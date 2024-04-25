BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, today announces its operational update for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ("1Q2024").

Oil and Gas Production and Operations

1Q2024 average oil and gas production of 35,473 boepd, reflected stable production in the Llanos 34 Block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI), impacted by localized blockades in the CPO-5 Block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) in Colombia and maintenance activities in the Manati gas field (GeoPark non-operated, 10% WI) in Brazil

Production in the Manati gas field has been temporarily suspended since mid-March 2024, when it was producing approximately 1,200 boepd, due to unscheduled maintenance activities, expected to be restored in May 2024

GeoPark is currently producing over 38,000 boepd, mainly resulting from increased production in the Llanos 34 and CPO-5 Blocks in Colombia

Llanos 34 Block: Production Reached a Twelve-Month High

Two horizontal wells drilled in 1Q2024, including a first horizontal well in the Jacana field that initiated testing in April 2024

Seven horizontal wells in aggregate have been put on production since the beginning of the horizontal well drilling program in early 2023, and are now producing 9,300 bopd gross

In early April 2024, the Llanos 34 Block reached the highest production levels in the last 12 months, producing 56,000 - 57,000 bopd gross (compared to average production of 53,001 bopd gross in 1Q2024), due to successful development drilling and workover activities

The Llanos 34 Block is currently producing 54,000-55,000 bopd gross

CPO-5 Block: New Record Production Levels

22 days of localized blockades in 1Q2024 affected production, which was fully restored in late March 2024

The Indico 3 development well reached total depth in March 2024, initiated testing in mid-April 2024 and is currently producing 3,710 bopd gross of light oil with a 0.2% water cut

The CPO-5 Block is currently producing approximately 30,000 bopd gross (compared to 18,923 bopd gross in 1Q2024 and approximately 8,000 bopd when acquired in November 2019), a new record for the block

Exploration & Appraisal: Key Projects in Key Acreage

Llanos 86 and Llanos 104 blocks (GeoPark operated, 50% WI): Acquired 650+ sq. km of 3D seismic, with ongoing processing and interpretation activities, targeting to initiate exploration drilling in 1Q2025 The Llanos 86 and Llanos 104 blocks are adjacent to the eastern side of the CPO-5 Block This is one of the three biggest onshore seismic acquisition projects in Colombia, expected to add further prospects to GeoPark's organic exploration inventory



CPO-5 Block: Acquired 232 sq. km 1 of 3D seismic in the northeastern part of the block, which is now approximately 85% covered with 3D seismic Spudded the Cisne 1 exploration well in late April 2024, to continue delineating the combined structural/stratigraphic Paleocene play in the northern part of the block



2024 Guidance Remains Unchanged

2024 Full-year average production of 35,500-39,000 boepd, as announced on February 21, 2024

Fully-funded 2024 organic capital expenditures program of $150-200 million to drill 35-45 gross wells (including 5-10 gross exploration wells and 30-35 gross appraisal and development wells)

Upcoming Catalysts

Drilling 12-13 gross wells in 2Q2024, targeting attractive conventional, short-cycle development, injector, appraisal and exploration projects

Key projects include: Llanos 34 Block: Drilling 2-3 horizontal wells CPO-5 Block: Drilling one exploration well Llanos 123 Block: Drilling one appraisal well and one exploration well Perico Block: Drilling one appraisal well Espejo Block (GeoPark operated, 50% WI): Drilling one exploration well



Breakdown of Quarterly Production by Country

The following table shows production figures for 1Q2024, as compared to 1Q2023:

1Q2024 1Q2023 Total (boepd) Oil (bopd)a Gas (mcfpd) Total (boepd) % Chg. Colombia 32,832 32,738 557 32,580 +1% Ecuador 1,483 1,483 - 990 +50% Brazil 893 13 5,283 1,020 -12 % Chileb 264 21 1,459 1,988 -87 % Total (as reported) 35,473 34,255 7,305 36,578 -3 % Total Pro forma (without Chile) 35,209 34,234 5,846 34,590 2 %

a) Includes royalties and other economic rights paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 5,916 bopd in 1Q2024. No royalties were paid in kind in Ecuador, Chile or Brazil. Production in Ecuador is reported before the Government's production share of approximately 439 bopd. b) Production in Chile in 1Q2024 reflects production until closing of the divestment transaction in January 2024

Quarterly Production

(boepd) 1Q2024 4Q2023 3Q2023 2Q2023 1Q2023 Colombia 32,832 34,154 31,780 33,045 32,580 Ecuador 1,483 1,419 659 634 990 Brazil 893 1,101 774 1,212 1,020 Chile 264 1,641 1,565 1,690 1,988 Total a 35,473 38,315 34,778 36,581 36,578 Oil 34,255 35,842 32,510 33,672 33,801 Gas 1,218 2,473 2,268 2,909 2,777

a) In Colombia, production includes royalties paid in kind, and in Ecuador it is shown before the Government's production share.

Reporting Date for 1Q2024 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

GeoPark will report its 1Q2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after the market close.

GeoPark management will host a conference call on May 16, 2024, at 10:00 am (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the 1Q2024 financial results.

