" Our team is continuing to execute exceptionally well in a dynamic and competitive marketplace," said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation. "We delivered double-digit growth in Adjusted EPS and free cash flow while returning $3.6 billion to shareholders, investing aggressively in our businesses, and maintaining our strong balance sheet. We grew broadband ARPU over 4%, delivered 7% revenue growth in our connectivity businesses, and expanded our Adjusted EBITDA margin across Connectivity & Platforms. In Studios, following a record year with eight Oscars including Best Picture, our film group continues to leverage our incredible IP with hits like Kung Fu Panda 4; and Peacock remains one of the fastest growing domestic streamers with impressive acquisition, retention and engagement trends. Overall, I am proud of our ability to consistently perform at the highest levels and continue to position the company for long-term growth."

($ in millions, except per share data) 1st Quarter Consolidated Results 2024 2023 Change Revenue $30,058 $29,691 1.2% Net Income Attributable to Comcast $3,857 $3,834 0.6% Adjusted Net Income1 $4,171 $3,877 7.6% Adjusted EBITDA2 $9,355 $9,415 (0.6% ) Earnings per Share3 $0.97 $0.91 6.5% Adjusted Earnings per Share1 $1.04 $0.92 13.9% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $7,848 $7,228 8.6% Free Cash Flow4 $4,538 $3,800 19.4% For additional detail on segment revenue and expenses, customer metrics, capital expenditures, and free cash flow, please refer to the trending schedule on Comcast's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com.

1st Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Adjusted EPS increased 13.9% to $1.04; Generated Free Cash Flow of $4.5 Billion

Total Return of Capital to Shareholders Increased 13.5% to $3.6 Billion Through a Combination of $1.2 Billion in Dividend Payments and $2.4 Billion in Share Repurchases

Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Increased 1.5% to $8.2 Billion and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increased 30 Basis Points to 40.5%. Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency, Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Increased 1.3% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increased 50 Basis Points

Domestic Broadband Average Rate Per Customer Increased 4.2%, Driving Domestic Broadband Revenue Growth of 3.9% to $6.6 Billion

Domestic Wireless Customer Lines Increased 21% Compared to the Prior Year Period to 6.9 Million, Including Net Additions of 289,000 in the First Quarter

Kung Fu Panda 4 Debuted in March and Grossed Over $480 Million in Worldwide Box Office Year-to-Date, Contributing to the Panda Franchise's Cumulative Total of $2.3 Billion. Oppenheimer Won 7 Oscars at the Academy Awards, Began Streaming Exclusively on Peacock Beginning in February and Was the Most Watched Pay 1 Movie in Peacock's History

Debuted in March and Grossed Over $480 Million in Worldwide Box Office Year-to-Date, Contributing to the Panda Franchise's Cumulative Total of $2.3 Billion. Won 7 Oscars at the Academy Awards, Began Streaming Exclusively on Peacock Beginning in February and Was the Most Watched Pay 1 Movie in Peacock's History Peacock Paid Subscribers Increased 55% Compared to the Prior Year Period to 34 Million, Including Net Additions of 3 Million in the First Quarter. Peacock Revenue Increased 54% to $1.1 Billion; Adjusted EBITDA Improved Compared to the Prior Year Period and Also on a Sequential Basis

1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue increased 1.2% compared to the prior year period. Net Income Attributable to Comcast was consistent with the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income increased 7.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was consistent with the prior year period.

Earnings per Share (EPS) increased 6.5% to $0.97. Adjusted EPS increased 13.9% to $1.04.

Capital Expenditures decreased 1.3% to $2.6 billion. Connectivity & Platforms' capital expenditures decreased 3.8% to $1.9 billion, reflecting lower spending on customer premise equipment, scalable infrastructure and support capital, partially offset by higher investment in line extensions. Content & Experiences' capital expenditures increased 3.8% to $676 million, primarily driven by investment in Theme Parks, which continues to reflect significant spending due to the construction of Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $7.8 billion. Free Cash Flow was $4.5 billion.

Dividends and Share Repurchases. Comcast paid dividends totaling $1.2 billion and repurchased 56.0 million of its shares for $2.4 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $3.6 billion.

Connectivity & Platforms

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change5 1st Quarter 2024 2023 Change Connectivity & Platforms Revenue Residential Connectivity & Platforms $17,868 $17,869 - % (0.8 %) Business Services Connectivity 2,407 2,283 5.4 % 5.4 % Total Connectivity & Platforms Revenue $20,275 $20,153 0.6 % (0.1 %) Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Residential Connectivity & Platforms $6,852 $6,762 1.3 % 1.1 % Business Services Connectivity 1,366 1,332 2.6 % 2.6 % Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA $8,218 $8,093 1.5 % 1.3 % Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin Residential Connectivity & Platforms 38.3 % 37.8 % 50 bps 60 bps Business Services Connectivity 56.7 % 58.3 % (160) bps (160) bps Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.5 % 40.2 % 30 bps 50 bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Connectivity & Platforms was consistent with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased due to growth in Residential Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA and Business Services Connectivity Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 40.5%.

(in thousands) Net Additions / (Losses) 1st Quarter 1Q24 1Q23 2024 2023 Customer Relationships Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 31,555 31,826 (94 ) (34 ) International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 17,782 18,051 (65 ) 111 Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships 2,634 2,630 (7 ) 5 Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 51,971 52,507 (166 ) 82 Domestic Broadband Residential Customers 29,693 29,815 (55 ) 3 Business Customers 2,495 2,508 (10 ) 2 Total Domestic Broadband Customers 32,188 32,324 (65 ) 5 Total Domestic Wireless Lines 6,877 5,668 289 355 Total Domestic Video Customers 13,618 15,528 (487 ) (614 )

Total Customer Relationships for Connectivity & Platforms decreased by 166,000 to 52.0 million, primarily reflecting decreases in Residential Connectivity & Platforms customer relationships. Total domestic broadband customer net losses were 65,000, total domestic wireless line net additions were 289,000 and total domestic video customer net losses were 487,000.

Residential Connectivity & Platforms

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change5 1st Quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue Domestic Broadband $6,591 $6,343 3.9 % 3.9 % Domestic Wireless 972 858 13.3 % 13.3 % International Connectivity 1,116 897 24.4 % 19.4 % Total Residential Connectivity 8,679 8,099 7.2 % 6.7 % Video 6,876 7,382 (6.9 %) (7.7 %) Advertising 951 907 4.9 % 3.5 % Other 1,362 1,482 (8.1 %) (9.0 %) Total Revenue $17,868 $17,869 - % (0.8 %) Operating Expenses Programming $4,405 $4,600 (4.2 %) (5.1 %) Non-Programming 6,611 6,508 1.6 % 0.4 % Total Operating Expenses $11,016 $11,108 (0.8 %) (1.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA $6,852 $6,762 1.3 % 1.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38.3 % 37.8 % 50 bps 60 bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Residential Connectivity & Platforms was consistent with the prior year period, driven by increases in domestic broadband, international connectivity, domestic wireless and advertising revenue, offset by decreases in video and other revenue. Domestic broadband revenue increased due to higher average rates. International connectivity revenue increased due to an increase in broadband revenue from higher average rates and in wireless revenue, reflecting higher sales of wireless services and devices. These increases include the positive impact of foreign currency. Domestic wireless revenue increased due to an increase in the number of customer lines. Advertising revenue increased primarily due to higher domestic political advertising, higher revenue from our advanced advertising business and the positive impact of foreign currency, partially offset by lower domestic advertising. Video revenue decreased due to a decline in the number of video customers, partially offset by an overall increase in average rates and the positive impact of foreign currency. Other revenue decreased primarily due to lower residential wireline voice revenue, driven by a decline in the number of customers.

Adjusted EBITDA for Residential Connectivity & Platforms increased due to lower operating expenses. Programming expenses decreased primarily due to a decline in the number of domestic video customers, partially offset by rate increases under our domestic programming contracts and the impact of foreign currency. Non-programming expenses increased primarily due to higher technical and support costs, the impact of foreign currency and increased direct product costs, partially offset by lower spending on marketing and promotion expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 38.3%.

Business Services Connectivity

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change5 1st Quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue $2,407 $2,283 5.4% 5.4% Operating Expenses 1,041 952 9.4% 9.4% Adjusted EBITDA $1,366 $1,332 2.6% 2.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 56.7 % 58.3 % (160) bps (160) bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Business Services Connectivity increased due to an increase in revenue from small business customers, driven by higher average rates, and an increase in revenue from medium-sized and enterprise customers.

Adjusted EBITDA for Business Services Connectivity increased due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in direct product costs, marketing and promotion expenses, and technical and support costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 56.7%.

Content & Experiences

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2024 2023 Change Content & Experiences Revenue Media $6,371 $6,152 3.6 % Studios 2,743 2,956 (7.2 %) Theme Parks 1,979 1,949 1.5 % Headquarters & Other 12 19 (36.8 %) Eliminations (731 ) (817 ) 10.5 % Total Content & Experiences Revenue $10,374 $10,259 1.1 % Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA Media $827 $880 (6.1 %) Studios 244 277 (12.2 %) Theme Parks 632 658 (3.9 %) Headquarters & Other (243 ) (232 ) (4.8 %) Eliminations 33 24 36.9 % Total Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA $1,493 $1,607 (7.1 %)

Revenue for Content & Experiences increased compared to the prior year period driven by Media and Theme Parks. Adjusted EBITDA for Content & Experiences decreased primarily due to decreases in Media, Studios and Theme Parks.

Media

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue Domestic Advertising $2,025 $2,025 - % Domestic Distribution 2,906 2,709 7.2 % International Networks 1,021 1,008 1.3 % Other 420 410 2.5 % Total Revenue $6,371 $6,152 3.6 % Operating Expenses 5,545 5,272 5.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $827 $880 (6.1 %)

Revenue for Media increased primarily due to higher domestic distribution revenue. Domestic distribution revenue increased primarily due to higher revenue at Peacock, driven by an increase in paid subscribers. International networks revenue increased primarily reflecting the positive impact of foreign currency. Domestic advertising revenue was consistent primarily due to lower revenue at our networks, offset by an increase in revenue at Peacock.

Adjusted EBITDA for Media decreased due to higher operating expenses, which more than offset higher revenue. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher programming costs at Peacock. Media results include $1.1 billion of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $639 million related to Peacock, compared to $685 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $704 million in the prior year period.

Studios

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue Content Licensing $2,101 $2,344 (10.4 %) Theatrical 330 319 3.4 % Other 312 292 6.6 % Total Revenue $2,743 $2,956 (7.2 %) Operating Expenses 2,499 2,678 (6.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA $244 $277 (12.2 %)

Revenue for Studios decreased due to lower content licensing revenue, primarily reflecting the timing of when content was made available by our film studios. Theatrical revenue increased due to the successful performance of recent releases, including Kung Fu Panda 4 and Migration, compared to theatrical releases in the prior year period, including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and M3GAN.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studios decreased due to lower revenue, which more than offset lower operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses primarily reflected lower programming and production expenses, mainly due to lower costs associated with the timing of when content was made available by our film studios.

Theme Parks

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2024 2023 Change Revenue $1,979 $1,949 1.5% Operating Expenses 1,347 1,291 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA $632 $658 (3.9%)

Revenue for Theme Parks increased due to higher revenue at our domestic theme parks. International theme parks revenue was consistent due to higher underlying revenue, offset by the negative impact of foreign currency.

Adjusted EBITDA for Theme Parks decreased, reflecting higher operating expenses and the negative impact of foreign currency, which more than offset higher revenue. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher marketing and promotions costs.

Headquarters & Other

Content & Experiences Headquarters & Other includes overhead, personnel costs and costs associated with corporate initiatives. Headquarters & Other Adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter was $243 million, compared to a loss of $232 million in the prior year period.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between our Content & Experiences segments, the most significant being content licensing between the Studios and Media segments, which are affected by the timing of recognition of content licenses. Revenue eliminations were $731 million, compared to $817 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a benefit of $33 million, compared to a benefit of $24 million in the prior year period.

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2024 2023 Change Corporate & Other Revenue $767 $707 8.6 % Operating Expenses 1,096 995 10.2 % Adjusted EBITDA ($329 ) ($288 ) (14.2 %) Eliminations Revenue ($1,358 ) ($1,427 ) (4.8 %) Operating Expenses (1,332 ) (1,430 ) (6.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA ($26 ) $3 N M NM=comparison not meaningful.

Corporate & Other

Corporate & Other primarily includes overhead and personnel costs; our Sky-branded video services and television networks in Germany; Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Xumo, our consolidated streaming platform joint venture beginning in June 2022. Corporate & Other Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily reflecting an increase in operating expenses primarily due to higher costs related to our corporate functions, Sky and Xumo.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between Connectivity & Platforms, Content & Experiences and other businesses, the most significant being distribution of television network programming between the Media and Residential Connectivity & Platforms segments. Revenue eliminations were $1.4 billion, consistent with the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a loss of $26 million compared to a benefit of $3 million in the prior year period.

Notes: 1 We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders, respectively, adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. See Table 5 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 2 We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time, we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 3 All earnings per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. 4 We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets. From time to time, we may exclude from Free Cash Flow the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as significant legal settlements) that affect period-to-period comparability. Cash payments related to certain capital or intangible assets, such as the construction of Universal Beijing Resort, are presented separately in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and are therefore excluded from capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets for Free Cash Flow. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 5 Constant currency growth rates are calculated by comparing the results for each comparable prior year period adjusted to reflect the average exchange rates from each current year period presented rather than the actual exchange rates that were in effect during the respective periods. See Table 6 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit or loss for our segments. From time to time, we may present Adjusted EBITDA for components of our reportable segments, such as Peacock. We believe these measures are useful to evaluate our financial results and provide a basis of comparison to others, although our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA for components are generally presented on a consistent basis with the respective segments and include direct revenue and operating costs and expenses attributed to the component operations.

Numerical information is presented on a rounded basis using actual amounts. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

TABLE 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $30,058 $29,691 Costs and expenses Programming and production 8,823 9,004 Marketing and promotion 2,018 1,963 Other operating and administrative 9,857 9,301 Depreciation 2,175 2,264 Amortization 1,376 1,513 24,248 24,045 Operating income 5,810 5,646 Interest expense (1,002) (1,010) Investment and other income (loss), net Equity in net income (losses) of investees, net 158 485 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net (51) (6) Other income (loss), net 191 128 298 607 Income before income taxes 5,105 5,243 Income tax expense (1,328) (1,476) Net income 3,777 3,767 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (79) (67) Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation $3,857 $3,834 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders $0.97 $0.91 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 3,992 4,227

TABLE 2 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $3,777 $3,767 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,551 3,777 Share-based compensation 373 359 Noncash interest expense (income), net 103 78 Net (gain) loss on investment activity and other (164) (517) Deferred income taxes (17) 82 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Current and noncurrent receivables, net 643 363 Film and television costs, net 124 13 Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors (446) (651) Other operating assets and liabilities (97) (43) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,848 7,228 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (2,630) (2,664) Cash paid for intangible assets (679) (765) Construction of Universal Beijing Resort (108) (87) Proceeds from sales of businesses and investments 274 343 Purchases of investments (404) (149) Other 35 (48) Net cash (used in) investing activities (3,511) (3,370) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings, net - (660) Proceeds from borrowings 26 1,059 Repurchases and repayments of debt (289) (49) Repurchases of common stock under repurchase program and employee plans (2,664) (2,176) Dividends paid (1,193) (1,174) Other 97 (82) Net cash (used in) financing activities (4,023) (3,082) Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10) 20 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 304 796 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,282 4,782 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $6,586 $5,577

TABLE 3 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $6,515 $6,215 Receivables, net 13,144 13,813 Other current assets 4,319 3,959 Total current assets 23,978 23,987 Film and television costs 12,757 12,920 Investments 9,548 9,385 Property and equipment, net 59,918 59,686 Goodwill 58,668 59,268 Franchise rights 59,365 59,365 Other intangible assets, net 27,063 27,867 Other noncurrent assets, net 12,304 12,333 $263,601 $264,811 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors $11,792 $12,437 Accrued participations and residuals 1,583 1,671 Deferred revenue 3,446 3,242 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,834 11,613 Current portion of debt 2,502 2,069 Advance on sale of investment 9,167 9,167 Total current liabilities 40,324 40,198 Noncurrent portion of debt 94,071 95,021 Deferred income taxes 25,978 26,003 Other noncurrent liabilities 19,935 20,122 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 243 241 Equity Comcast Corporation shareholders' equity 82,549 82,703 Noncontrolling interests 500 523 Total equity 83,049 83,226 $263,601 $264,811

TABLE 4 Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Comcast Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation $3,857 $3,834 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (79) (67) Income tax expense 1,328 1,476 Interest expense 1,002 1,010 Investment and other (income) loss, net (298) (607) Depreciation 2,175 2,264 Amortization 1,376 1,513 Adjustments (1) (6) (8) Adjusted EBITDA $9,355 $9,415

Reconciliation from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $7,848 $7,228 Capital expenditures (2,630) (2,664) Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets (679) (765) Free Cash Flow $4,538 $3,800 Alternate Presentation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $9,355 $9,415 Capital expenditures (2,630) (2,664) Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets (679) (765) Cash interest expense (731) (766) Cash taxes (349) (148) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (940) (1,731) Noncash share-based compensation 373 359 Other (2) 140 99 Free Cash Flow $4,538 $3,800

(1) 1st quarter 2024 and 2023 Adjusted EBITDA excludes $(6) and $(8) million of other operating and administrative expenses, respectively, related to our investment portfolio. (2) 1st quarter 2024 and 2023 include adjustments of $(6) and $(8) million, respectively, of costs related to our investment portfolio as these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

TABLE 5 Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (in millions, except per share data) $ EPS $ EPS Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders $3,857 $0.97 $3,834 $0.91 Change 0.6% 6.5% Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 437 0.11 431 0.10 Investments (2) (123) (0.03) (389) (0.09) Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EPS $4,171 $1.04 $3,877 $0.92 Change 7.6% 13.9%

(1) Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions. Amortization of intangible assets not resulting from business combinations (such as software and acquired intellectual property rights used in our theme parks) is included in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets before income taxes $569 $556 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net of tax $437 $431

(2) Adjustments for investments include realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net (as stated in Table 1), as well as the equity in net (income) losses of investees, net, for certain equity method investments, including Atairos and Hulu and costs related to our investment portfolio. Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net $51 $6 Equity in net (income) losses of investees, net and other (215) (521) Investments before income taxes (164) (515) Investments, net of tax ($123) ($389)

TABLE 6 Reconciliation of Constant Currency (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in millions) As

Reported Effects of

Foreign

Currency Constant

Currency

Amounts Reconciliation of Connectivity & Platforms Constant Currency Connectivity & Platforms Revenue Residential Connectivity & Platforms $17,869 $135 $18,004 Business Services Connectivity 2,283 1 2,284 Total Connectivity & Platforms Revenue $20,153 $134 $20,287 Connectivity and Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Residential Connectivity & Platforms $6,762 $18 $6,780 Business Services Connectivity 1,332 - 1,332 Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA $8,093 $18 $8,111 Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin Residential Connectivity & Platforms 37.8% (10) bps 37.7% Business Services Connectivity 58.3% - bps 58.3% Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.2% (20) bps 40.0% Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in millions) As

Reported Effects of

Foreign

Currency Constant

Currency

Amounts Reconciliation of Residential Connectivity & Platforms Constant Currency Revenue Domestic broadband $6,343 $- $6,343 Domestic wireless 858 - 858 International connectivity 897 38 935 Total residential connectivity $8,099 $37 $8,136 Video 7,382 69 7,451 Advertising 907 12 919 Other 1,482 15 1,497 Total Revenue $17,869 $135 $18,004 Operating Expenses Programming $4,600 $42 $4,642 Non-Programming 6,508 75 6,583 Total Operating Expenses $11,108 $116 $11,224 Adjusted EBITDA $6,762 $18 $6,780 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.8% (10) bps 37.7%

