CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat, yacht and superyacht services company, today announced results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Summary

March quarter revenue of $582.9 million

Same-store sales increase of 2%

Gross profit margin of 32.7%

Net income of $1.6 million, or diluted EPS of $0.07; Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.18

of $0.18 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $29.6 million

CEO & President Commentary

" Although we continue to operate in a challenging market environment, as evidenced by industrywide larger than expected declines in boat registrations, we drove an increase in sales in the second quarter. Our gross margin also remains strong as a direct result of the strategic growth in our higher-margin businesses," said Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax. " Our performance was impacted by ongoing softness in the marine market, highlighting broader macroeconomic concerns including elevated interest rates and persistent inflation. While interest in boating remains encouraging, more aggressive promotional activity was required to assist consumers in making purchase decisions.

" We continue to focus on driving growth through investments in strong, higher-margin businesses that enhance the customer experience and expand our margin profile. During the quarter, we completed the purchase of Williams Tenders USA. This transaction advances our growth strategy, giving MarineMax distribution exclusivity in the U.S. and the Caribbean for the world's premier brand of rigid inflatable jet tenders for the luxury yacht market.

" We are taking additional steps to reduce expenses while maintaining our customer experience and service. These additional measures are directed at better aligning our cost structure with the current environment. Our actions will enhance our strong cash position and healthy balance sheet, positioning us for greater opportunities as market conditions improve," McGill said.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Revenue in the fiscal 2024 second quarter increased 2% to $582.9 million from $570.3 million in the comparable period last year. The top-line growth was primarily driven by an increase in boat sales. On a comparable same-store basis, revenue increased 2%.

Gross profit decreased 5.2% to $190.4 million from $200.9 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin of 32.7% decreased 250 basis points from 35.2% in the comparable period last year, as a higher level of promotional activity amid challenging retail conditions resulted in lower boat margins.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $169.0 million, or 29.0% of revenue, in the second quarter, compared with $145.5 million, or 25.5% of revenue, for the comparable period last year. Excluding transaction costs, changes in contingent consideration, weather events and other non-recurring items in the 2024 period, adjusted SG&A increased $16.4 million, or 11%, from the same period in fiscal 2023.

Interest expense was $19.4 million, or 3.3% of revenue in the second quarter, compared with $13.3 million, or 2.3% of revenue in the prior-year period, reflecting higher interest rates and increased inventory compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income in the second quarter was $1.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with net income of $30.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income1 in the second quarter was $4.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with $27.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $29.6 million, compared with $57.4 million for the comparable period last year.

Company Revises Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Based on results to date, current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, the Company is updating its fiscal year 2024 Adjusted net income1,2 guidance to a range of $2.20 to $3.20 per diluted share. The Company also is revising fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 guidance to a range of $155 million to $190 million. These expectations do not consider or give effect for, among other things, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2024 or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

Conference Call Information

MarineMax will discuss its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results on a conference call starting at 10:00 a.m. ET today. The conference call can be accessed via the "Investors" section of the Company's website: www.marinemax.com, or by dialing 877-407-0789 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8562 (International). An online replay will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the website for one year.

About MarineMax

As the world's largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have over 130 locations worldwide, including 83 dealerships and 66 marina and storage facilities. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world's premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth's surface. We're focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include ongoing softness in the marine market, more aggressive promotional activity, the Company's focus on driving growth through the acquisition of strong, higher-margin businesses, the Company's strategy to invest in brands, products and services that enhance the customer experience and expand the Company's margin profile, the Company's operational improvement measures and the related expected annualized cost savings and our fiscal 2024 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions, and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company's manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of the recently-acquired businesses, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the liquidity and strength of our bank group partners, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

____________________

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. See below for an explanation and quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure.

2 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of why reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 582,892 $ 570,340 $ 1,110,166 $ 1,078,267 Cost of sales 392,471 369,431 744,264 690,461 Gross profit 190,421 200,909 365,902 387,806 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 169,020 145,504 325,502 295,901 Income from operations 21,401 55,405 40,400 91,905 Interest expense 19,374 13,280 37,739 22,764 Income before income tax provision 2,027 42,125 2,661 69,141 Income tax provision 578 12,201 367 19,230 Net income 1,449 29,924 2,294 49,911 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (138 ) (111 ) (223 ) 186 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 1,587 $ 30,035 $ 2,517 $ 49,725 Basic net income per common share $ 0.07 $ 1.37 $ 0.11 $ 2.28 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.07 $ 1.35 $ 0.11 $ 2.23 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 22,299,599 21,853,557 22,247,587 21,804,326 Diluted 22,999,229 22,314,262 22,903,840 22,268,183

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,684 $ 204,339 Accounts receivable, net 121,639 116,910 Inventories 932,607 711,296 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,996 21,710 Total current assets 1,292,926 1,054,255 Property and equipment, net 536,175 499,418 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 140,882 138,525 Goodwill 590,344 558,613 Other intangible assets, net 39,174 42,134 Other long-term assets 31,488 31,783 Total assets $ 2,630,989 $ 2,324,728 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 61,339 $ 44,598 Contract liabilities (customer deposits) 79,095 113,934 Accrued expenses 124,332 113,803 Short-term borrowings 736,717 498,647 Current maturities on long-term debt 33,766 32,409 Current operating lease liabilities 10,359 9,981 Total current liabilities 1,045,608 813,372 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 372,624 407,335 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 126,224 121,813 Deferred tax liabilities, net 58,156 47,638 Other long-term liabilities 87,919 83,310 Total liabilities 1,690,531 1,473,468 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 334,939 313,848 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,531 3,013 Retained earnings 742,466 680,392 Treasury stock (148,656 ) (148,656 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to MarineMax, Inc. 931,309 848,626 Non-controlling interests 9,149 2,634 Total shareholders' equity 940,458 851,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,630,989 $ 2,324,728

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Retail Operations $ 579,177 $ 558,872 $ 1,103,262 $ 1,061,258 Product Manufacturing 40,182 56,749 86,310 113,075 Elimination of intersegment revenue (36,467 ) (45,281 ) (79,406 ) (96,066 ) Revenue $ 582,892 $ 570,340 $ 1,110,166 $ 1,078,267 Income from operations: Retail Operations $ 20,665 $ 53,737 $ 35,470 $ 90,465 Product Manufacturing (914 ) 6,243 3,056 12,745 Intersegment adjustments 1,650 (4,575 ) 1,874 (11,305 ) Income from operations $ 21,401 $ 55,405 $ 40,400 $ 91,905

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 1,587 $ 30,035 $ 2,517 $ 49,725 Transaction costs (1) 119 80 3,225 6,116 Intangible amortization (2) 1,429 1,890 3,163 3,595 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 949 1,183 1,167 2,230 Weather expenses (recoveries) 987 (1,685 ) 698 (191 ) Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) - (5,129 ) - (5,129 ) Tax adjustments for items noted above (5) (993 ) 1,062 (1,139 ) (1,841 ) Adjusted net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 4,078 $ 27,436 $ 9,631 $ 54,505 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.07 $ 1.35 $ 0.11 $ 2.23 Transaction costs (1) 0.01 - 0.14 0.27 Intangible amortization (2) 0.06 0.08 0.14 0.16 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.10 Weather expenses (recoveries) 0.04 (0.08 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) - (0.22 ) - (0.22 ) Tax adjustments for items noted above (5) (0.04 ) 0.05 (0.05 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted diluted net income per common share $ 0.18 $ 1.23 $ 0.42 $ 2.45

(1) Transactions costs relate to acquisition transaction and integration costs in the period. (2) Represents amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. (3) Represents expenses to record contingent consideration liabilities at fair value. (4) Represents gain on a previously held equity investment upon acquisition of the entire business. (5) Adjustments for taxes for items are calculated based on the effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 1,587 $ 30,035 $ 2,517 $ 49,725 Interest expense (excluding floor plan) 7,522 6,819 15,278 13,184 Income tax provision 578 12,201 367 19,230 Depreciation and amortization 10,965 8,853 21,897 17,972 Stock-based compensation expense 5,984 5,368 11,402 10,213 Transaction costs 119 80 3,225 6,116 Gain on acquisition of equity investment - (5,129 ) - (5,129 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 949 1,183 1,167 2,230 Weather expenses (recoveries) 987 (1,685 ) 698 (191 ) Foreign currency 908 (371 ) (308 ) (2,801 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,599 $ 57,354 $ 56,243 $ 110,549

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, along with the above Supplemental Financial Information table, contains "Adjusted net income", "Adjusted diluted EPS" and " Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable securities legislation. In determining these measures, the Company excludes certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are key performance indicators that improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results and provide investors with more insight into, and an additional tool to understand and assess, the performance of the Company's ongoing core business operations. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the above reconciliation and should consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, we have not reconciled our fiscal year 2024 Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (the corresponding GAAP measure for each), which is not accessible on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration and acquisition costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs, which are likely to be significant to the calculation of net income, are affected by the integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees, which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

Contacts

Mike McLamb

Chief Financial Officer

727-531-1700

investors@marinemax.com

Scott Solomon

Sharon Merrill Advisors

857-383-2409

HZO@investorrelations.com