154,625,978


$ 1,320,093


3.46 %

Money Market



274,088,309


2,930,085


4.30 %


288,937,873


2,738,774


3.76 %


289,350,365


3,130,570


4.29 %


282,452,498


2,308,846


3.28 %


261,801,221


2,036,801


3.16 %

Savings



3,416,245


1,129


0.13 %


4,155,974


1,238


0.12 %


4,344,566


1,310


0.12 %


5,678,056


1,586


0.11 %


6,935,212


2,326


0.14 %

Time Deposits



261,965,440


2,577,362


3.96 %


258,903,945


3,004,586


4.60 %


248,550,686


2,566,827


4.10 %


239,305,940


2,593,837


4.35 %


248,679,942


1,511,787


2.47 %

Interest Bearing Deposits



768,990,395


8,023,891


4.20 %


773,428,362


8,108,764


4.16 %


756,201,939


7,829,198


4.11 %


724,660,638


6,796,570


3.76 %


672,042,353


4,871,007


2.94 %

































Borrowings



$ 84,021,016


$ 911,926


4.37 %


$ 56,817,293


$ 634,972


4.43 %


$ 40,480,346


$ 359,191


3.52 %


$ 45,865,355


$ 350,096


3.06 %


$ 49,125,142


$ 379,866


3.14 %

































Interest Bearing Liabilities



853,011,411


8,935,817


4.21 %


830,245,656


8,743,736


4.18 %


796,682,285


8,188,389


4.08 %


770,525,994


7,146,666


3.72 %


721,167,495


5,250,873


2.95 %

































Non Interest Bearing Deposits



$ 146,048,180






$ 161,836,675






$ 169,935,416






$ 169,160,626






$ 176,477,412





































Cost of Funds







3.60 %






3.50 %






3.36 %






3.05 %






2.37 %

































Net Interest Margin





$ 6,590,129


2.54 %




$ 6,810,314


2.62 %




$ 6,567,819


2.59 %




$ 6,737,130


2.76 %




$ 7,236,812


3.12 %

Shareholders Equity



$ 77,333,773






$ 75,770,938






$ 77,445,100






$ 77,557,760






$ 76,928,018





Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates












(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended






Three Months Ended






March 31, 2024


Income /




March 31, 2023


Income /




Average Balance


Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Expense


Yield

Assets












Cash

$ 28,655,861


$ 328,257


4.61 %


$ 31,062,495


$ 300,906


3.93 %













Investments (Tax Exempt)

21,297,872


204,625




21,182,371


182,470



Investments (Taxable)

219,134,075


2,709,825




184,686,055


2,021,572



Total Investments

240,431,947


2,914,450


4.88 %


205,868,426


2,204,042


4.34 %













Total Loans

773,171,917


12,283,239


6.39 %


703,610,368


9,982,737


5.75 %













Earning Assets

1,042,259,725


15,525,946


5.99 %


940,541,289


12,487,685


5.38 %













Assets

$ 1,093,119,403






$ 988,804,262

















Liabilities












Interest Checking

$ 229,520,401


$ 2,515,315


4.41 %


$ 154,625,978


$ 1,320,093


3.46 %

Money Market

274,088,309


2,930,085


4.30 %


261,801,221


2,036,801


3.16 %

Savings

3,416,245


1,129


0.13 %


6,935,212


2,326


0.14 %

Time Deposits

261,965,440


2,577,362


3.96 %


248,679,942


1,511,787


2.47 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

768,990,395


8,023,891


4.20 %


672,042,353


4,871,007


2.94 %













Borrowings

$ 84,021,016


911,926


4.37 %


$ 49,125,142


379,866


3.14 %













Interest Bearing Liabilities

853,011,410


8,935,817


4.21 %


721,167,495


5,250,873


2.95 %













Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 146,048,180






$ 176,477,412

















Cost of Funds





3.60 %






2.37 %













Net Interest Margin



$ 6,590,129


2.54 %




$ 7,236,812


3.12 %

Shareholders Equity

$ 77,333,773






$ 76,928,018





ROAA

0.43 %






0.51 %





ROAE

6.05 %






6.52 %





Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:






(Unaudited)






Balance Sheet Ratios

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Loans held-for-investment to Deposits

85.07 %

83.57 %

81.63 %

80.45 %

81.18 %

Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)






Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

0.43 %

-0.73 %

0.49 %

0.69 %

0.51 %

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

6.05 %

-10.51 %

6.75 %

9.15 %

6.52 %

Efficiency Ratio

80.64 %

73.93 %

76.43 %

69.02 %

78.76 %

Net Interest Margin

2.54 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

2.76 %

3.12 %

Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.99 %

5.99 %

5.83 %

5.68 %

5.38 %

Yield on Securities

4.88 %

5.10 %

4.81 %

4.71 %

4.34 %

Yield on Loans

6.39 %

6.29 %

6.20 %

6.00 %

5.75 %

Cost of Funds

3.60 %

3.50 %

3.36 %

3.05 %

2.37 %

Noninterest income to Total Revenue

15.21 %

13.16 %

11.12 %

14.24 %

11.57 %

Liquidity Ratios






Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

24.31 %

25.65 %

28.10 %

25.78 %

21.77 %

Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

156.40 %

130.30 %

120.27 %

120.82 %

149.16 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

386.89 %

258.25 %

345.53 %

213.43 %

206.92 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.09 %

7.12 %

7.14 %

7.43 %

7.62 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)

6.85 %

6.88 %

6.83 %

7.16 %

7.38 %







Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)

91.24 %

91.31 %

90.96 %

90.41 %

91.89 %

Per Share Data






Tangible Book Value

$10.83

$10.78

$10.50

$10.75

$10.96

Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)

$13.39

$13.25

$13.50

$13.29

$13.32

Share Price Data






Closing Price

$9.75

$10.42

$10.61

$10.56

$13.95

Book Value Multiple

92 %

97 %

101 %

98 %

127 %

Common Stock Data






Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,155,058

7,166,684

7,198,334

7,197,834

7,048,603

Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic

7,285,108

7,335,949

7,277,022

7,307,802

7,280,803

Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted

7,325,415

7,361,422

7,293,482

7,317,113

7,317,805

Capital Ratios (Bank Only)






Tier 1 Leverage ratio

10.26 %

10.26 %

10.64 %

10.99 %

11.30 %

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

12.92 %

12.65 %

13.26 %

13.52 %

13.47 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio

12.92 %

12.65 %

13.26 %

13.52 %

13.47 %

Total Risk Based Capital ratio

14.00 %

13.82 %

14.10 %

14.37 %

14.34 %

Credit Quality






Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

0.14 %

0.19 %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment

1.74 %

1.72 %

0.92 %

0.93 %

0.96 %

Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

1.21 %

1.22 %

0.66 %

0.65 %

0.67 %

Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment

1.74 %

1.72 %

0.92 %

0.93 %

0.96 %

Provision for Loan Losses

-$27,486

$4,751,441

$205,000

$238,000

$543,000

Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment

1.24 %

1.37 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

1.01 %

Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)

1.24 %

1.37 %

0.95 %

0.98 %

1.02 %





FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.












CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA












RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:




































































1Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)



Quarter Ending











March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023








Shareholder's Equity

$ 77,460,385


$ 77,228,054


$ 75,573,033


$ 77,399,123


$ 77,256,026








Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,155,058


7,166,684


7,198,334


7,197,834


7,048,603








Tangible Book Value (GAAP)

$ 10.83


$ 10.78


$ 10.50


$ 10.75


$ 10.96








Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)

$ (18,326,721)


$ (17,715,015)


$ (21,597,860)


$ (18,280,904)


$ (16,644,981)








AOCI per share equivalent

(2.56)


(2.47)


(3.00)


(2.54)


(2.36)








Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

$ 13.39


$ 13.25


$ 13.50


$ 13.29


$ 13.32































Quarter Ending



Year Ending






March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023




March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


Income on Tax Exempt Securities

$ 204,625


$ 195,353


$ 156,097


$ 148,314


$ 144,151




$ 204,625


$ 144,151


Tax Equivalent Adjustment

54,394


51,929


41,494


39,425


38,319




54,394


$ 38,319


Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)

$ 259,019


$ 247,282


$ 197,591


$ 187,739


$ 182,470




$ 259,019


$ 182,470






















2Net Interest Margin



















Average Earning Assets


$ 1,042,259,725


$ 1,029,726,048


$ 1,004,540,354


$ 980,854,780


$ 940,541,289




$ 1,042,259,725


$ 940,541,289


Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)

5.99 %


5.99 %


5.81 %


5.66 %


5.37 %




5.99 %


5.37 %


Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

5.99 %


5.99 %


5.83 %


5.68 %


5.38 %




5.99 %


5.38 %


Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

2.54 %


2.62 %


2.58 %


2.74 %


3.10 %




2.54 %


2.97 %


Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

2.54 %


2.62 %


2.59 %


2.76 %


3.12 %




2.54 %


3.12 %






















2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets






























3Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)



Quarter Ending



Year Ending






March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023




March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


Net Interest Income

$ 6,547,159


$ 6,769,292


$ 6,526,324


$ 6,697,705


$ 7,198,492




$ 6,547,158


$ 7,198,492


Non-Interest Income

1,174,334


1,025,392


816,250


1,112,000


941,701




1,174,333


941,700


Total Revenue

$ 7,721,494


$ 7,794,684


$ 7,342,574


$ 7,809,705


$ 8,140,193




$ 7,721,492


$ 8,140,193


Non-Interest Expense

6,226,327


5,762,926


5,612,199


5,390,599


6,411,589




6,226,326


6,411,589


Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

80.64 %


73.93 %


76.43 %


69.02 %


78.76 %




80.64 %


78.76 %






















4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)




Quarter Ending











March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023








Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)

91.31 %


91.31 %


90.96 %


90.41 %


91.89 %








Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

24.31 %


25.65 %


28.10 %


25.78 %


21.77 %








Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

156.40 %


130.30 %


120.27 %


120.82 %


149.16 %








Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

386.89 %


258.26 %


345.53 %


213.43 %


206.92 %








Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.09 %


7.12 %


7.14 %


7.43 %


7.62 %








Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses

6.85 %


6.88 %


6.83 %


7.16 %


7.38 %








on HTM Securities)







































4 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.



























5Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)



Quarter Ending



Year-to-Date






March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023




March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


Net Interest Income

$ 6,547,159


$ 6,769,292


$ 6,526,324


$ 6,697,705


$ 7,198,492




$ 27,191,814


$ 31,587,930


Non-Interest Income

1,174,334


1,025,392


816,250


1,112,000


941,701




3,895,342


5,698,937


Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 7,721,494


$ 7,794,684


$ 7,342,574


$ 7,809,705


$ 8,140,193




$ 31,087,156


$ 37,286,867


Contact:
 Kathleen Johnson
Marketing Director
703-667-4133: Phone
[email protected]: Email

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings

© 2024 PR Newswire
