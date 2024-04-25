OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2024 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.69 per diluted share. This compares to 2023 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share.

"Our team delivered strong financial results in the first quarter as we navigated a challenging freight market and normal winter conditions," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "These results build on the momentum we established as we exited 2023 and provide further proof of what's possible as we strive to be the best in safety, service, and operational excellence. This is a great start to the year, but we understand there's work to be done to achieve our goals and meet our stakeholders' expectations."

First Quarter Summary: 2024 vs. 2023

Financial Results: Improved Operational Efficiency and Core Pricing Gains Drive Increase in Operating Income; First Quarter Records for Operating Income and Net Income

Operating revenue of $6.0 billion was flat driven by core pricing gains and business mix offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and lower volume.

Freight revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue grew 4% as revenue carloads declined 1%.

Operating ratio was 60.7%, an improvement of 140 basis points. Lower fuel prices during the quarter negatively impacted the operating ratio 60 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion was up 3%.

Operating Performance: Improvement Across Safety, Service, and Operational Excellence; First Quarter Record for Fuel Consumption Rate

Union Pacific's reportable personal injury and reportable derailment rates both improved.

Quarterly freight car velocity was 203 daily miles per car, a 4% improvement.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 135 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 10% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,287 feet, a 1% increase.

Quarterly workforce productivity improved 1% to 1,000 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.115, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

2024 Outlook

Updated

Profitability outlook gaining momentum with strong service product, improving network efficiency, and solid pricing

Restarting share repurchases in second quarter

Affirmed

Volume outlook muted by international intermodal business loss, lower coal demand, and soft economic conditions

Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars

No change to long-term capital allocation strategy Capital plan of $3.4 billion



First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its first quarter 2024 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the potential impacts of public health crises, including pandemics, epidemics and the outbreak of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus and its variant strains (COVID); the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars and other geopolitical tensions in the middle east, and any impacts on our business operations, financial results, liquidity, and financial position, and on the world economy (including customers, employees, and supply chains), including as a result of fluctuations in volume and carloadings; expectations as to general macroeconomic conditions, including slowdowns and recessions, domestically or internationally, and volatility in interest rates and fuel prices; closing of customer manufacturing, distribution, or production facilities; expectations as to operational or service improvements; expectations as to hiring challenges; availability of employees; expectations regarding the effectiveness of steps taken or to be taken to improve operations, service, infrastructure improvements, and transportation plan modifications; expectations as to cost savings, revenue growth, and earnings; the time by which goals, targets, or objectives will be achieved; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to business, financial, and operational results, future economic performance, and general economic conditions; proposed new products and services; estimates of costs relating to environmental remediation and restoration; estimates and expectations regarding tax matters; expectations that claims, litigation, environmental costs, commitments, contingent liabilities, labor negotiations or agreements, cyberattacks or other matters. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 9, 2024. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to the Company's website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Operating Revenues Freight revenues $ 5,616 $ 5,656 (1 )% Other revenues 415 400 4 Total operating revenues 6,031 6,056 - Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 1,223 1,179 4 Fuel 658 766 (14 ) Purchased services and materials 613 653 (6 ) Depreciation 594 572 4 Equipment and other rents 216 235 (8 ) Other 355 357 (1 ) Total operating expenses 3,659 3,762 (3 ) Operating Income 2,372 2,294 3 Other income, net 92 184 (50 ) Interest expense (324 ) (336 ) (4 ) Income before income taxes 2,140 2,142 - Income tax expense (499 ) (512 ) (3 ) Net Income $ 1,641 $ 1,630 1 % Share and Per Share Earnings per share - basic $ 2.69 $ 2.67 1 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.69 $ 2.67 1 Weighted average number of shares - basic 609.2 610.6 - Weighted average number of shares - diluted 610.2 611.5 - Dividends declared per share $ 1.30 $ 1.30 - Operating Ratio 60.7 % 62.1 % (1.4 ) pts Effective Tax Rate 23.3 % 23.9 % (0.6 ) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited) For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Freight Revenues (Millions) Grain & grain products $ 943 $ 943 - % Fertilizer 201 186 8 Food & refrigerated 285 263 8 Coal & renewables 388 505 (23 ) Bulk 1,817 1,897 (4 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 572 536 7 Metals & minerals 515 536 (4 ) Forest products 338 332 2 Energy & specialized markets 679 613 11 Industrial 2,104 2,017 4 Automotive 611 587 4 Intermodal 1,084 1,155 (6 ) Premium 1,695 1,742 (3 ) Total $ 5,616 $ 5,656 (1 )% Revenue Carloads (Thousands) Grain & grain products 210 202 4 % Fertilizer 47 45 4 Food & refrigerated 46 44 5 Coal & renewables 177 216 (18 ) Bulk 480 507 (5 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 164 157 4 Metals & minerals 170 188 (10 ) Forest products 53 52 2 Energy & specialized markets 154 139 11 Industrial 541 536 1 Automotive 207 200 4 Intermodal [a] 739 734 1 Premium 946 934 1 Total 1,967 1,977 (1 )% Average Revenue per Car Grain & grain products $ 4,494 $ 4,668 (4 )% Fertilizer 4,271 4,135 3 Food & refrigerated 6,231 5,963 4 Coal & renewables 2,189 2,341 (6 ) Bulk 3,787 3,743 1 Industrial chemicals & plastics 3,486 3,402 2 Metals & minerals 3,030 2,853 6 Forest products 6,297 6,384 (1 ) Energy & specialized markets 4,416 4,408 - Industrial 3,886 3,760 3 Automotive 2,947 2,944 - Intermodal [a] 1,468 1,573 (7 ) Premium 1,792 1,866 (4 ) Average $ 2,855 $ 2,861 - %

[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Millions, Except Percentages 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 925 $ 1,055 Short-term investments 20 16 Other current assets 3,249 3,077 Investments 2,651 2,605 Properties, net 57,590 57,398 Operating lease assets 1,453 1,643 Other assets 1,378 1,338 Total assets $ 67,266 $ 67,132 Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity Debt due within one year $ 733 $ 1,423 Other current liabilities 3,801 3,683 Debt due after one year 31,195 31,156 Operating lease liabilities 1,016 1,245 Deferred income taxes 13,146 13,123 Other long-term liabilities 1,710 1,714 Total liabilities 51,601 52,344 Total common shareholders' equity 15,665 14,788 Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity $ 67,266 $ 67,132

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Millions, for the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 1,641 $ 1,630 Depreciation 594 572 Deferred and other income taxes 23 52 Other - net (136 ) (414 ) Cash provided by operating activities 2,122 1,840 Investing Activities Capital investments* (797 ) (772 ) Other - net (5 ) (33 ) Cash used in investing activities (802 ) (805 ) Financing Activities Debt repaid (1,358 ) (647 ) Dividends paid (795 ) (795 ) Debt issued 400 1,199 Share repurchase programs - (575 ) Other - net 302 (109 ) Cash used in financing activities (1,451 ) (927 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (131 ) 108 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,074 987 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 943 $ 1,095 Free Cash Flow** Cash provided by operating activities $ 2,122 $ 1,840 Cash used in investing activities (802 ) (805 ) Dividends paid (795 ) (795 ) Free cash flow $ 525 $ 240

* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $96 million in 2024 and $8 million in 2023. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited) For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Operating/Performance Statistics Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)* 203 196 4 % Average train speed (miles per hour)* 24.1 24.1 - Average terminal dwell time (hours)* 23.5 24.0 (2 ) Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day) 135 123 10 Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions) 206,029 206,648 - Train length (feet) 9,287 9,159 1 Intermodal service performance index (%) 95 81 14 pts Manifest/Automotive service performance index (%) 87 80 7 pts Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)** 85 72 13 pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)** 66 61 5 pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee) 1,000 989 1 Total employees (average) 31,052 31,532 (2 )

Locomotive Fuel Statistics Average fuel price per gallon consumed $ 2.81 $ 3.22 (13 )% Fuel consumed in gallons (millions) 230 232 (1 ) Fuel consumption rate*** 1.115 1.123 (1 )

Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions) Grain & grain products 20,649 20,044 3 % Fertilizer 3,287 3,136 5 Food & refrigerated 4,917 4,543 8 Coal & renewables 18,883 22,497 (16 ) Bulk 47,736 50,220 (5 ) Industrial chemicals & plastics 7,427 7,091 5 Metals & minerals 8,065 8,947 (10 ) Forest products 5,580 5,549 1 Energy & specialized markets 10,586 9,499 11 Industrial 31,658 31,086 2 Automotive 4,536 4,400 3 Intermodal 17,335 18,120 (4 ) Premium 21,871 22,520 (3 ) Total 101,265 103,826 (2 )%

* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited) Debt / Net Income Millions, Except Ratios Mar. 31, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2024 2023 Debt $ 31,928 $ 32,579 Net income 6,390 6,379 Debt / net income 5.0 5.1

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA* Millions, Except Ratios Mar. 31, Dec. 31, for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a] 2024 2023 Net income $ 6,390 $ 6,379 Add: Income tax expense 1,841 1,854 Depreciation 2,340 2,318 Interest expense 1,328 1,340 EBITDA $ 11,899 $ 11,891 Adjustments: Other income, net (399 ) (491 ) Interest on operating lease liabilities [b] 48 58 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,548 $ 11,458 Debt $ 31,928 $ 32,579 Operating lease liabilities 1,338 1,600 Adjusted debt $ 33,266 $ 34,179 Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA 2.9 3.0

[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended March 31, 2024, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, subtracting the three months ended March 31, 2023, and adding the three months ended March 31, 2024. [b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. * Adjusted debt (total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other post retirement benefit) obligations) to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on present value of operating leases) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide reconciliations from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, and debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.6%. Pension and OPEB were funded at March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

