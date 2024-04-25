Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2024

LUND, Sweden, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Order intake was SEK 18.3 (18.4) billion, an organic increase of 1 percent.

Net sales was SEK 14.9 (14.1) billion, an organic increase of 7 percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased by 2 percent to SEK 2.4 (2.4) billion, corresponding to a margin of 16.3 (16.9) percent.

Strong cash flow from operating activities of SEK 1.8 (1.0) billion.

Earnings per share of SEK 4.07 (3.64).

Summary

First quarter

Order intake increased by 1 percent* to SEK 18,272 (18,385) million.

Net sales increased by 7 percent* to SEK 14,906 (14,111) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,436 (2,387) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.3 (16.9) percent.

Result after financial items: SEK 2,250 (2,048) million.

Net income: SEK 1,693 (1,515) million.

Earnings per share: SEK 4.07 (3.64).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,751 (1,004) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 21.0 (18.5).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.80 (1.32).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the second quarter

"We expect demand in the second quarter to be somewhat higher than in the first quarter."

Earlier published outlook (February 6, 2024): "We expect demand in the first quarter to be somewhat lower compared to the fourth quarter."

Dividend

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 7.50 (6.00) per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The Q1 2024 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 13.00 on April 25, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

E-mail:: [email protected]

Alfa Laval AB (publ)

PO Box 73

SE-221 00 Lund

Sweden

Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:

Rudeboksvägen 1

Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00

Website: www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-ab--publ--interim-report-january-1---march-31--2024,c3967992

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3967992/2760366.pdf 2024 Q1 Quarterly report

SOURCE Alfa Laval