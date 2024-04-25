WASHINGTON & CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024 of $86.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. First quarter of 2024 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.19%, 7.25% and 11.98%, respectively. The first quarter of 2024 included $1.8 million of noninterest expense for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's ("FDIC") special assessment levied on banking organizations stemming from the FDIC's revised loss estimates to the Deposit Insurance Fund.
"UBSI delivered solid performance in the first quarter of 2024," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "While the headwinds in the current economic environment persist and continue to create challenges, UBSI's operating metrics remain strong and we are well-positioned for success going forward."
Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $79.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 1.08%, 6.70% and 11.27%, respectively. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $12.0 million of noninterest expense for the FDIC special assessment.
Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, and annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.35%, 8.72% and 14.97%, respectively.
First quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $7.2 million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first quarter of 2024 also decreased $7.2 million, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by the impact of deposit rate repricing, a decrease in acquired loan accretion income and a decrease in loan fees. The yield on average interest-bearing deposits increased 15 basis points to 3.10% for the first quarter of 2024. Loan fees for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $677 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2023. Acquired loan accretion income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $521 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin of 3.44% for the first quarter of 2024 was a decrease of 11 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $1.5 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 driven by a decrease of $3.0 million in other noninterest income. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $2.7 million gain from the payoff of a fixed rate commercial loan that had an associated interest rate swap derivative. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest income was a $907 thousand increase in fees from brokerage services primarily due to higher volume.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $11.5 million, or 8%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease in noninterest expense was driven by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $10.2 million, other noninterest expense of $4.9 million and in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $2.7 million partially offset by an increase in employee benefits of $4.9 million and an increase in employee compensation of $1.5 million. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $12.0 million of expense for the FDIC special assessment. The first quarter of 2024 included an incremental $1.8 million of expense related to the FDIC special assessment stemming from the FDIC's revised loss estimates. The decrease in other noninterest expense was driven by a decrease of $1.2 million of tax credit investment amortization and a decrease of $1.2 million of expense related to community development lending programs. Additionally, other noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $1.3 million related to trade name intangible impairments. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was primarily driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments. The increase in employee benefits was primarily driven by higher postretirement benefit costs and higher Federal Insurance Contributions Act ("FICA") costs. Employee compensation for the first quarter of 2024 included approximately $240 thousand of severance expense associated with the previously announced mortgage delivery channel consolidation.
Income tax expense was $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $24.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease of $3.4 million was due to a lower effective tax rate partially offset by higher earnings. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% and 23.8% for the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The lower effective tax rate was primarily driven by the impact of provision to return adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2023.
First quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023
Earnings for the first quarter of 2024 were $86.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $11.8 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2023. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $12.1 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing, an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, a decrease in acquired loan accretion income and a decrease in loan fees. The decrease was partially offset by the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a decrease in average long-term borrowings. The average cost of funds increased 104 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 to 3.21% driven by an increase in the yield on average interest-bearing deposits of 127 basis points. Average deposits increased $522.0 million from the first quarter of 2023 driven by a $1.5 billion, or 10%, increase in average interest-bearing deposits. Acquired loan accretion income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $613 thousand from the first quarter of 2023. Loan fees for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $351 thousand from the first quarter of 2023. The yield on average earning assets increased 60 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 to 5.70% driven by an increase in the yield on average net loans and loans held for sale of 53 basis points. Average net loans and loans held for sale increased $800.5 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin of 3.44% for the first quarter of 2024 was a decrease of 19 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.63% for the first quarter of 2023.
The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $32.2 million, a decrease of $532 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023 driven by a decrease in mortgage loan servicing income of $1.5 million. The decrease in mortgage loan servicing income was due to lower mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") balances after the sale of MSRs during the second quarter of 2023. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest income was a $1.1 million increase in fees from brokerage services primarily due to higher volume.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $140.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 2% from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases of $3.9 million in employee compensation, $2.2 million in other noninterest expense and $1.9 million in FDIC insurance expense partially offset by a decrease of $4.4 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments. The increase in employee compensation was driven by higher employee incentives, commissions, base salaries and employee severance. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by a $950 thousand increase in tax credit amortization and higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was driven by $1.8 million of expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for the FDIC special assessment. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was primarily driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments.
For the first quarter of 2024, income tax expense was $21.4 million as compared to $24.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $3.0 million was due to lower earnings and a slightly lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.8% and 19.9% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Credit Quality
United's asset quality continues to be sound. At March 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $74.4 million, or 0.35% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $77.1 million, including OREO of $2.7 million, or 0.26% of total assets at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, non-performing loans were $45.5 million, or 0.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $48.1 million, including OREO of $2.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans and non-performing assets was driven by one commercial & industrial loan relationship.
As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $262.9 million, or 1.22% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $259.2 million, or 1.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.04% for the first quarter of 2024, 0.02% for the first quarter of 2023 and 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Capital
United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.6% at March 31, 2024, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.2%, 13.2% and 11.4%, respectively. The March 31, 2024 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during 2023 or 2024.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
EARNINGS SUMMARY:
March
March
December
Interest income
$
369,180
$
329,303
$
369,175
Interest expense
146,691
94,983
139,485
Net interest income
222,489
234,320
229,690
Provision for credit losses
5,740
6,890
6,875
Noninterest income
32,212
32,744
33,675
Noninterest expense
140,742
137,419
152,287
Income before income taxes
108,219
122,755
104,203
Income taxes
21,405
24,448
24,813
Net income
$
86,814
$
98,307
$
79,390
PER COMMON SHARE:
Net income:
Basic
$
0.64
$
0.73
$
0.59
Diluted
0.64
0.73
0.59
Cash dividends
0.37
0.36
0.37
Book value
35.56
34.14
35.36
Closing market price
$
35.79
$
35.20
$
37.55
Common shares outstanding:
Actual at period end, net of treasury shares
135,192,675
134,936,551
134,949,063
Weighted average-basic
134,808,634
134,411,166
134,691,360
Weighted average-diluted
135,121,380
134,840,328
134,984,970
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on average assets
1.19
%
1.35
%
1.08
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
7.25
%
8.72
%
6.70
%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
11.98
%
14.97
%
11.27
%
Average equity to average assets
16.36
%
15.49
%
16.11
%
Net interest margin
3.44
%
3.63
%
3.55
%
PERIOD END BALANCES:
March 31
2024
December 31
2023
March 31
2023
Assets
$
30,028,798
$
29,926,482
$
30,182,241
Earning assets
26,659,694
26,623,652
26,826,111
Loans & leases, net of unearned income
21,520,076
21,359,084
20,612,159
Loans held for sale
44,426
56,261
68,176
Investment securities
3,954,519
4,125,754
4,777,587
Total deposits
22,919,746
22,819,319
22,284,586
Shareholders' equity
4,807,441
4,771,240
4,606,537
Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Consolidated Statements of Income
March
March
December
2024
2023
2023
Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)
$
369,180
$
329,303
$
369,175
Tax equivalent adjustment
872
1,135
866
Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
370,052
330,438
370,041
Interest Expense
146,691
94,983
139,485
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
223,361
235,455
230,556
Provision for Credit Losses
5,740
6,890
6,875
Noninterest Income:
Fees from trust services
4,646
4,780
4,508
Fees from brokerage services
5,267
4,200
4,360
Fees from deposit services
8,971
9,362
9,107
Bankcard fees and merchant discounts
1,873
1,707
1,923
Other charges, commissions, and fees
858
1,138
924
Income from bank-owned life insurance
2,418
1,891
1,855
Income from mortgage banking activities
5,298
6,384
4,746
Mortgage loan servicing income
789
2,276
783
Net (losses) gains on investment securities
(99
)
(405
)
276
Other noninterest income
2,191
1,411
5,193
Total Noninterest Income
32,212
32,744
33,675
Noninterest Expense:
Employee compensation
59,293
55,414
57,829
Employee benefits
14,671
13,435
9,771
Net occupancy
12,343
11,833
11,690
Data processing
7,463
7,473
7,261
Amortization of intangibles
910
1,279
1,279
OREO expense
159
667
188
Net (gains) on the sale of OREO properties
(83
)
(43
)
(126
)
Equipment expense
6,853
6,996
7,539
FDIC insurance expense
6,455
4,587
16,621
Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment
1,015
1,884
962
Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments
(1,790
)
2,600
940
Other noninterest expense
33,453
31,294
38,333
Total Noninterest Expense
140,742
137,419
152,287
Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)
109,091
123,890
105,069
Tax equivalent adjustment
872
1,135
866
Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)
108,219
122,755
104,203
Taxes
21,405
24,448
24,813
Net Income
$
86,814
$
98,307
$
79,390
MEMO: Effective Tax Rate
19.78
%
19.92
%
23.81
%
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 2024
March 2023
March 31
December 31
Q-T-D Average
Q-T-D Average
2024
2023
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$
1,131,565
$
1,238,563
$
1,732,646
$
1,598,943
Securities Available for Sale
3,717,961
4,450,510
3,613,975
3,786,377
Less: Allowance for credit losses
0
0
0
0
Net available for sale securities
3,717,961
4,450,510
3,613,975
3,786,377
Securities Held to Maturity
1,020
1,020
1,020
1,020
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(17
)
(18
)
(19
)
(17
)
Net held to maturity securities
1,003
1,002
1,001
1,003
Equity Securities
8,946
7,767
8,762
8,945
Other Investment Securities
316,490
333,256
330,781
329,429
Total Securities
4,044,400
4,792,535
3,954,519
4,125,754
Total Cash and Securities
5,175,965
6,031,098
5,687,165
5,724,697
Loans held for sale
43,759
41,015
44,426
56,261
Commercial Loans & Leases
15,630,846
15,048,023
15,725,038
15,535,204
Mortgage Loans
4,757,005
4,215,807
4,769,495
4,728,374
Consumer Loans
1,090,632
1,400,008
1,038,035
1,109,607
Gross Loans
21,478,483
20,663,838
21,532,568
21,373,185
Unearned income
(13,631
)
(21,243
)
(12,492
)
(14,101
)
Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
21,464,852
20,642,595
21,520,076
21,359,084
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses
(259,341
)
(234,809
)
(262,905
)
(259,237
)
Net Loans
21,205,511
20,407,786
21,257,171
21,099,847
Mortgage Servicing Rights
4,427
20,739
4,241
4,554
Goodwill
1,888,889
1,888,889
1,888,889
1,888,889
Other Intangibles
12,185
18,442
11,595
12,505
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
86,375
74,163
86,074
86,986
Other Real Estate Owned
2,668
2,211
2,670
2,615
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
488,401
480,690
490,596
486,895
Other Assets
524,203
547,256
555,971
563,233
Total Assets
$
29,432,383
$
29,512,289
$
30,028,798
$
29,926,482
MEMO: Interest-earning Assets
$
26,087,458
$
26,177,730
$
26,659,694
$
26,623,652
Interest-bearing Deposits
$
16,663,765
$
15,186,632
$
16,902,397
$
16,670,239
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
5,941,866
6,897,030
6,017,349
6,149,080
Total Deposits
22,605,631
22,083,662
22,919,746
22,819,319
Short-term Borrowings
203,570
166,614
207,727
196,095
Long-term Borrowings
1,500,237
2,417,999
1,739,434
1,789,103
Total Borrowings
1,703,807
2,584,613
1,947,161
1,985,198
Operating Lease Liability
92,480
78,729
92,266
92,885
Other Liabilities
213,989
194,997
262,184
257,840
Total Liabilities
24,615,907
24,942,001
25,221,357
25,155,242
Preferred Equity
0
0
0
0
Common Equity
4,816,476
4,570,288
4,807,441
4,771,240
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,816,476
4,570,288
4,807,441
4,771,240
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
29,432,383
$
29,512,289
$
30,028,798
$
29,926,482
MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities
$
18,367,572
$
17,771,245
$
18,849,558
$
18,655,437
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
Quarterly Share Data:
2024
2023
2023
Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
0.64
$
0.73
$
0.59
Diluted
$
0.64
$
0.73
$
0.59
Common Dividend Declared Per Share
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
0.37
High Common Stock Price
$
38.18
$
42.45
$
38.74
Low Common Stock Price
$
32.92
$
33.35
$
25.35
Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
Basic
134,808,634
134,411,166
134,691,360
Diluted
135,121,380
134,840,328
134,984,970
Common Dividends
$
50,213
$
48,720
$
50,066
Dividend Payout Ratio
57.84
%
49.56
%
63.06
%
March 31
December 31
March 31
EOP Share Data:
2024
2023
2023
Book Value Per Share
$
35.56
$
35.36
$
34.14
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1)
$
21.50
$
21.27
$
20.01
52-week High Common Stock Price
$
38.74
$
42.45
$
44.15
Date
12/14/23
2/3/2023
11/11/22
52-week Low Common Stock Price
$
25.35
$
25.35
$
33.11
Date
10/24/23
10/24/23
5/2/22
EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):
135,192,675
134,949,063
134,936,551
Memorandum Items:
Employees (full-time equivalent)
2,716
2,736
2,836
Note:
(1) Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
4,807,441
$
4,771,240
$
4,606,537
Less: Total Intangibles
(1,900,484
)
(1,901,394
)
(1,906,507
)
Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,906,957
$
2,869,846
$
2,700,030
÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock)
135,192,675
134,949,063
134,936,551
Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)
$
21.50
$
21.27
$
20.01
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March 2024
Three Months Ended
March 2023
Three Months Ended
December 2023
Selected Average Balances and Yields:
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
ASSETS:
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Balance
Interest(1)
Rate(1)
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under
agreements to resell and other short-term investments
$
882,656
$
12,303
5.61
%
$
936,394
$
10,983
4.76
%
$
819,431
$
11,570
5.60
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
3,743,157
34,722
3.71
%
4,404,864
36,259
3.29
%
3,836,498
35,710
3.72
%
Tax-exempt
212,375
1,474
2.78
%
387,671
2,740
2.83
%
195,471
1,471
3.01
%
Total securities
3,955,532
36,196
3.66
%
4,792,535
38,999
3.26
%
4,031,969
37,181
3.69
%
Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2)
21,508,611
321,553
6.01
%
20,683,610
280,456
5.49
%
21,279,444
321,290
6.00
%
Allowance for loan losses
(259,341
)
(234,809
)
(255,032
)
Net loans and loans held for sale
21,249,270
6.08
%
20,448,801
5.55
%
21,024,412
6.07
%
Total earning assets
26,087,458
$
370,052
5.70
%
26,177,730
$
330,438
5.10
%
25,875,812
$
370,041
5.68
%
Other assets
3,344,925
3,334,559
3,288,334
TOTAL ASSETS
$
29,432,383
$
29,512,289
$
29,164,146
LIABILITIES:
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
16,663,765
$
128,377
3.10
%
$
15,186,632
$
68,592
1.83
%
$
16,414,152
$
122,132
2.95
%
Short-term borrowings
203,570
2,082
4.11
%
166,614
1,157
2.82
%
198,453
1,998
3.99
%
Long-term borrowings
1,500,237
16,232
4.35
%
2,417,999
25,234
4.23
%
1,394,361
15,355
4.37
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
18,367,572
146,691
3.21
%
17,771,245
94,983
2.17
%
18,006,966
139,485
3.07
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
5,941,866
6,897,030
6,175,309
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
306,469
273,726
284,191
TOTAL LIABILITIES
24,615,907
24,942,001
24,466,466
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,816,476
4,570,288
4,697,680
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
29,432,383
$
29,512,289
$
29,164,146
NET INTEREST INCOME
$
223,361
$
235,455
$
230,556
INTEREST RATE SPREAD
2.49
%
2.93
%
2.61
%
NET INTEREST MARGIN
3.44
%
3.63
%
3.55
%
(1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
Selected Financial Ratios:
2024
2023
2023
Return on Average Assets
1.19
%
1.35
%
1.08
%
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
7.25
%
8.72
%
6.70
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1)
11.98
%
14.97
%
11.27
%
Efficiency Ratio
55.26
%
51.46
%
57.82
%
Price / Earnings Ratio
13.96
x
12.10
x
16.00
x
Note:
(1) Return on Average Tangible Equity:
(a) Net Income (GAAP)
$
86,814
$
98,307
$
79,390
(b) Number of Days
91
90
92
Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
$
4,816,476
$
4,570,288
$
4,697,680
Less: Average Total Intangibles
(1,901,074
)
(1,907,331
)
(1,903,458
)
(c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,915,402
$
2,662,957
$
2,794,222
Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)\[(a) / (b)] x 366 or 365 / (c)
11.98
%
14.97
%
11.27
%
Selected Financial Ratios:
March 31
December 31
March 31
Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio
93.89
%
93.60
%
92.50
%
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
1.22
%
1.21
%
1.17
%
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
1.42
%
1.42
%
1.40
%
Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.29
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.05
%
0.07
%
0.06
%
Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income
0.35
%
0.21
%
0.21
%
Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets
0.26
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
Primary Capital Ratio
16.86
%
16.79
%
16.07
%
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
16.01
%
15.94
%
15.26
%
Price / Book Ratio
1.01
x
1.06
x
1.03
x
Note:
(2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV
Stock Symbol: UBSI
(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
Mortgage Banking Data: (1)
2024
2023
2023
Loans originated
$
176,906
$
177,808
$
225,319
Loans sold
188,711
166,511
228,672
March 31
December 31
March 31
Mortgage Loan Servicing Data:
2024
2023
2023
Balance of loans serviced
$
1,173,246
$
1,202,448
$
3,280,741
Number of loans serviced
12,163
12,419
22,436
March 31
December 31
March 31
Asset Quality Data:
2024
2023
2023
EOP Non-Accrual Loans
$
63,053
$
30,919
$
29,296
EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans
11,329
14,579
13,105
Total EOP Non-performing Loans
$
74,382
$
45,498
$
42,401
EOP Other Real Estate Owned
2,670
2,615
4,086
Total EOP Non-performing Assets
$
77,052
$
48,113
$
46,487
Three Months Ended
March
March
December
Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses:
2024
2023
2023
Beginning Balance
$
259,237
$
234,746
$
254,886
Gross Charge-offs
(3,576
)
(2,936
)
(3,258
)
Recoveries
1,506
1,791
733
Net (Charge-offs)
(2,070
)
(1,145
)
(2,525
)
Provision for Loan & Lease Losses
5,738
6,890
6,876
Ending Balance
$
262,905
$
240,491
$
259,237
Reserve for lending-related commitments
42,915
48,789
44,706
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)
$
305,820
$
289,280
$
303,943
Notes:
(1) During the first quarter of 2024, United completed its previously announced consolidation of its mortgage delivery channels. Based on an evaluation performed in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting, as of March 31, 2024, United operates one reportable business segment. Mortgage banking data above is presented on a consolidated basis for all current and prior periods.
(2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.
