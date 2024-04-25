CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported first quarter 2024 net income of $123.4 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $5.2 million, or $0.09 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $121.9 million, or $2.09 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $2.3 million, or $0.04 EPS. Excluding special items, first quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $128.7 million, or $2.23 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $124.2 million, or $2.13 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

First quarter 2024 sales decreased 5.6% to $981 million reflecting a 6.1% decrease in organic sales. Operating income for the first quarter 2024 was $165 million, or 16.8% of sales, as compared with operating income of $164.4 million, or 15.8% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $171.4 million, or 17.5% of sales, as compared with $169.1 million, or 16.3% of sales, in the prior year period.

"We achieved record first quarter earnings and cash flow generation as strong execution and effective cost management mitigated slower sales performance as we start the year," commented Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on our strategic growth initiatives as we navigate the cycle and are pleased to have reached our $1 billion automation sales run rate target with our recent RedViking® acquisition."

Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results will be webcast live today, April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please dial (888) 440-4368 (domestic) or (646) 960-0856 (international) and use confirmation code 6709091. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("adjusted EPS"), Organic sales, Cash conversion, adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted return on invested capital ("adjusted ROIC") are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company's operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company's rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Income Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended March 31, Prior Year 2024 % of Sales 2023 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 981,197 100.0 % $ 1,039,343 100.0 % $ (58,146 ) (5.6 ) % Cost of goods sold 612,798 62.5 % 683,986 65.8 % 71,188 10.4 % Gross profit 368,399 37.5 % 355,357 34.2 % 13,042 3.7 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 198,747 20.3 % 190,116 18.3 % (8,631 ) (4.5 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 4,605 0.5 % 877 0.1 % (3,728 ) (425.1 ) % Operating income 165,047 16.8 % 164,364 15.8 % 683 0.4 % Interest expense, net 8,779 0.9 % 13,201 1.3 % 4,422 33.5 % Other income 2,262 0.2 % 4,181 0.4 % (1,919 ) (45.9 ) % Income before income taxes 158,530 16.2 % 155,344 14.9 % 3,186 2.1 % Income taxes 35,115 3.6 % 33,413 3.2 % (1,702 ) (5.1 ) % Effective tax rate 22.2 % 21.5 % (0.7 ) % Net income $ 123,415 12.6 % $ 121,931 11.7 % $ 1,484 1.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.17 $ 2.12 $ 0.05 2.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.14 $ 2.09 $ 0.05 2.4 % Weighted average shares (basic) 56,865 57,596 Weighted average shares (diluted) 57,641 58,417

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands) (Unaudited) Balance Sheet Highlights Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 374,978 $ 393,787 Accounts receivable, net 544,514 538,830 Inventories 567,279 562,864 Total current assets 1,679,750 1,693,111 Property, plant and equipment, net 582,178 575,316 Total assets 3,379,717 3,377,297 Trade accounts payable 327,798 325,435 Total current liabilities 748,873 754,610 Short-term debt (1) 4,720 2,439 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,102,677 1,102,771 Total equity 1,307,828 1,308,852 Operating Working Capital March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 18.8 % 17.1 % Invested Capital March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Short-term debt (1) $ 4,720 $ 2,439 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,102,677 1,102,771 Total debt 1,107,397 1,105,210 Total equity 1,307,828 1,308,852 Invested capital $ 2,415,225 $ 2,414,062 Total debt / invested capital 45.9 % 45.8 %

(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt. (2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating income as reported $ 165,047 $ 164,364 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 4,605 877 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 1,762 - Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) - 3,856 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 171,414 $ 169,097 As a percent of net sales 17.5 % 16.3 % Net income as reported $ 123,415 $ 121,931 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 4,605 877 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 1,762 - Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) - 3,856 Gain on asset disposal (5) - (1,646 ) Tax effect of Special items (6) (1,126 ) (818 ) Adjusted net income (1) 128,656 124,200 Interest expense, net 8,779 13,201 Income taxes as reported 35,115 33,413 Tax effect of Special items (6) 1,126 818 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 173,676 $ 171,632 Effective tax rate as reported 22.2 % 21.5 % Net special item tax impact (0.2 ) % 0.1 % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 22.0 % 21.6 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 2.14 $ 2.09 Special items per share 0.09 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.23 $ 2.13 Weighted average shares (diluted) 57,641 58,417

(1) Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Primarily related to rationalization plans initiated within International Welding and the Harris Products Group. (3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. (4) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold. (5) Gain on asset disposal and included in Other income. (6) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twelve Months Ended March 31, Return on Invested Capital 2024 2023 Net income as reported $ 546,733 $ 468,125 Plus: Interest expense (after-tax) 36,519 28,875 Less: Interest income (after-tax) 6,793 1,560 Net operating profit after taxes $ 576,459 $ 495,440 Special Items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (7,586 ) 10,780 Acquisition transaction costs 1,762 6,003 Pension settlement charges 845 - Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 8,397 4,962 Gain on asset disposal - (1,646 ) Tax effect of Special items (2) 2,228 (3,051 ) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1) $ 582,105 $ 512,488 Invested Capital March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Short-term debt $ 4,720 $ 49,340 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,102,677 1,110,626 Total debt 1,107,397 1,159,966 Total equity 1,307,828 1,125,236 Invested capital $ 2,415,225 $ 2,285,202 Return on invested capital as reported 23.9 % 21.7 % Adjusted return on invested capital (1) 24.1 % 22.4 %

(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 123,415 $ 121,931 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 64 - Depreciation and amortization 21,586 21,295 Other non-cash items, net 11,946 2,498 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (9,603 ) (27,664 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (9,416 ) 5,881 Increase in trade accounts payable 3,957 6,841 Net change in other current assets and liabilities (4,790 ) (6,082 ) Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (3,865 ) (769 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 133,294 123,931 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (26,256 ) (18,787 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 316 3,314 Other investing activities - (576 ) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (25,940 ) (16,049 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from (payments on) short-term borrowings 2,016 (43,940 ) Payments on long-term borrowings (169 ) (111 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 24,438 2,476 Purchase of shares for treasury (110,405 ) (32,158 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (41,280 ) (37,583 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (125,400 ) (111,316 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (763 ) 5,087 (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (18,809 ) 1,653 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 393,787 197,150 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 374,978 $ 198,803 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.71 $ 0.64

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Segment Highlights (1) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended March 31, 2024 Net sales $ 624,099 $ 235,761 $ 121,337 $ - $ 981,197 Inter-segment sales 29,978 8,408 3,093 (41,479 ) - Total sales $ 654,077 $ 244,169 $ 124,430 $ (41,479 ) $ 981,197 Net income $ 123,415 As a percent of total sales 12.6 % EBIT (1) $ 136,100 $ 24,707 $ 18,342 $ (11,840 ) $ 167,309 As a percent of total sales 20.8 % 10.1 % 14.7 % 17.1 % Special items charges (3) - 3,069 1,536 1,762 6,367 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 136,100 $ 27,776 $ 19,878 $ (10,078 ) $ 173,676 As a percent of total sales 20.8 % 11.4 % 16.0 % 17.7 % Three months ended March 31, 2023 Net sales $ 658,645 $ 252,416 $ 128,282 $ - $ 1,039,343 Inter-segment sales 32,318 6,753 2,897 (41,968 ) - Total sales $ 690,963 $ 259,169 $ 131,179 $ (41,968 ) $ 1,039,343 Net income $ 121,931 As a percent of total sales 11.7 % EBIT (1) $ 129,668 $ 29,296 $ 18,983 $ (9,402 ) $ 168,545 As a percent of total sales 18.8 % 11.3 % 14.5 % 16.2 % Special items charges (4) 2,785 302 - - 3,087 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 132,453 $ 29,598 $ 18,983 $ (9,402 ) $ 171,632 As a percent of total sales 19.2 % 11.4 % 14.5 % 16.5 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income. (2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2024 primarily reflect rationalization and asset impairment charges of $3,069 and $1,536 in International Welding and the Harris Products Group, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $1,762 in Corporate/Eliminations. (4) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $2,785 and $1,071 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $877 in International Welding, and a gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Change in Net Sales by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2023 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2024 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 658,645 $ (42,653 ) $ 4,164 $ 2,284 $ 1,659 $ 624,099 International Welding 252,416 (12,272 ) - (4,010 ) (373 ) 235,761 The Harris Products Group 128,282 (8,856 ) - 1,443 468 121,337 Consolidated $ 1,039,343 $ (63,781 ) $ 4,164 $ (283 ) $ 1,754 $ 981,197 % Change Americas Welding (6.5 ) % 0.6 % 0.3 % 0.3 % (5.2 ) % International Welding (4.9 ) % - (1.6 ) % (0.1 ) % (6.6 ) % The Harris Products Group (6.9 ) % - 1.1 % 0.4 % (5.4 ) % Consolidated (6.1 ) % 0.4 % 0.0 % 0.2 % (5.6 ) %

