Executive Commentary:
"The start of the second quarter of 2024 also represents the start of Tri Counties Bank's 50th year of operations. Thinking back to our humble beginnings, we have achieved great success through our consistent delivery of Service with Solutions® and we are thankful to be recognized as an industry leading Community Bank in California. Amidst a challenging operating and economic environment, our financial results for the first quarter clearly illustrate our resilience and ability to create shareholder value," explained Rick Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Peter Wiese, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, added, "As changing economic forecasts created short term volatility, we continued to execute a variety of balance sheet and operationally focused strategies which, during the first quarter of 2024, resulted in our ability to grow deposits, reduce borrowings, and improve our efficiency ratio. As the balance of 2024 unfolds, we anticipate that the incremental repricing of earning assets will provide an increasing level of benefit to revenues."
Selected Financial Highlights
- For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 1.13%, while the return on average equity was 9.50%; for the trailing quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company's return on average assets was 1.05%, while the return on average equity was 9.43%.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.78 for the trailing quarter and $1.07 during the first quarter of 2023.
- The loan to deposit ratio decreased to 85.1% as of March 31, 2024, as compared to 86.7% for the trailing quarter end, as a result of deposit growth during the quarter.
- The efficiency ratio improved to 57.36% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 58.71% for the trailing quarter end, due to management's focus on expense control as well as the absence of non-recurring costs in the quarter.
- The provision for credit losses was approximately $4.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $6.0 million during the trailing quarter end, reflecting the risks associated with general economic trends and forecasts.
- The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.83% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 1.79% as of the trailing quarter end, and 1.69% as of March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.37% on March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.35% as of December 31, 2023, and 0.20% at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the ACL represented 363% of non-performing loans.
Financial results reported in this document are preliminary and unaudited. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.
Operating Results and Performance Ratios
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Net interest income
$
82,736
$
86,617
$
(3,881
)
(4.5
)%
Provision for credit losses
(4,305
)
(5,990
)
1,685
(28.1
)%
Noninterest income
15,771
16,040
(269
)
(1.7
)%
Noninterest expense
(56,504
)
(60,267
)
3,763
(6.2
)%
Provision for income taxes
(9,949
)
(10,325
)
376
(3.6
)%
Net income
$
27,749
$
26,075
$
1,674
6.4
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.83
$
0.78
$
0.05
6.4
%
Dividends per share
$
0.33
$
0.30
$
0.03
10.0
%
Average common shares
33,245
33,267
(22
)
(0.1
)%
Average diluted common shares
33,370
33,352
18
0.1
%
Return on average total assets
1.13
%
1.05
%
Return on average equity
9.50
%
9.43
%
Efficiency ratio
57.36
%
58.71
%
Three months ended
March 31,
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Net interest income
$
82,736
$
93,336
$
(10,600
)
(11.4
)%
Provision for credit losses
(4,305
)
(4,195
)
(110
)
2.6
%
Noninterest income
15,771
13,635
2,136
15.7
%
Noninterest expense
(56,504
)
(53,794
)
(2,710
)
5.0
%
Provision for income taxes
(9,949
)
(13,149
)
3,200
(24.3
)%
Net income
$
27,749
$
35,833
$
(8,084
)
(22.6
)%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.83
$
1.07
$
(0.24
)
(22.4
)%
Dividends per share
$
0.33
$
0.30
$
0.03
10.0
%
Average common shares
33,245
33,296
(51
)
(0.2
)%
Average diluted common shares
33,370
33,438
(68
)
(0.2
)%
Return on average total assets
1.13
%
1.47
%
Return on average equity
9.50
%
13.36
%
Efficiency ratio
57.36
%
50.29
%
Balance Sheet Data
Total loans outstanding was $6.8 billion as of March 31, 2024, an organic increase of 5.9% over March 31, 2023. As compared to December 31, 2023, total loans outstanding increased during the quarter by $6.2 million or 0.4% annualized. As the Company continued with its balance sheet augmentation strategies, investments decreased by $84.3 million and $356.2 million for the three and twelve month periods ended March 31, 2024 and ending the quarter with a balance of $2.22 billion or 22.6% of total assets. Quarterly average earning assets to quarterly total average assets was 92.0% on March 31, 2024, compared to 91.6% at March 31, 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 85.1% on March 31, 2024, as compared to 80.0% at March 31, 2023. The Company did not utilize brokered deposits during 2024 or 2023 and continues to rely on organic deposit growth and short-term borrowings to fund cash flow timing differences.
Total shareholders' equity increased by $3.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as net income of $27.7 million was partially offset by a $11.2 million change in accumulated other comprehensive losses, and cash dividend payments on common stock of approximately $10.9 million. As a result, the Company's book value grew to $35.06 per share at March 31, 2024, compared to $32.84 at March 31, 2023. The Company's tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $25.60 per share at March 31, 2024, as compared to $23.22 at March 31, 2023. As noted above, changes in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, net of deferred taxes continue to create moderate levels of volatility in tangible book value per share.
Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change
Ending balances
March 31,
December 31,
Annualized
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
$ Change
Total assets
$
9,813,767
$
9,910,089
$
(96,322
)
(3.9
)%
Total loans
6,800,695
6,794,470
6,225
0.4
Total investments
2,221,555
2,305,882
(84,327
)
(14.6
)
Total deposits
7,987,658
7,834,038
153,620
7.8
Total other borrowings
392,409
632,582
(240,173
)
(151.9
)
Loans outstanding increased by $6.2 million or 0.4% on an annualized basis during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. During the quarter, loan originations/draws totaled approximately $325.5 million while payoffs/repayments of loans totaled $321.3 million, which compares to originations/draws and payoffs/repayments during the trailing quarter ended of $450.0 million and $368.0 million, respectively. While origination volume decreased from the previous quarter, activity levels continue to be lower relative to the comparative period in 2023 due in part to disciplined pricing and underwriting, as well as decreased borrower demand given economic uncertainties. Investment security balances decreased $84.3 million or 14.6% on an annualized basis as the result of net prepayments, and maturities, collectively totaling approximating $66.4 million, in addition to net decreases in the market value of securities of $15.9 million. For the foreseeable future, management intends to utilize cash flows from the investment security portfolio and organic deposit growth to support loan growth or reduce borrowings, thus driving an improved mix of earning assets. Deposit balances increased by $153.6 million or 7.8% annualized during the period, led by growth within time deposits. Proceeds from the call or maturity of investment securities, and growth in deposits, during the quarter supported a net decrease of $240.2 million in short-term borrowings, which totaled $392.4 million at March 31, 2024.
Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change
Quarterly average balances for the period ended
March 31,
December 31,
Annualized
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
$ Change
Total assets
$
9,855,797
$
9,879,355
$
(23,558
)
(1.0
)%
Total loans
6,785,840
6,746,153
39,687
2.4
Total investments
2,266,320
2,295,235
(28,915
)
(5.0
)
Total deposits
7,821,044
7,990,993
(169,949
)
(8.5
)
Total other borrowings
584,696
515,959
68,737
53.3
Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change
Ending balances
As of March 31,
% Change
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
$ Change
Total assets
$
9,813,767
$
9,842,394
$
(28,627
)
(0.3
)%
Total loans
6,800,695
6,422,421
378,274
5.9
Total investments
2,221,555
2,577,769
(356,214
)
(13.8
)
Total deposits
7,987,658
8,025,865
(38,207
)
(0.5
)
Total other borrowings
392,409
434,140
(41,731
)
(9.6
)
Loan balances increased as a result of organic activities by approximately $378.3 million or 5.9% during the twelve-month period ending March 31, 2024. Over the same period deposit balances have declined by $38.2 million or 0.5%. The Company has offset these declines through the deployment of excess cash balances, runoff of investment security balances, and proceeds from short-term Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings.
Primary Sources of Liquidity
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Borrowing capacity at correspondent banks and FRB
$
2,882,859
$
2,921,525
$
2,853,219
Less: borrowings outstanding
(367,000
)
(600,000
)
(394,095
)
Unpledged available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities
1,435,990
1,558,506
1,883,353
Cash held or in transit with FRB
41,541
51,253
67,468
Total primary liquidity
$
3,993,390
$
3,931,284
$
4,409,945
Estimated uninsured deposit balances
$
2,450,179
$
2,371,000
$
2,113,000
On March 31, 2024, the Company's primary sources of liquidity represented 50% of total deposits and 163% of estimated total uninsured (excluding collateralized municipal deposits and intercompany balances) deposits, respectively. As secondary sources of liquidity, the Company's held-to-maturity investment securities had a fair value of $118.5 million, including approximately $9.3 million in net unrealized losses.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
During the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) actions have resulted in an increase in the Fed Funds Rate by approximately 50 basis points. During the same period the Company's yield on total loans increased 51 basis points to 5.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from 5.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on the Company's investment security portfolio was 3.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 17 basis points from the 3.21% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits and total interest-bearing liabilities increased by 140 basis points and 150 basis points, respectively, between the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Since FOMC rate actions began in March 2022, the Company's cost of total deposits has increased 117 basis points which translates to a cycle to date deposit beta of 22.3%.
The Company continues to manage its cost of deposits through the use of various pricing and product mix strategies. As of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, deposits priced utilizing these strategies totaled $1.4 billion, $1.3 billion and $0.7 billion, respectively, and carried weighted average rates of 3.75%, 3.60%, and 2.68%, respectively.
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Interest income
$
115,417
$
115,909
$
(492
)
(0.4
)%
Interest expense
(32,681
)
(29,292
)
(3,389
)
11.6
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1)
275
360
(85
)
(23.6
)%
Net interest income (FTE)
$
83,011
$
86,977
$
(3,966
)
(4.6
)%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.68
%
3.81
%
Acquired loans discount accretion, net:
Amount (included in interest income)
$
1,332
$
1,459
$
(127
)
(8.7
)%
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion (1)
3.62
%
3.75
%
(0.13
)%
Three months ended
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Interest income
$
115,417
$
102,907
$
12,510
12.2
%
Interest expense
(32,681
)
(9,571
)
(23,110
)
241.5
%
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1)
275
392
(117
)
(29.8
)%
Net interest income (FTE)
$
83,011
$
93,728
$
(10,717
)
(11.4
)%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.68
%
4.20
%
Acquired loans discount accretion, net:
Amount (included in interest income)
$
1,332
$
1,397
$
(65
)
(4.7
)%
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion (1)
3.62
%
4.14
%
(0.52
)%
(1)
Certain information included herein is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis and / or to present additional financial details which may be desired by users of this financial information. The Company believes the use of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measures provide additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures are common practice within the banking industry. See additional information related to non-GAAP measures at the back of this document.
Analysis Of Change In Net Interest Margin On Earning Assets
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Loans
$
6,785,840
$
96,485
5.72
%
$
6,746,153
$
95,841
5.64
%
$
6,413,958
$
82,415
5.21
%
Investments-taxable
2,127,420
17,829
3.37
%
2,121,652
18,522
3.46
%
2,415,485
18,916
3.18
%
Investments-nontaxable (1)
138,900
1,192
3.45
%
173,583
1,561
3.57
%
189,050
1,699
3.64
%
Total investments
2,266,320
19,021
3.38
%
2,295,235
20,083
3.47
%
2,604,535
20,615
3.21
%
Cash at Fed Reserve and other banks
14,377
186
5.20
%
23,095
345
5.93
%
26,818
269
4.07
%
Total earning assets
9,066,537
115,692
5.13
%
9,064,483
116,269
5.09
%
9,045,311
103,299
4.63
%
Other assets, net
789,260
814,872
850,866
Total assets
$
9,855,797
$
9,879,355
$
9,878,927
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,710,844
$
4,947
1.16
%
$
1,755,900
$
4,714
1.07
%
$
1,673,114
$
387
0.09
%
Savings deposits
2,651,917
10,900
1.65
%
2,765,679
10,828
1.55
%
2,898,463
4,154
0.58
%
Time deposits
811,894
7,682
3.81
%
652,709
5,564
3.38
%
274,805
604
0.89
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,174,655
23,529
1.83
%
5,174,288
21,106
1.62
%
4,846,382
5,145
0.43
%
Other borrowings
584,696
7,378
5.08
%
515,959
6,394
4.92
%
277,632
2,809
4.10
%
Junior subordinated debt
101,106
1,774
7.06
%
101,087
1,792
7.03
%
101,044
1,617
6.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,860,457
32,681
2.24
%
5,791,334
29,292
2.01
%
5,225,058
9,571
0.74
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,646,389
2,816,705
3,372,194
Other liabilities
174,359
173,885
194,202
Shareholders' equity
1,174,592
1,097,431
1,087,473
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
9,855,797
$
9,879,355
$
9,878,927
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)
2.89
%
3.08
%
3.89
%
Net interest income and margin (1) (3)
$
83,011
3.68
%
$
86,977
3.81
%
$
93,728
4.20
%
(1)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable.
(2)
Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.
Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended March 31, 2024, decreased $4.0 million or 4.6% to $83.0 million compared to $87.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. In addition, net interest margin declined 13 basis points to 3.68%, compared to the trailing quarter. The decrease in net interest income is primarily attributed to an additional $2.4 million or 11.5% in deposit interest expense due to changes in product mix as customers continue to be drawn towards higher yielding term deposit accounts. Deposit cost increases during the current quarter were also influenced by continued competitive pricing pressures. Net interest income for the quarter was also impacted by an increase of $1.0 million in other borrowings costs and declines in investment income totaling $1.0 million, with a partial offset from increased loan income of $0.6 million.
As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields increased 51 basis points from 5.21% during the three months ended March 31, 2023, to 5.72% during the three months ended March 31, 2024. The accretion of discounts from acquired loans added 6 basis points to loan yields during each of the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023. The rates paid on interest bearing deposits increased by 21 basis points during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the trailing quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 140 basis points between the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $170.3 million quarter over quarter and decreased by $725.8 million from three-month average for the period ended March 31, 2023 amidst a continued migration of customer funds to interest-bearing products. As of March 31, 2024, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits was 33.8%, as compared to 35.2% and 41.0% on December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Interest Rates and Earning Asset Composition
As of March 31, 2024, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $6.8 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 5.47%. During the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, the weighted average coupon on loan production in the quarter was 7.78%, 7.54% and 6.91%, respectively. Included in the March 31, 2024 total loans are adjustable rate loans totaling $3.6 billion, of which, $974.1 million are considered floating based on the Wall Street Prime index. In addition, the Company holds certain investment securities with fair values totaling $345.6 million which are subject to repricing on not less than a quarterly basis.
Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.3 million, as compared to $6.0 million during the trailing quarter, and $4.2 million during the first quarter of 2023.
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Addition to allowance for credit losses
$
4,015
$
6,040
$
4,315
Addition to (reversal of) reserve for unfunded loan commitments
290
(50
)
(120
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
4,305
$
5,990
$
4,195
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Balance, beginning of period
$
121,522
$
105,680
Provision for credit losses
4,015
4,315
Loans charged-off
(1,275
)
(1,758
)
Recoveries of previously charged-off loans
132
170
Balance, end of period
$
124,394
$
108,407
The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $124.4 million or 1.83% of total loans as of March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans of $4.0 million during the recent quarter was the net effect of charge-offs and increases in reserves for qualitative factors and changes in quantitative reserves under the cohort model, inclusive of a $1.6 million decrease in specific reserves for individually evaluated credits. Similar to prior quarters, the provision for credit losses of $4.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, was largely attributed to risks associated with the qualitative components of the ACL model as compared to any significant deterioration in credit quality. For the current quarter, the qualitative components of the ACL that contributed to a net increase in required reserves primarily related to trends in unemployment and general economic trends that are inconsistent with those desired by the FOMC. The quantitative components of the ACL collectively decreased reserve requirements by approximately $1.4 million over the trailing quarter, primarily attributed to the charge-off or improvement in risk grades for credits previously associated with specific reserves.
The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and includes improving shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. Despite continued declines on a year over year comparative basis, core inflation remains elevated from wage pressures, and higher living costs such as housing, energy and food prices. Management notes the rapid intervals of rate increases by the Federal Reserve may create repricing risk for certain borrowers and continued inversion of the yield curve, creates informed expectations of the US potentially entering a recession within 12 months. While projected cuts in interest rates from the Federal Reserve during 2024 may improve this outlook, the uncertainty associated with the extent and timing of these potential reductions has inhibited a change to forecasted reserve levels. As a result, management continues to believe that certain credit weaknesses are likely present in the overall economy and that it is appropriate to maintain a reserve level that incorporates such risk factors.
Loans past due 30 days or more decreased by $2.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, to $16.5 million, as compared to $19.4 million at December 31, 2023. Of the total $16.5 million in loans identified as past due, approximately $4.7 million is less than 90 days past due, the majority of which is well-secured. Non-performing loans were $34.2 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $2.4 million from $31.9 million as of December 31, 2023, and an increase of $18.2 million from $16.0 million as of March 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans as compared to the trailing quarter is concentrated between non-owner occupied commercial real estate and agriculture lending, specifically the result of declines in commodity prices and therefore, expected revenue available to borrowers from harvest proceeds. Management continues to proactively work with these borrowers to identify actionable and appropriate resolution strategies which are customary for the industries. Of the $34.2 million loans designated as non-performing as of March 31, 2024, approximately $21.3 million are current with respect to payments required under their original loan agreements.
March 31,
% of Loans
Outstanding
December 31,
% of Loans
Outstanding
March 31
% of Loans
Outstanding
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
Risk Rating:
Pass
$
6,616,294
97.3
%
$
6,603,161
97.2
%
$
6,232,962
97.0
%
Special Mention
108,073
1.6
%
103,812
1.5
%
125,492
2.0
%
Substandard
76,328
1.1
%
87,497
1.3
%
63,967
1.0
%
Total
$
6,800,695
$
6,794,470
$
6,422,421
Classified loans to total loans
1.12
%
1.29
%
1.00
%
Loans past due 30+ days to total loans
0.24
%
0.29
%
0.12
%
The ratio of classified loans to total loans of 1.12% as of March 31, 2024 decreased 17 basis points from December 31, 2023 and increased 12 basis points from the comparative quarter ended 2023. The improvement in classified loans outstanding was spread amongst several substandard relationships primarily within commercial real estate. As a percentage of total loans outstanding, classified assets remain consistent with volumes experienced prior to the recent quantitative easing cycle spurred by the COVID pandemic and reflect management's historically conservative approach to credit risk monitoring. Further, management has taken action to proactively assess the repayment capacity of borrowers that will likely be subject to rate resets in the near term. To date this analysis as well as management's observations of loans that have experienced a rate reset, have not resulted in the need to provide any concessions to borrowers. The Company's combined criticized loan balances decreased during the quarter by $6.9 million to $184.4 million as of March 31, 2024, and management believes the associated credit risk has been adequately reserved against.
As of March 31, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of 10 properties with a carrying value of approximately $2.5 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from the trailing quarter as a result of deterioration in property values.
Non-performing assets of $36.7 million at March 31, 2024, represented 0.37% of total assets, a change from the $34.6 million or 0.35% and $19.5 million or 0.20% as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type
As of March 31, 2024
As of December 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Amount
% of Loans
Outstanding
Amount
% of Loans
Outstanding
Amount
% of Loans
Outstanding
Commercial real estate:
CRE - Non Owner Occupied
$
36,687
1.65
%
$
35,077
1.58
%
$
32,963
1.53
%
CRE - Owner Occupied
16,111
1.65
%
15,081
1.58
%
14,559
1.50
%
Multifamily
15,682
1.60
%
14,418
1.52
%
13,873
1.47
%
Farmland
3,695
1.39
%
4,288
1.58
%
3,542
1.29
%
Total commercial real estate loans
72,175
1.62
%
68,864
1.57
%
64,937
1.49
%
Consumer:
SFR 1-4 1st Liens
14,140
1.60
%
14,009
1.59
%
11,920
1.48
%
SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens
9,942
2.88
%
10,273
2.88
%
10,914
2.91
%
Other
3,359
4.48
%
3,171
4.34
%
2,062
3.76
%
Total consumer loans
27,441
2.10
%
27,453
2.09
%
24,896
2.02
%
Commercial and Industrial
11,867
2.16
%
12,750
2.17
%
12,069
2.18
%
Construction
9,162
2.63
%
8,856
2.55
%
5,655
2.50
%
Agricultural Production
3,708
2.55
%
3,589
2.48
%
833
1.77
%
Leases
41
0.44
%
10
0.12
%
17
0.20
%
Allowance for credit losses
124,394
1.83
%
121,522
1.79
%
108,407
1.69
%
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
6,140
5,850
4,195
Total allowance for credit losses
$
130,534
1.92
%
$
127,372
1.87
%
$
112,602
1.75
%
In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of March 31, 2024, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $23.3 million, which, when combined with the total allowance for credit losses above, represents 2.26% of total loans.
Non-interest Income
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change
% Change
ATM and interchange fees
$
6,169
$
6,531
$
(362
)
(5.5
)%
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,663
4,732
(69
)
(1.5
)%
Other service fees
1,366
1,432
(66
)
(4.6
)%
Mortgage banking service fees
428
444
(16
)
(3.6
)%
Change in value of mortgage servicing rights
11
(291
)
302
(103.8
)%
Total service charges and fees
12,637
12,848
(211
)
(1.6
)%
Increase in cash value of life insurance
803
876
(73
)
(8.3
)%
Asset management and commission income
1,128
1,284
(156
)
(12.1
)%
Gain on sale of loans
261
283
(22
)
(7.8
)%
Lease brokerage income
161
109
52
47.7
%
Sale of customer checks
312
292
20
6.8
%
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
(120
)
120
n/m
(Loss) gain on marketable equity securities
(28
)
117
(145
)
(123.9
)%
Other income
497
351
146
41.6
%
Total other non-interest income
3,134
3,192
(58
)
(1.8
)%
Total non-interest income
$
15,771
$
16,040
$
(269
)
(1.7
)%
Non-interest income decreased $0.3 million or 1.7% to $15.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $16.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The value of mortgage servicing rights changed by $0.3 million or 103.8% attributed to an increase in the reference rates during the quarter. Other income increased by $0.1 million or 41.6% attributed to $0.2 million in realized gains on alternative investments. However, these benefits were offset by fewer transactions that drive interchange and service fee income, where revenues from these sources declined by $0.5 million.
Three months ended March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
% Change
ATM and interchange fees
$
6,169
$
6,344
$
(175
)
(2.8
)%
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,663
3,431
1,232
35.9
%
Other service fees
1,366
1,166
200
17.2
%
Mortgage banking service fees
428
465
(37
)
(8.0
)%
Change in value of mortgage servicing rights
11
(209
)
220
(105.3
)%
Total service charges and fees
12,637
11,197
1,440
12.9
%
Increase in cash value of life insurance
803
802
1
0.1
%
Asset management and commission income
1,128
934
194
20.8
%
Gain on sale of loans
261
206
55
26.7
%
Lease brokerage income
161
98
63
64.3
%
Sale of customer checks
312
288
24
8.3
%
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
(164
)
164
n/m
Gain on marketable equity securities
(28
)
42
(70
)
(166.7
)%
Other income
497
232
265
114.2
%
Total other non-interest income
3,134
2,438
696
28.5
%
Total non-interest income
$
15,771
$
13,635
$
2,136
15.7
%
Non-interest income increased $2.1 million or 15.7% to $15.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $13.6 million during the comparative quarter ended March 31, 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $1.2 million or 35.9% as compared to the equivalent period in 2023 following $0.9 million in waived or reversed fees as a courtesy to customers in the prior year.
Non-interest Expense
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change
% Change
Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs
$
24,020
$
23,889
$
131
0.5
%
Incentive compensation
3,257
3,894
(637
)
(16.4
)%
Benefits and other compensation costs
7,027
6,272
755
12.0
%
Total salaries and benefits expense
34,304
34,055
249
0.7
%
Occupancy
3,951
4,036
(85
)
(2.1
)%
Data processing and software
5,107
5,017
90
1.8
%
Equipment
1,356
1,322
34
2.6
%
Intangible amortization
1,030
1,216
(186
)
(15.3
)%
Advertising
762
875
(113
)
(12.9
)%
ATM and POS network charges
1,661
1,863
(202
)
(10.8
)%
Professional fees
1,340
2,032
(692
)
(34.1
)%
Telecommunications
511
576
(65
)
(11.3
)%
Regulatory assessments and insurance
1,251
1,297
(46
)
(3.5
)%
Postage
308
320
(12
)
(3.8
)%
Operational loss
352
445
(93
)
(20.9
)%
Courier service
480
537
(57
)
(10.6
)%
(Gain) loss on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets
(38
)
19
(57
)
(300.0
)%
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
5
1
4
400.0
%
Other miscellaneous expense
4,124
6,656
(2,532
)
(38.0
)%
Total other non-interest expense
22,200
26,212
(4,012
)
(15.3
)%
Total non-interest expense
$
56,504
$
60,267
$
(3,763
)
(6.2
)%
Average full-time equivalent staff
1,188
1,211
(23
)
(1.9
)%
Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, decreased $3.8 million or 6.2% to $56.5 million as compared to $60.3 million during the trailing quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total salaries and benefits expense increased by $0.2 million or 0.7%, reflecting the reduction of $0.6 million in incentive compensation paid on production and sales volumes, offset by an increase of $0.8 million in benefits and other routine compensation expenses as it is common to observe seasonally higher benefit costs in the first quarter of any calendar year. Professional fees declined by $0.7 million or 34.1%, primarily due to timing differences related to legal and consulting projects. Other miscellaneous expenses decreased by $2.5 million or 38.0% to a more normalized quarterly run rate following several non-recurring expenses during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Three months ended March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
% Change
Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs
$
24,020
$
23,000
$
1,020
4.4
%
Incentive compensation
3,257
2,895
362
12.5
%
Benefits and other compensation costs
7,027
6,668
359
5.4
%
Total salaries and benefits expense
34,304
32,563
1,741
5.3
%
Occupancy
3,951
4,160
(209
)
(5.0
)%
Data processing and software
5,107
4,032
1,075
26.7
%
Equipment
1,356
1,383
(27
)
(2.0
)%
Intangible amortization
1,030
1,656
(626
)
(37.8
)%
Advertising
762
759
3
0.4
%
ATM and POS network charges
1,661
1,709
(48
)
(2.8
)%
Professional fees
1,340
1,589
(249
)
(15.7
)%
Telecommunications
511
595
(84
)
(14.1
)%
Regulatory assessments and insurance
1,251
792
459
58.0
%
Postage
308
299
9
3.0
%
Operational loss
352
435
(83
)
(19.1
)%
Courier service
480
339
141
41.6
%
Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets
(38
)
-
(38
)
n/m
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
5
-
5
n/m
Other miscellaneous expense
4,124
3,483
641
18.4
%
Total other non-interest expense
22,200
21,231
969
4.6
%
Total non-interest expense
$
56,504
$
53,794
$
2,710
5.0
%
Average full-time equivalent staff
1,188
1,219
(31
)
(2.5
)%
Non-interest expense increased $2.7 million or 5.0% to $56.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $53.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total salaries and benefits expense increased by $1.7 million or 5.3% to $34.3 million, largely from annual compensation adjustments and other routine increases in benefits and compensation. Salaries expense was also impacted by an increase in average compensation per employee as various strategic talent acquisitions were made in order to further prepare the Company to execute its growth objectives beyond $10 billion in total assets. Data processing and software expenses increased by $1.1 million or 26.7% related to ongoing investments in the Company's data management and security infrastructure. Regulatory assessment charges increased $0.5 million or 58.0% following the increase in assessment rates beginning in the second quarter of 2023.
Provision for Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate was 26.4% for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 28.4% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Differences between the Company's effective tax rate and applicable federal and state blended statutory rate of approximately 29.6% are due to the proportion of non-taxable revenues, non-deductible expenses, and benefits from tax credits as compared to the levels of pre-tax earnings.
|TriCo Bancshares-Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Revenue and Expense Data
Interest income
$
115,417
$
115,909
$
112,380
$
107,158
$
102,907
Interest expense
32,681
29,292
24,257
18,557
9,571
Net interest income
82,736
86,617
88,123
88,601
93,336
Provision for credit losses
4,305
5,990
4,155
9,650
4,195
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
12,637
12,848
13,075
12,968
11,197
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
(120
)
-
-
(164
)
Other income
3,134
3,312
2,909
2,773
2,602
Total noninterest income
15,771
16,040
15,984
15,741
13,635
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
34,304
34,055
34,463
34,714
32,563
Occupancy and equipment
5,307
5,358
5,451
5,427
5,543
Data processing and network
6,768
6,880
6,852
6,540
5,741
Other noninterest expense
10,125
13,974
11,112
14,562
9,947
Total noninterest expense
56,504
60,267
57,878
61,243
53,794
Total income before taxes
37,698
36,400
42,074
33,449
48,982
Provision for income taxes
9,949
10,325
11,484
8,557
13,149
Net income
$
27,749
$
26,075
$
30,590
$
24,892
$
35,833
Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.83
$
0.78
$
0.92
$
0.75
$
1.08
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.83
$
0.78
$
0.92
$
0.75
$
1.07
Dividends per share
$
0.33
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
Book value per common share
$
35.06
$
34.86
$
32.18
$
32.86
$
32.84
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
25.60
$
25.39
$
22.67
$
23.28
$
23.22
Shares outstanding
33,168,770
33,268,102
33,263,324
33,259,260
33,195,250
Weighted average shares
33,245,377
33,266,959
33,262,798
33,219,168
33,295,750
Weighted average diluted shares
33,370,118
33,351,737
33,319,291
33,301,548
33,437,680
Credit Quality
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.83
%
1.79
%
1.73
%
1.80
%
1.69
%
Loans past due 30 days or more
$
16,474
$
19,415
$
8,072
$
9,483
$
7,891
Total nonperforming loans
$
34,242
$
31,891
$
29,799
$
37,592
$
16,025
Total nonperforming assets
$
36,735
$
34,595
$
32,651
$
40,506
$
19,464
Loans charged-off
$
1,275
$
749
$
5,357
$
276
$
1,758
Loans recovered
$
132
$
419
$
720
$
218
$
170
Selected Financial Ratios
Return on average total assets
1.13
%
1.05
%
1.23
%
1.01
%
1.47
%
Return on average equity
9.50
%
9.43
%
10.91
%
8.98
%
13.36
%
Average yield on loans
5.72
%
5.64
%
5.52
%
5.38
%
5.21
%
Average yield on interest-earning assets
5.13
%
5.09
%
4.94
%
4.78
%
4.63
%
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
1.83
%
1.62
%
1.36
%
0.95
%
0.43
%
Average cost of total deposits
1.21
%
1.05
%
0.86
%
0.58
%
0.25
%
Average cost of total deposits and other borrowings
1.47
%
1.28
%
1.05
%
0.80
%
0.38
%
Average rate on borrowings & subordinated debt
5.35
%
5.26
%
4.96
%
4.92
%
4.74
%
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
2.24
%
2.01
%
1.71
%
1.37
%
0.74
%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (1)
3.68
%
3.81
%
3.88
%
3.96
%
4.20
%
Loans to deposits
85.14
%
86.73
%
83.76
%
80.55
%
80.02
%
Efficiency ratio
57.36
%
58.71
%
55.59
%
58.69
%
50.29
%
Supplemental Loan Interest Income Data
Discount accretion on acquired loans
$
1,332
$
1,459
$
1,324
$
1,471
$
1,397
All other loan interest income (1)
$
95,153
$
94,382
$
90,383
$
85,276
$
81,018
Total loan interest income (1)
$
96,485
$
95,841
$
91,707
$
86,747
$
82,415
(1) Non-GAAP measure
|TriCo Bancshares-Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Balance Sheet Data
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Cash and due from banks
$
82,836
$
98,701
$
111,099
$
118,792
$
110,335
Securities, available for sale, net
2,076,494
2,155,138
2,176,854
2,323,011
2,408,452
Securities, held to maturity, net
127,811
133,494
139,058
145,117
152,067
Restricted equity securities
17,250
17,250
17,250
17,250
17,250
Loans held for sale
1,346
458
644
1,058
226
Loans:
Commercial real estate
4,443,768
4,394,802
4,367,445
4,343,924
4,353,959
Consumer
1,303,757
1,313,268
1,288,810
1,252,225
1,233,797
Commercial and industrial
549,780
586,455
599,757
576,247
553,098
Construction
348,981
347,198
320,963
278,425
225,996
Agriculture production
145,159
144,497
123,472
61,337
47,062
Leases
9,250
8,250
8,219
8,582
8,509
Total loans, gross
6,800,695
6,794,470
6,708,666
6,520,740
6,422,421
Allowance for credit losses
(124,394
)
(121,522
)
(115,812
)
(117,329
)
(108,407
)
Total loans, net
6,676,301
6,672,948
6,592,854
6,403,411
6,314,014
Premises and equipment
71,001
71,347
71,760
72,619
72,096
Cash value of life insurance
137,695
136,892
136,016
135,332
134,544
Accrued interest receivable
35,783
36,768
34,595
32,835
31,388
Goodwill
304,442
304,442
304,442
304,442
304,442
Other intangible assets
9,522
10,552
11,768
13,358
15,014
Operating leases, right-of-use
26,240
26,133
27,363
29,140
30,000
Other assets
247,046
245,966
273,303
257,056
252,566
Total assets
$
9,813,767
$
9,910,089
$
9,897,006
$
9,853,421
$
9,842,394
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,600,448
$
2,722,689
$
2,857,512
$
3,073,353
$
3,236,696
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,742,875
1,731,814
1,746,882
1,751,998
1,635,706
Savings deposits
2,672,537
2,682,068
2,816,816
2,778,118
2,807,796
Time certificates
971,798
697,467
588,433
491,896
345,667
Total deposits
7,987,658
7,834,038
8,009,643
8,095,365
8,025,865
Accrued interest payable
10,224
8,445
6,688
3,655
1,643
Operating lease liability
28,299
28,261
29,527
31,377
32,228
Other liabilities
131,006
145,982
141,692
136,464
157,222
Other borrowings
392,409
632,582
537,975
392,714
434,140
Junior subordinated debt
101,120
101,099
101,080
101,065
101,051
Total liabilities
8,650,716
8,750,407
8,826,605
8,760,640
8,752,149
Common stock
696,464
697,349
696,369
695,305
695,168
Retained earnings
630,954
615,502
599,448
578,852
564,538
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(164,367
)
(153,169
)
(225,416
)
(181,376
)
(169,461
)
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,163,051
$
1,159,682
$
1,070,401
$
1,092,781
$
1,090,245
Quarterly Average Balance Data
Average loans
$
6,785,840
$
6,746,153
$
6,597,400
$
6,467,381
$
6,413,958
Average interest-earning assets
$
9,066,537
$
9,064,483
$
9,070,639
$
9,039,314
$
9,045,311
Average total assets
$
9,855,797
$
9,879,355
$
9,874,240
$
9,848,191
$
9,878,927
Average deposits
$
7,821,044
$
7,990,993
$
8,043,101
$
7,981,515
$
8,218,576
Average borrowings and subordinated debt
$
685,802
$
617,046
$
550,344
$
578,312
$
378,676
Average total equity
$
1,174,592
$
1,097,431
$
1,112,404
$
1,112,223
$
1,087,473
Capital Ratio Data
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.0
%
14.7
%
14.5
%
14.5
%
14.5
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.2
%
12.9
%
12.7
%
12.7
%
12.7
%
Tier 1 common equity ratio
12.5
%
12.2
%
12.0
%
12.0
%
12.0
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.0
%
10.7
%
10.6
%
10.4
%
10.2
%
Tangible capital ratio (1)
8.9
%
8.8
%
7.9
%
8.1
%
8.1
%
(1) Non-GAAP measure
TriCo Bancshares-Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2023
Net interest margin
Acquired loans discount accretion, net:
Amount (included in interest income)
$
1,332
$
1,459
$
1,397
Effect on average loan yield
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
Effect on net interest margin (FTE)
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.68
%
3.81
%
4.20
%
Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion (Non-GAAP)
3.62
%
3.75
%
4.14
%
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2023
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets or equity
Net income (GAAP)
$
27,749
$
26,075
$
35,833
Exclude provision for income taxes
9,949
10,325
13,149
Exclude provision for credit losses
4,305
5,990
4,195
Net income before income tax and provision expense (Non-GAAP)
$
42,003
$
42,390
$
53,177
Average assets (GAAP)
$
9,855,797
$
9,879,355
$
9,878,927
Average equity (GAAP)
$
1,174,592
$
1,097,431
$
1,087,473
Return on average assets (GAAP) (annualized)
1.13
%
1.05
%
1.47
%
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (annualized)
1.71
%
1.70
%
2.18
%
Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized)
9.50
%
9.43
%
13.36
%
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average equity (Non-GAAP) (annualized)
14.38
%
15.32
%
19.83
%
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2023
Return on tangible common equity
Average total shareholders' equity
$
1,174,592
$
1,097,431
$
1,087,473
Exclude average goodwill
304,442
304,442
304,442
Exclude average other intangibles
10,037
11,160
15,842
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
860,113
$
781,829
$
767,189
Net income (GAAP)
$
27,749
$
26,075
$
35,833
Exclude amortization of intangible assets, net of tax effect
725
857
1,166
Tangible net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)
$
28,474
$
26,932
$
36,999
Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized)
9.50
%
9.43
%
13.36
%
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
13.31
%
13.67
%
19.56
%
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
1,163,051
$
1,159,682
$
1,070,401
$
1,092,781
$
1,090,245
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net
313,964
314,994
316,210
317,800
319,456
Tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
$
849,087
$
844,688
$
754,191
$
774,981
$
770,789
Total assets (GAAP)
$
9,813,767
$
9,910,089
$
9,897,006
$
9,853,421
$
9,842,394
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net
313,964
314,994
316,210
317,800
319,456
Total tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
9,499,803
$
9,595,095
$
9,580,796
$
9,535,621
$
9,522,938
Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)
11.85
%
11.70
%
10.82
%
11.09
%
11.08
%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
8.94
%
8.80
%
7.87
%
8.13
%
8.09
%
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Tangible common shareholders' equity per share
Tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)
$
849,087
$
844,688
$
754,191
$
774,981
$
770,789
Common shares outstanding at end of period
33,168,770
33,268,102
33,263,324
33,259,260
33,195,250
Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
$
35.06
$
34.86
$
32.18
$
32.86
$
32.84
Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (Non-GAAP)
$
25.60
$
25.39
$
22.67
$
23.30
$
23.22
