CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported first quarter 2024 net income of $123.4 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $5.2 million, or $0.09 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $121.9 million, or $2.09 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $2.3 million, or $0.04 EPS. Excluding special items, first quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $128.7 million, or $2.23 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $124.2 million, or $2.13 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.
First quarter 2024 sales decreased 5.6% to $981 million reflecting a 6.1% decrease in organic sales. Operating income for the first quarter 2024 was $165 million, or 16.8% of sales, as compared with operating income of $164.4 million, or 15.8% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $171.4 million, or 17.5% of sales, as compared with $169.1 million, or 16.3% of sales, in the prior year period.
"We achieved record first quarter earnings and cash flow generation as strong execution and effective cost management mitigated slower sales performance as we start the year," commented Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on our strategic growth initiatives as we navigate the cycle and are pleased to have reached our $1 billion automation sales run rate target with our recent RedViking® acquisition."
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Income
Fav (Unfav) to
Three Months Ended March 31,
Prior Year
2024
% of Sales
2023
% of Sales
$
%
Net sales
$
981,197
100.0
%
$
1,039,343
100.0
%
$
(58,146
)
(5.6
)
%
Cost of goods sold
612,798
62.5
%
683,986
65.8
%
71,188
10.4
%
Gross profit
368,399
37.5
%
355,357
34.2
%
13,042
3.7
%
Selling, general & administrative expenses
198,747
20.3
%
190,116
18.3
%
(8,631
)
(4.5
)
%
Rationalization and asset impairment charges
4,605
0.5
%
877
0.1
%
(3,728
)
(425.1
)
%
Operating income
165,047
16.8
%
164,364
15.8
%
683
0.4
%
Interest expense, net
8,779
0.9
%
13,201
1.3
%
4,422
33.5
%
Other income
2,262
0.2
%
4,181
0.4
%
(1,919
)
(45.9
)
%
Income before income taxes
158,530
16.2
%
155,344
14.9
%
3,186
2.1
%
Income taxes
35,115
3.6
%
33,413
3.2
%
(1,702
)
(5.1
)
%
Effective tax rate
22.2
%
21.5
%
(0.7
)
%
Net income
$
123,415
12.6
%
$
121,931
11.7
%
$
1,484
1.2
%
Basic earnings per share
$
2.17
$
2.12
$
0.05
2.4
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.14
$
2.09
$
0.05
2.4
%
Weighted average shares (basic)
56,865
57,596
Weighted average shares (diluted)
57,641
58,417
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Highlights
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
374,978
$
393,787
Accounts receivable, net
544,514
538,830
Inventories
567,279
562,864
Total current assets
1,679,750
1,693,111
Property, plant and equipment, net
582,178
575,316
Total assets
3,379,717
3,377,297
Trade accounts payable
327,798
325,435
Total current liabilities
748,873
754,610
Short-term debt (1)
4,720
2,439
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,102,677
1,102,771
Total equity
1,307,828
1,308,852
Operating Working Capital
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average operating working capital to Net sales (2)
18.8
%
17.1
%
Invested Capital
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Short-term debt (1)
$
4,720
$
2,439
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,102,677
1,102,771
Total debt
1,107,397
1,105,210
Total equity
1,307,828
1,308,852
Invested capital
$
2,415,225
$
2,414,062
Total debt / invested capital
45.9
%
45.8
%
(1)
Includes current portion of long-term debt.
(2)
Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Operating income as reported
$
165,047
$
164,364
Special items (pre-tax):
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)
4,605
877
Acquisition transaction costs (3)
1,762
-
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)
-
3,856
Adjusted operating income (1)
$
171,414
$
169,097
As a percent of net sales
17.5
%
16.3
%
Net income as reported
$
123,415
$
121,931
Special items:
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)
4,605
877
Acquisition transaction costs (3)
1,762
-
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)
-
3,856
Gain on asset disposal (5)
-
(1,646
)
Tax effect of Special items (6)
(1,126
)
(818
)
Adjusted net income (1)
128,656
124,200
Interest expense, net
8,779
13,201
Income taxes as reported
35,115
33,413
Tax effect of Special items (6)
1,126
818
Adjusted EBIT (1)
$
173,676
$
171,632
Effective tax rate as reported
22.2
%
21.5
%
Net special item tax impact
(0.2
)
%
0.1
%
Adjusted effective tax rate (1)
22.0
%
21.6
%
Diluted earnings per share as reported
$
2.14
$
2.09
Special items per share
0.09
0.04
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)
$
2.23
$
2.13
Weighted average shares (diluted)
57,641
58,417
(1)
Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2)
Primarily related to rationalization plans initiated within International Welding and the Harris Products Group.
(3)
Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.
(4)
Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.
(5)
Gain on asset disposal and included in Other income.
(6)
Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Twelve Months Ended March 31,
Return on Invested Capital
2024
2023
Net income as reported
$
546,733
$
468,125
Plus: Interest expense (after-tax)
36,519
28,875
Less: Interest income (after-tax)
6,793
1,560
Net operating profit after taxes
$
576,459
$
495,440
Special Items:
Rationalization and asset impairment charges
(7,586
)
10,780
Acquisition transaction costs
1,762
6,003
Pension settlement charges
845
-
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories
8,397
4,962
Gain on asset disposal
-
(1,646
)
Tax effect of Special items (2)
2,228
(3,051
)
Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1)
$
582,105
$
512,488
Invested Capital
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Short-term debt
$
4,720
$
49,340
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,102,677
1,110,626
Total debt
1,107,397
1,159,966
Total equity
1,307,828
1,125,236
Invested capital
$
2,415,225
$
2,285,202
Return on invested capital as reported
23.9
%
21.7
%
Adjusted return on invested capital (1)
24.1
%
22.4
%
(1)
Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2)
Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
123,415
$
121,931
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges
64
-
Depreciation and amortization
21,586
21,295
Other non-cash items, net
11,946
2,498
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Increase in accounts receivable
(9,603
)
(27,664
)
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(9,416
)
5,881
Increase in trade accounts payable
3,957
6,841
Net change in other current assets and liabilities
(4,790
)
(6,082
)
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities
(3,865
)
(769
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
133,294
123,931
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(26,256
)
(18,787
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
316
3,314
Other investing activities
-
(576
)
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(25,940
)
(16,049
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from (payments on) short-term borrowings
2,016
(43,940
)
Payments on long-term borrowings
(169
)
(111
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
24,438
2,476
Purchase of shares for treasury
(110,405
)
(32,158
)
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(41,280
)
(37,583
)
NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(125,400
)
(111,316
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents
(763
)
5,087
(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(18,809
)
1,653
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
393,787
197,150
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
374,978
$
198,803
Cash dividends paid per share
$
0.71
$
0.64
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights (1)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Americas
International
The Harris
Corporate /
Welding
Welding
Products Group
Eliminations
Consolidated
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Net sales
$
624,099
$
235,761
$
121,337
$
-
$
981,197
Inter-segment sales
29,978
8,408
3,093
(41,479
)
-
Total sales
$
654,077
$
244,169
$
124,430
$
(41,479
)
$
981,197
Net income
$
123,415
As a percent of total sales
12.6
%
EBIT (1)
$
136,100
$
24,707
$
18,342
$
(11,840
)
$
167,309
As a percent of total sales
20.8
%
10.1
%
14.7
%
17.1
%
Special items charges (3)
-
3,069
1,536
1,762
6,367
Adjusted EBIT (2)
$
136,100
$
27,776
$
19,878
$
(10,078
)
$
173,676
As a percent of total sales
20.8
%
11.4
%
16.0
%
17.7
%
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Net sales
$
658,645
$
252,416
$
128,282
$
-
$
1,039,343
Inter-segment sales
32,318
6,753
2,897
(41,968
)
-
Total sales
$
690,963
$
259,169
$
131,179
$
(41,968
)
$
1,039,343
Net income
$
121,931
As a percent of total sales
11.7
%
EBIT (1)
$
129,668
$
29,296
$
18,983
$
(9,402
)
$
168,545
As a percent of total sales
18.8
%
11.3
%
14.5
%
16.2
%
Special items charges (4)
2,785
302
-
-
3,087
Adjusted EBIT (2)
$
132,453
$
29,598
$
18,983
$
(9,402
)
$
171,632
As a percent of total sales
19.2
%
11.4
%
14.5
%
16.5
%
(1)
EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income.
(2)
The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3)
Special items in 2024 primarily reflect rationalization and asset impairment charges of $3,069 and $1,536 in International Welding and the Harris Products Group, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $1,762 in Corporate/Eliminations.
(4)
Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $2,785 and $1,071 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $877 in International Welding, and a gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding.
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Change in Net Sales by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment
Change in Net Sales due to:
Net Sales
Foreign
Net Sales
2023
Volume
Acquisitions
Price
Exchange
2024
Operating Segments
Americas Welding
$
658,645
$
(42,653
)
$
4,164
$
2,284
$
1,659
$
624,099
International Welding
252,416
(12,272
)
-
(4,010
)
(373
)
235,761
The Harris Products Group
128,282
(8,856
)
-
1,443
468
121,337
Consolidated
$
1,039,343
$
(63,781
)
$
4,164
$
(283
)
$
1,754
$
981,197
% Change
Americas Welding
(6.5
)
%
0.6
%
0.3
%
0.3
%
(5.2
)
%
International Welding
(4.9
)
%
-
(1.6
)
%
(0.1
)
%
(6.6
)
%
The Harris Products Group
(6.9
)
%
-
1.1
%
0.4
%
(5.4
)
%
Consolidated
(6.1
)
%
0.4
%
0.0
%
0.2
%
(5.6
)
%
