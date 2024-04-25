WASHINGTON & CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024 of $86.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. First quarter of 2024 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.19%, 7.25% and 11.98%, respectively. The first quarter of 2024 included $1.8 million of noninterest expense for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's ("FDIC") special assessment levied on banking organizations stemming from the FDIC's revised loss estimates to the Deposit Insurance Fund.

"UBSI delivered solid performance in the first quarter of 2024," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "While the headwinds in the current economic environment persist and continue to create challenges, UBSI's operating metrics remain strong and we are well-positioned for success going forward."

Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $79.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 1.08%, 6.70% and 11.27%, respectively. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $12.0 million of noninterest expense for the FDIC special assessment.

Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.35%, 8.72% and 14.97%, respectively.

First quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $7.2 million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first quarter of 2024 also decreased $7.2 million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by the impact of deposit rate repricing, a decrease in acquired loan accretion income and a decrease in loan fees. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 15 basis points to 3.10% for the first quarter of 2024. Loan fees for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $677 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2023. Acquired loan accretion income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $521 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin of 3.44% for the first quarter of 2024 was a decrease of 11 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $1.5 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by a decrease of $3.0 million in other noninterest income. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $2.7 million gain from the payoff of a fixed rate commercial loan that had an associated interest rate swap derivative. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest income was a $907 thousand increase in fees from brokerage services primarily due to higher volume.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $11.5 million, or 8%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease in noninterest expense was driven by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $10.2 million, other noninterest expense of $4.9 million and in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $2.7 million partially offset by an increase in employee benefits of $4.9 million and an increase in employee compensation of $1.5 million. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $12.0 million of expense for the FDIC special assessment. The first quarter of 2024 included an incremental $1.8 million of expense related to the FDIC special assessment stemming from the FDIC's revised loss estimates. The decrease in other noninterest expense was driven by a decrease of $1.2 million of tax credit investment amortization and a decrease of $1.2 million of expense related to community development lending programs. Additionally, other noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $1.3 million related to trade name intangible impairments. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was primarily driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments. The increase in employee benefits was primarily driven by higher postretirement benefit costs and higher Federal Insurance Contributions Act ("FICA") costs. Employee compensation for the first quarter of 2024 included approximately $240 thousand of severance expense associated with the previously announced mortgage delivery channel consolidation.

Income tax expense was $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $24.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease of $3.4 million was due to a lower effective tax rate partially offset by higher earnings. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% and 23.8% for the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The lower effective tax rate was primarily driven by the impact of provision to return adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2023.

First quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023

Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 were $86.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $11.8 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $12.1 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing, an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, a decrease in acquired loan accretion income and a decrease in loan fees. The decrease was partially offset by the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a decrease in average long-term borrowings. The average cost of funds increased 104 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 to 3.21% driven by an increase in the yield on average interest-bearing deposits of 127 basis points. Average deposits increased $522.0 million from the first quarter of 2023 driven by a $1.5 billion, or 10%, increase in average interest-bearing deposits. Acquired loan accretion income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $613 thousand from the first quarter of 2023. Loan fees for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $351 thousand from the first quarter of 2023. The yield on average earning assets increased 60 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 to 5.70% driven by an increase in the yield on average net loans and loans held for sale of 53 basis points. Average net loans and loans held for sale increased $800.5 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin of 3.44% for the first quarter of 2024 was a decrease of 19 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.63% for the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $32.2 million, a decrease of $532 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023 driven by a decrease in mortgage loan servicing income of $1.5 million. The decrease in mortgage loan servicing income was due to lower mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") balances after the sale of MSRs during the second quarter of 2023. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest income was a $1.1 million increase in fees from brokerage services primarily due to higher volume.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $140.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 2% from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases of $3.9 million in employee compensation, $2.2 million in other noninterest expense and $1.9 million in FDIC insurance expense partially offset by a decrease of $4.4 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments. The increase in employee compensation was driven by higher employee incentives, commissions, base salaries and employee severance. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by a $950 thousand increase in tax credit amortization and higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was driven by $1.8 million of expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for the FDIC special assessment. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was primarily driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments.

For the first quarter of 2024, income tax expense was $21.4 million as compared to $24.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $3.0 million was due to lower earnings and a slightly lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% and 19.9% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Credit Quality

United's asset quality continues to be sound. At March 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $74.4 million, or 0.35% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $77.1 million, including OREO of $2.7 million, or 0.26% of total assets at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, non-performing loans were $45.5 million, or 0.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $48.1 million, including OREO of $2.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans and non-performing assets was driven by one commercial & industrial loan relationship.

As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $262.9 million, or 1.22% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $259.2 million, or 1.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.04% for the first quarter of 2024, 0.02% for the first quarter of 2023 and 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.6% at March 31, 2024, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.2%, 13.2% and 11.4%, respectively. The March 31, 2024 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during 2023 or 2024.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY: March

2024 March

2023 December

2023 Interest income $ 369,180 $ 329,303 $ 369,175 Interest expense 146,691 94,983 139,485 Net interest income 222,489 234,320 229,690 Provision for credit losses 5,740 6,890 6,875 Noninterest income 32,212 32,744 33,675 Noninterest expense 140,742 137,419 152,287 Income before income taxes 108,219 122,755 104,203 Income taxes 21,405 24,448 24,813 Net income $ 86,814 $ 98,307 $ 79,390 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 Diluted 0.64 0.73 0.59 Cash dividends 0.37 0.36 0.37 Book value 35.56 34.14 35.36 Closing market price $ 35.79 $ 35.20 $ 37.55 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 135,192,675 134,936,551 134,949,063 Weighted average-basic 134,808,634 134,411,166 134,691,360 Weighted average-diluted 135,121,380 134,840,328 134,984,970 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.08 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.25 % 8.72 % 6.70 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.98 % 14.97 % 11.27 % Average equity to average assets 16.36 % 15.49 % 16.11 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.63 % 3.55 % PERIOD END BALANCES: March 31 2024 December 31 2023 March 31 2023 Assets $ 30,028,798 $ 29,926,482 $ 30,182,241 Earning assets 26,659,694 26,623,652 26,826,111 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 21,520,076 21,359,084 20,612,159 Loans held for sale 44,426 56,261 68,176 Investment securities 3,954,519 4,125,754 4,777,587 Total deposits 22,919,746 22,819,319 22,284,586 Shareholders' equity 4,807,441 4,771,240 4,606,537

Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Income March March December 2024 2023 2023 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 369,180 $ 329,303 $ 369,175 Tax equivalent adjustment 872 1,135 866 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 370,052 330,438 370,041 Interest Expense 146,691 94,983 139,485 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 223,361 235,455 230,556 Provision for Credit Losses 5,740 6,890 6,875 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,646 4,780 4,508 Fees from brokerage services 5,267 4,200 4,360 Fees from deposit services 8,971 9,362 9,107 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,873 1,707 1,923 Other charges, commissions, and fees 858 1,138 924 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,418 1,891 1,855 Income from mortgage banking activities 5,298 6,384 4,746 Mortgage loan servicing income 789 2,276 783 Net (losses) gains on investment securities (99 ) (405 ) 276 Other noninterest income 2,191 1,411 5,193 Total Noninterest Income 32,212 32,744 33,675 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 59,293 55,414 57,829 Employee benefits 14,671 13,435 9,771 Net occupancy 12,343 11,833 11,690 Data processing 7,463 7,473 7,261 Amortization of intangibles 910 1,279 1,279 OREO expense 159 667 188 Net (gains) on the sale of OREO properties (83 ) (43 ) (126 ) Equipment expense 6,853 6,996 7,539 FDIC insurance expense 6,455 4,587 16,621 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 1,015 1,884 962 Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments (1,790 ) 2,600 940 Other noninterest expense 33,453 31,294 38,333 Total Noninterest Expense 140,742 137,419 152,287 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 109,091 123,890 105,069 Tax equivalent adjustment 872 1,135 866 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 108,219 122,755 104,203 Taxes 21,405 24,448 24,813 Net Income $ 86,814 $ 98,307 $ 79,390 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 19.78 % 19.92 % 23.81 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets March 2024 March 2023 March 31 December 31 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2024 2023 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 1,131,565 $ 1,238,563 $ 1,732,646 $ 1,598,943 Securities Available for Sale 3,717,961 4,450,510 3,613,975 3,786,377 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 3,717,961 4,450,510 3,613,975 3,786,377 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 Less: Allowance for credit losses (17 ) (18 ) (19 ) (17 ) Net held to maturity securities 1,003 1,002 1,001 1,003 Equity Securities 8,946 7,767 8,762 8,945 Other Investment Securities 316,490 333,256 330,781 329,429 Total Securities 4,044,400 4,792,535 3,954,519 4,125,754 Total Cash and Securities 5,175,965 6,031,098 5,687,165 5,724,697 Loans held for sale 43,759 41,015 44,426 56,261 Commercial Loans & Leases 15,630,846 15,048,023 15,725,038 15,535,204 Mortgage Loans 4,757,005 4,215,807 4,769,495 4,728,374 Consumer Loans 1,090,632 1,400,008 1,038,035 1,109,607 Gross Loans 21,478,483 20,663,838 21,532,568 21,373,185 Unearned income (13,631 ) (21,243 ) (12,492 ) (14,101 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 21,464,852 20,642,595 21,520,076 21,359,084 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses (259,341 ) (234,809 ) (262,905 ) (259,237 ) Net Loans 21,205,511 20,407,786 21,257,171 21,099,847 Mortgage Servicing Rights 4,427 20,739 4,241 4,554 Goodwill 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 1,888,889 Other Intangibles 12,185 18,442 11,595 12,505 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 86,375 74,163 86,074 86,986 Other Real Estate Owned 2,668 2,211 2,670 2,615 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 488,401 480,690 490,596 486,895 Other Assets 524,203 547,256 555,971 563,233 Total Assets $ 29,432,383 $ 29,512,289 $ 30,028,798 $ 29,926,482 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 26,087,458 $ 26,177,730 $ 26,659,694 $ 26,623,652 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 16,663,765 $ 15,186,632 $ 16,902,397 $ 16,670,239 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 5,941,866 6,897,030 6,017,349 6,149,080 Total Deposits 22,605,631 22,083,662 22,919,746 22,819,319 Short-term Borrowings 203,570 166,614 207,727 196,095 Long-term Borrowings 1,500,237 2,417,999 1,739,434 1,789,103 Total Borrowings 1,703,807 2,584,613 1,947,161 1,985,198 Operating Lease Liability 92,480 78,729 92,266 92,885 Other Liabilities 213,989 194,997 262,184 257,840 Total Liabilities 24,615,907 24,942,001 25,221,357 25,155,242 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,816,476 4,570,288 4,807,441 4,771,240 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,816,476 4,570,288 4,807,441 4,771,240 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 29,432,383 $ 29,512,289 $ 30,028,798 $ 29,926,482 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 18,367,572 $ 17,771,245 $ 18,849,558 $ 18,655,437

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December Quarterly Share Data: 2024 2023 2023 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 High Common Stock Price $ 38.18 $ 42.45 $ 38.74 Low Common Stock Price $ 32.92 $ 33.35 $ 25.35 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 134,808,634 134,411,166 134,691,360 Diluted 135,121,380 134,840,328 134,984,970 Common Dividends $ 50,213 $ 48,720 $ 50,066 Dividend Payout Ratio 57.84 % 49.56 % 63.06 % March 31 December 31 March 31 EOP Share Data: 2024 2023 2023 Book Value Per Share $ 35.56 $ 35.36 $ 34.14 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 21.50 $ 21.27 $ 20.01 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 38.74 $ 42.45 $ 44.15 Date 12/14/23 2/3/2023 11/11/22 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 25.35 $ 25.35 $ 33.11 Date 10/24/23 10/24/23 5/2/22 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 135,192,675 134,949,063 134,936,551 Memorandum Items: Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,716 2,736 2,836 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,807,441 $ 4,771,240 $ 4,606,537 Less: Total Intangibles (1,900,484 ) (1,901,394 ) (1,906,507 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,906,957 $ 2,869,846 $ 2,700,030 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 135,192,675 134,949,063 134,936,551 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 21.50 $ 21.27 $ 20.01

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 2024 Three Months Ended March 2023 Three Months Ended December 2023 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 882,656 $ 12,303 5.61 % $ 936,394 $ 10,983 4.76 % $ 819,431 $ 11,570 5.60 % Investment securities: Taxable 3,743,157 34,722 3.71 % 4,404,864 36,259 3.29 % 3,836,498 35,710 3.72 % Tax-exempt 212,375 1,474 2.78 % 387,671 2,740 2.83 % 195,471 1,471 3.01 % Total securities 3,955,532 36,196 3.66 % 4,792,535 38,999 3.26 % 4,031,969 37,181 3.69 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 21,508,611 321,553 6.01 % 20,683,610 280,456 5.49 % 21,279,444 321,290 6.00 % Allowance for loan losses (259,341 ) (234,809 ) (255,032 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 21,249,270 6.08 % 20,448,801 5.55 % 21,024,412 6.07 % Total earning assets 26,087,458 $ 370,052 5.70 % 26,177,730 $ 330,438 5.10 % 25,875,812 $ 370,041 5.68 % Other assets 3,344,925 3,334,559 3,288,334 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,432,383 $ 29,512,289 $ 29,164,146 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 16,663,765 $ 128,377 3.10 % $ 15,186,632 $ 68,592 1.83 % $ 16,414,152 $ 122,132 2.95 % Short-term borrowings 203,570 2,082 4.11 % 166,614 1,157 2.82 % 198,453 1,998 3.99 % Long-term borrowings 1,500,237 16,232 4.35 % 2,417,999 25,234 4.23 % 1,394,361 15,355 4.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,367,572 146,691 3.21 % 17,771,245 94,983 2.17 % 18,006,966 139,485 3.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,941,866 6,897,030 6,175,309 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 306,469 273,726 284,191 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,615,907 24,942,001 24,466,466 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,816,476 4,570,288 4,697,680 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,432,383 $ 29,512,289 $ 29,164,146 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 223,361 $ 235,455 $ 230,556 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.49 % 2.93 % 2.61 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44 % 3.63 % 3.55 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December Selected Financial Ratios: 2024 2023 2023 Return on Average Assets 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.08 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 7.25 % 8.72 % 6.70 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 11.98 % 14.97 % 11.27 % Efficiency Ratio 55.26 % 51.46 % 57.82 % Price / Earnings Ratio 13.96 x 12.10 x 16.00 x Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 86,814 $ 98,307 $ 79,390 (b) Number of Days 91 90 92 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,816,476 $ 4,570,288 $ 4,697,680 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,901,074 ) (1,907,331 ) (1,903,458 ) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,915,402 $ 2,662,957 $ 2,794,222 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)\[(a) / (b)] x 366 or 365 / (c) 11.98 % 14.97 % 11.27 % Selected Financial Ratios: March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 93.89 % 93.60 % 92.50 % Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.17 % Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.42 % 1.42 % 1.40 % Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.29 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.35 % 0.21 % 0.21 % Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Primary Capital Ratio 16.86 % 16.79 % 16.07 % Shareholders' Equity Ratio 16.01 % 15.94 % 15.26 % Price / Book Ratio 1.01 x 1.06 x 1.03 x Note: (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March March December Mortgage Banking Data: (1) 2024 2023 2023 Loans originated $ 176,906 $ 177,808 $ 225,319 Loans sold 188,711 166,511 228,672 March 31 December 31 March 31 Mortgage Loan Servicing Data: 2024 2023 2023 Balance of loans serviced $ 1,173,246 $ 1,202,448 $ 3,280,741 Number of loans serviced 12,163 12,419 22,436 March 31 December 31 March 31 Asset Quality Data: 2024 2023 2023 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 63,053 $ 30,919 $ 29,296 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 11,329 14,579 13,105 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 74,382 $ 45,498 $ 42,401 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 2,670 2,615 4,086 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 77,052 $ 48,113 $ 46,487 Three Months Ended March March December Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: 2024 2023 2023 Beginning Balance $ 259,237 $ 234,746 $ 254,886 Gross Charge-offs (3,576 ) (2,936 ) (3,258 ) Recoveries 1,506 1,791 733 Net (Charge-offs) (2,070 ) (1,145 ) (2,525 ) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 5,738 6,890 6,876 Ending Balance $ 262,905 $ 240,491 $ 259,237 Reserve for lending-related commitments 42,915 48,789 44,706 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 305,820 $ 289,280 $ 303,943 Notes: (1) During the first quarter of 2024, United completed its previously announced consolidation of its mortgage delivery channels. Based on an evaluation performed in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting, as of March 31, 2024, United operates one reportable business segment. Mortgage banking data above is presented on a consolidated basis for all current and prior periods. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

