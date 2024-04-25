BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "HarborOne") (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $7.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the preceding quarter, and net income of $7.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the same period last year. Excluding the HarborOne Mortgage, LLC ("HarborOne Mortgage") goodwill impairment charge of $10.8 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, included in noninterest expense, net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were $3.7 million and $0.09, respectively.(1)

Selected Financial Highlights:

Strong asset quality; nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.25% compared to 0.37% last quarter.

Increased noninterest income 20.6% on a linked-quarter basis.

Reduced noninterest expense 2.2% on a linked-quarter basis, excluding the goodwill impairment recorded in 2023.

Loan growth of $26.4 million, or 2.2% annualized.

Continued share repurchase program, repurchasing 558,900 shares at an average cost of $10.40 per share, totaling $5.8 million.

Returned $3.4 million of capital to shareholders via dividends and increased quarterly dividend by 6.7%.

"In this uncertain interest rate environment, our team remains laser focused on expense management and moderate commercial loan growth that brings operational deposits to the Bank," said Joseph F. Casey, President and CEO. "This quarter was the first quarter since the second quarter of 2022 where the yield on interest-earning assets increased more than the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. I am pleased with our improved earnings this quarter and with our ability to return $9.2 million to shareholders through the cash dividend, which increased 6.7%, and through the continuation of our stock buybacks."

Net Interest Income

The Company's net interest and dividend income was $30.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $34.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin were 1.62% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.56% and 2.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 2.28% and 2.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The fourth quarter results included interest expense of $620,000 for the remaining unamortized issuance cost on the Company's $35 million subordinated notes redeemed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a linked-quarter basis, the increase in the margin, spread and net interest and dividend income reflects average interest-earning assets increasing $172.8 million and the yield on interest-earning assets increasing 10 basis points while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $207.6 million and the cost of these liabilities increased 4 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits, excluding brokered, decreased 2 basis points, driven by disciplined pricing in a competitive deposit market.

The $3.8 million decrease in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflects an increase of $14.8 million, or 68.6%, in total interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $11.0 million, or 19.6%, in total interest and dividend income. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 106 basis points, while the average balance increased $521.3 million, and the yield on interest-earning assets increased 40 basis points, while the average balance increased $451.9 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income improved $1.8 million, or 20.6%, to $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The change was primarily driven by an increase in the mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $628,000, compared to a decrease of $3.1 million in the MSR valuation for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The MSR valuation was positively impacted by key benchmark interest rates used in the valuation model, which increased from the prior quarter. The impact on the MSR valuation of principal payments on the underlying mortgages was $353,000 and $487,000 for the quarters ended, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. During the first quarter of 2024, HarborOne Mortgage executed a hedge to partially mitigate potential MSR valuation losses in a declining rate environment. As a result, the MSR valuation gain was partially offset by a $221,000 hedging loss in the quarter.

Persistent low inventory of for-sale residential real estate and elevated mortgage interest rates continued to impact the results of HarborOne Mortgage, with gain on loan sales of $2.0 million from mortgage loan closings of $102.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million from mortgage loan closings of $124.2 million on a linked-quarter basis. Slightly higher gain-on-sale margins partially offset seasonally lower production volume. Mortgage loan closings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $125.6 million with a gain on loan sales of $2.2 million.

Total noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included a $305,000 gain on sale of a former bank branch, and $582,000 recognized on a Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") surrender and exchange strategy. BOLI income was offset by a $464,000 corresponding tax impact included in the provision for income taxes and a modified endowment contract charge included in noninterest expense. The quarter ended March 31, 2024 had no such income.

Total noninterest income increased $2.1 million, or 23.6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to a $1.6 million, or 58.0%, increase in mortgage banking income. The prior year quarter reflected a $1.3 million decrease in the MSR valuation.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased $11.5 million, or 26.5%, to $31.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from $43.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the one-time $10.8 million goodwill impairment charge from the fourth quarter results, noninterest expenses decreased $704,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Compensation and benefits expenses decreased $1.6 million as the fourth quarter of 2023 included catch-up accrual adjustments for incentives and certain benefits. The fourth quarter of 2023 also included $118,000 in severance expense for a reduction in force at HarborOne Mortgage. Loan expense increased $688,000, as the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $629,000 reversal of repurchase reserve at HarborOne Mortgage based on updated assumptions used to determine the estimate.

Total noninterest expense increased $241,000, or 0.8%, compared to the prior year quarter of $31.5 million. Deposit insurance expense increased $654,000 partially offset by a $365,000 decrease in marketing expense.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total nonperforming assets were $12.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $17.6 million at December 31, 2023 and $12.3 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.21% at March 31, 2024, 0.31% at December 31, 2023, and 0.22% at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, a single credit included in the metro office space loan segment with a carrying value of $5.7 million, considered nonperforming in the prior quarter, was paid with a partial recovery of $99,000.

The Company recorded a $168,000 negative provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The provision for loan credit losses was $338,000, offset by a negative provision of $506,000 for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $644,000, a result of a provision for loan credit losses of $970,000 partially offset by a $326,000 negative provision for unfunded commitments. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a result of a provision for loan credit losses of $1.7 million and a $119,000 provision for unfunded commitments. Net charge-offs totaled $125,000, or 0.01%, of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $1.3 million, or 0.11%, of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and net recoveries totaled $11,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Loan credit loss provisioning primarily reflects replenishment of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans due to charge-offs and loan growth.

The ACL on loans was $48.2 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $48.0 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2023 and $47.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $3.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $5.0 million at March 31, 2023.

Management continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for signs of deterioration in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market adjusts to higher vacancies and interest rates. The commercial real estate portfolio is centered in New England, with approximately 75% of the portfolio secured by property located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Approximately 60% of the commercial real estate loans are fixed-rate loans with, in the opinion of management, limited near-term maturity risk. As of March 31, 2024 commercial loans rated "watch" amounted to $67.9 million, compared to $30.6 million at December 31, 2023. Loans are rated "watch" at the point when there are signs of potential weakness. Approximately 41% of the increase is due to one credit included in the office category. Management performs comprehensive reviews and works proactively with creditworthy borrowers facing financial distress and implements prudent workouts and accommodations to improve the Bank's prospects of contractual repayment.

Three sub-sectors that Management identified as potentially more susceptible to weakness includes business-oriented hotels, non-anchored retail space, and metro office space. As of March 31, 2024, business-oriented hotels loans included 14 loans with a total outstanding balance of $122.0 million, non-anchored retail space loans included 28 loans with a total outstanding balance of $44.6 million, and metro office space loans included one loan with a total outstanding balance of $5.1 million. There is one business-oriented hotel credit with a carrying value of $1.8 million that was rated substandard and on nonaccrual. The other loans in these groups were performing in accordance with their terms.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $194.3 million, or 3.4%, to $5.86 billion at March 31, 2024, from $5.67 billion at December 31, 2023. The linked-quarter increase primarily reflects an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Available-for-sale securities were $291.0 million and $290.2 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The unrealized loss on securities available for sale increased to $66.9 million as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $62.0 million of unrealized losses as of December 31, 2023. Securities held to maturity were flat at $19.7 million, or 0.3% of total assets, at March 31, 2024.

Loans increased $26.4 million, or 0.6%, to $4.78 billion at March 31, 2024, from $4.75 billion at December 31, 2023. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to increases in commercial construction loans of $26.4 million, commercial real estate loans of $12.0 million, and commercial and industrial loans of $4.8 million, partially offset by decreases in residential mortgage loans of $14.0 million and consumer loans of $2.7 million.

Total deposits were $4.39 billion at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts decreased $43.5 million and term certificate accounts decreased $11.1 million, as a competitive rate environment continued to pressure deposit growth. Brokered deposits increased $61.3 million. As of March 31, 2024, FDIC-insured deposits were approximately 73% of total deposits, including Bank subsidiary deposits.

FHLB borrowings increased $10.9 million to $579.4 million at March 31, 2024 from $568.5 million at December 31, 2023. The Bank borrowed $175.0 million under the Bank Term Funding Program during the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank had $921.1 million in available borrowing capacity across multiple relationships.

Total stockholders' equity was $577.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $583.8 million at December 31, 2023. Stockholders' equity decreased 1.0% when compared to the prior quarter, as net income was offset by share repurchases and an increase in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's sixth share repurchase program, commenced in the third quarter of 2023, is ongoing with 1,781,950 shares repurchased since commencement, at an average price of $10.15, including $0.10 per share of excise tax. The tangible-common-equity-to-tangible-assets ratio(2) was 8.92% at March 31, 2024, 9.33% at December 31, 2023, and 9.60% at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions, exceeding all regulatory capital requirements, and are considered well-capitalized.

(1) These non-GAAP measures are net loss less goodwill impairment and net loss less goodwill impairment to weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis.

(2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered trust company. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service banking centers located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and commercial lending offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Bank also provides a range of educational resources through "HarborOne U," with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, provides mortgage lending services throughout New England and other states.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "would," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, changes in general business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about inflation) on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; changes in interest rates; changes in customer behavior; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; increases in loan default and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities in the Company's investment portfolio; fluctuations in real estate values; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and pandemics; changes in regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the Company's ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of income statement results excluding the goodwill impairment charge, total adjusted noninterest expense excluding the goodwill impairment charge, diluted earnings per share excluding the goodwill impairment charge, Return on average assets (ROAA), excluding the goodwill impairment charge, Return on average equity (ROAE), excluding goodwill impairment charge, the efficiency ratio, efficiency ratio excluding the goodwill impairment charge, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 36,340 $ 38,876 $ 38,573 $ 43,525 $ 38,989 Short-term investments 357,101 188,474 208,211 209,326 210,765 Total cash and cash equivalents 393,441 227,350 246,784 252,851 249,754 Securities available for sale, at fair value 291,008 290,151 271,078 292,012 303,059 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,724 19,796 19,795 19,839 19,838 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 26,565 27,098 23,378 27,123 23,589 Asset held for sale 348 348 966 966 - Loans held for sale, at fair value 16,434 19,686 17,796 20,949 13,956 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,355,672 2,343,675 2,349,886 2,286,688 2,286,727 Commercial construction 234,811 208,443 191,224 228,902 212,689 Commercial and industrial 471,215 466,443 450,547 453,422 423,036 Total commercial loans 3,061,698 3,018,561 2,991,657 2,969,012 2,922,452 Residential real estate 1,695,686 1,709,714 1,706,950 1,701,766 1,667,934 Consumer 19,301 22,036 24,247 27,425 32,246 Loans 4,776,685 4,750,311 4,722,854 4,698,203 4,622,632 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,185 ) (47,972 ) (48,312 ) (47,821 ) (46,994 ) Net loans 4,728,500 4,702,339 4,674,542 4,650,382 4,575,638 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 46,597 46,111 49,201 48,176 47,080 Goodwill 59,042 59,042 69,802 69,802 69,802 Other intangible assets 1,326 1,515 1,704 1,893 2,082 Other assets 279,237 274,460 289,341 275,261 268,060 Total assets $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 677,152 $ 659,973 $ 708,847 $ 717,572 $ 726,548 NOW accounts 305,071 305,825 289,141 286,956 287,376 Regular savings and club accounts 1,110,404 1,265,315 1,324,635 1,390,906 1,455,318 Money market deposit accounts 1,061,145 966,201 951,128 834,120 796,008 Term certificate accounts 852,326 863,457 859,266 742,931 653,553 Brokered deposits 387,926 326,638 276,941 315,003 322,927 Total deposits 4,394,024 4,387,409 4,409,958 4,287,488 4,241,730 Borrowings 754,380 568,462 475,470 604,568 590,665 Subordinated debt - - 34,380 34,348 34,317 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 136,135 128,266 159,945 137,318 106,352 Total liabilities 5,284,539 5,084,137 5,079,753 5,063,722 4,973,064 Common stock 598 598 597 597 597 Additional paid-in capital 487,277 486,502 485,144 484,544 483,831 Unearned compensation - ESOP (25,326 ) (25,785 ) (26,245 ) (26,704 ) (27,164 ) Retained earnings 363,591 359,656 369,930 364,709 360,454 Treasury stock (199,853 ) (193,590 ) (187,803 ) (181,324 ) (175,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,604 ) (43,622 ) (56,989 ) (46,290 ) (42,410 ) Total stockholders' equity 577,683 583,759 584,634 595,532 599,794 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 59,937 $ 59,499 $ 58,124 $ 55,504 $ 52,771 Interest on loans held for sale 243 369 370 326 286 Interest on securities 2,065 2,001 2,003 2,035 2,079 Other interest and dividend income 4,659 2,516 2,667 2,935 803 Total interest and dividend income 66,904 64,385 63,164 60,800 55,939 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 26,899 27,310 25,039 20,062 15,913 Interest on borrowings 9,423 6,260 6,439 8,114 5,105 Interest on subordinated debentures - 1,122 606 524 523 Total interest expense 36,322 34,692 32,084 28,700 21,541 Net interest and dividend income 30,582 29,693 31,080 32,100 34,398 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (168 ) 644 (113 ) 3,283 1,866 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 30,750 29,049 31,193 28,817 32,532 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,013 2,176 2,704 3,300 2,224 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value 54 (3,553 ) 125 436 (1,692 ) Other 2,276 2,301 2,270 2,312 2,216 Total mortgage banking income 4,343 924 5,099 6,048 2,748 Deposit account fees 4,983 5,178 5,133 5,012 4,733 Income on retirement plan annuities 145 147 146 128 119 Bank-owned life insurance income 746 1,207 531 511 500 Other income 524 1,448 689 963 590 Total noninterest income 10,741 8,904 11,598 12,662 8,690 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 17,636 19,199 18,699 18,220 17,799 Occupancy and equipment 4,781 4,670 4,430 4,633 5,040 Data processing 2,479 2,474 2,548 2,403 2,346 Loan (income) expense 371 (317 ) 385 417 313 Marketing 816 811 794 925 1,181 Professional fees 1,457 1,690 1,374 1,114 1,501 Deposit insurance 1,164 795 1,004 1,176 510 Goodwill impairment - 10,760 - - - Other expenses 3,046 3,132 2,638 2,837 2,819 Total noninterest expenses 31,750 43,214 31,872 31,725 31,509 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,741 (5,261 ) 10,919 9,754 9,713 Income tax provision 2,441 1,850 2,507 2,275 2,416 Net income (loss) $ 7,300 $ (7,111 ) $ 8,412 $ 7,479 $ 7,297 Earnings (losses) per common share: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 41,912,421 42,111,872 42,876,893 43,063,507 44,857,224 Diluted 42,127,037 42,299,858 42,983,477 43,133,455 45,284,240

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 372,787 $ 2,065 2.23 % $ 370,683 $ 2,001 2.14 % $ 387,303 $ 2,079 2.18 % Other interest-earning assets 356,470 4,659 5.26 205,929 2,516 4.85 63,426 803 5.13 Loans held for sale 14,260 243 6.85 20,010 369 7.32 18,108 286 6.41 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,040,835 41,653 5.51 3,005,840 41,263 5.45 2,901,464 36,837 5.15 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,700,694 18,175 4.30 1,707,978 18,103 4.21 1,647,109 15,616 3.85 Consumer loans (3) 20,539 358 7.01 22,324 384 6.82 36,310 519 5.80 Total loans 4,762,068 60,186 5.08 4,736,142 59,750 5.01 4,584,883 52,972 4.69 Total interest-earning assets 5,505,585 67,153 4.91 5,332,764 64,636 4.81 5,053,720 56,140 4.51 Noninterest-earning assets 299,153 313,729 313,309 Total assets $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,367,029 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,186,201 5,523 1.87 $ 1,307,774 6,875 2.09 $ 1,459,392 5,445 1.51 NOW accounts 289,902 75 0.10 290,147 122 0.17 275,801 36 0.05 Money market accounts 994,353 9,313 3.77 963,223 9,288 3.83 824,694 5,238 2.58 Certificates of deposit 855,070 8,554 4.02 859,274 8,329 3.85 552,636 2,685 1.97 Brokered deposits 356,459 3,434 3.87 288,449 2,696 3.71 330,426 2,509 3.08 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,681,985 26,899 2.94 3,708,867 27,310 2.92 3,442,949 15,913 1.87 Borrowings 764,623 9,423 4.96 507,520 6,260 4.89 448,096 5,105 4.62 Subordinated debentures - - - 22,614 1,122 19.68 34,298 523 6.18 Total borrowings 764,623 9,423 4.96 530,134 7,382 5.52 482,394 5,628 4.73 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,446,608 36,322 3.29 4,239,001 34,692 3.25 3,925,343 21,541 2.23 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 654,436 683,548 721,536 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 119,289 137,239 101,820 Total liabilities 5,220,333 5,059,788 4,748,699 Total stockholders' equity 584,405 586,705 618,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,367,029 Tax equivalent net interest income 30,831 29,944 34,599 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 1.62 % 1.56 % 2.28 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 249 251 201 Net interest income as reported $ 30,582 $ 29,693 $ 34,398 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,058,977 $ 1,093,763 $ 1,128,377 Net interest margin (7) 2.23 % 2.21 % 2.76 % Tax equivalent effect 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.78 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 123.82 % 125.80 % 128.75 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,336,421 $ 26,899 $ 4,392,415 $ 27,310 $ 4,164,485 $ 15,913 Cost of total deposits 2.49 % 2.47 % 1.55 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 5,101,044 $ 36,322 $ 4,922,549 $ 34,692 $ 4,646,879 $ 21,541 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.86 % 2.80 % 1.88 % (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Annualized.

Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 372,787 $ 370,683 $ 375,779 $ 381,762 $ 387,303 Other interest-earning assets 356,470 205,929 207,234 238,891 63,426 Loans held for sale 14,260 20,010 20,919 19,614 18,108 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,040,835 3,005,840 2,980,817 2,938,292 2,901,464 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,700,694 1,707,978 1,700,383 1,682,860 1,647,109 Consumer loans (3) 20,539 22,324 25,126 29,025 36,310 Total loans 4,762,068 4,736,142 4,706,326 4,650,177 4,584,883 Total interest-earning assets 5,505,585 5,332,764 5,310,258 5,290,444 5,053,720 Noninterest-earning assets 299,153 313,729 314,030 305,132 313,309 Total assets $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,186,201 $ 1,307,774 $ 1,360,728 $ 1,421,622 $ 1,459,392 NOW accounts 289,902 290,147 274,329 280,501 275,801 Money market accounts 994,353 963,223 910,694 802,373 824,694 Certificates of deposit 855,070 859,274 818,182 708,087 552,636 Brokered deposits 356,459 288,449 287,428 281,614 330,426 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,681,985 3,708,867 3,651,361 3,494,197 3,442,949 Borrowings 764,623 507,520 508,001 666,345 448,096 Subordinated debentures - 22,614 34,364 34,331 34,298 Total borrowings 764,623 530,134 542,365 700,676 482,394 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,446,608 4,239,001 4,193,726 4,194,873 3,925,343 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 654,436 683,548 705,009 712,081 721,536 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 119,289 137,239 126,742 88,363 101,820 Total liabilities 5,220,333 5,059,788 5,025,477 4,995,317 4,748,699 Total stockholders' equity 584,405 586,705 598,811 600,259 618,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 2.23 % 2.14 % 2.11 % 2.14 % 2.18 % Other interest-earning assets 5.26 % 4.85 % 5.11 % 4.93 % 5.13 % Loans held for sale 6.85 % 7.32 % 7.02 % 6.67 % 6.41 % Commercial loans (2)(3) 5.51 % 5.45 % 5.38 % 5.30 % 5.15 % Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 4.30 % 4.21 % 4.09 % 3.92 % 3.85 % Consumer loans (3) 7.01 % 6.82 % 6.51 % 5.79 % 5.80 % Total loans 5.08 % 5.01 % 4.92 % 4.81 % 4.69 % Total interest-earning assets 4.91 % 4.81 % 4.74 % 4.63 % 4.51 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 1.87 % 2.09 % 1.98 % 1.74 % 1.51 % NOW accounts 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.05 % Money market accounts 3.77 % 3.83 % 3.64 % 3.13 % 2.58 % Certificates of deposit 4.02 % 3.85 % 3.50 % 2.99 % 1.97 % Brokered deposits 3.87 % 3.71 % 3.60 % 3.29 % 3.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.94 % 2.92 % 2.72 % 2.30 % 1.87 % Borrowings 4.96 % 4.89 % 5.03 % 4.88 % 4.62 % Subordinated debentures - % 19.68 % 7.00 % 6.12 % 6.18 % Total borrowings 4.96 % 5.52 % 5.15 % 4.94 % 4.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.29 % 3.25 % 3.04 % 2.74 % 2.23 % (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Performance Ratios (annualized): 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 7,300 $ (7,111) $ 8,411 $ 7,450 $ 7,297 Less: Goodwill impairment charge - 10,760 - - - Net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge(1) $ 7,300 $ 3,649 $ 8,411 $ 7,450 $ 7,297 Average Assets $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 Average Equity $ 584,405 $ 586,705 $ 598,811 $ 600,258 $ 618,330 Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.50 % (0.50) % 0.60 % 0.54 % 0.54 % Return on average assets (ROAA), excluding goodwill impairment charge(2) 0.50 % 0.26 % 0.60 % 0.54 % 0.54 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 5.00 % (4.85) % 5.62 % 4.98 % 4.72 % Return on average equity (ROAE), excluding goodwill impairment charge(3) 5.00 % 2.49 % 5.62 % 4.98 % 4.72 % Total noninterest expense $ 31,750 $ 43,214 $ 31,872 $ 31,725 $ 31,509 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 189 189 189 189 189 Total adjusted noninterest expense 31,561 43,025 31,683 31,536 31,320 Less: Goodwill impairment charge - 10,760 - - - Total adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment(4) $ 31,561 $ 32,265 $ 31,683 $ 31,536 $ 31,320 Net interest and dividend income $ 30,582 $ 29,693 $ 31,080 $ 32,100 $ 34,398 Total noninterest income 10,741 8,904 11,598 12,662 8,690 Total revenue $ 41,323 $ 38,597 $ 42,678 $ 44,762 $ 43,088 Efficiency ratio (5) 76.38 % 111.47 % 74.24 % 70.45 % 72.69 % Efficiency ratio, excluding goodwill impairment charge(6) 76.38 % 83.59 % 74.24 % 70.45 % 72.69 % (1) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge (2) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge to average assets (3) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge to average equity (4) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment charge (5) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue (6) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment divided by total revenue

At or for the Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset Quality 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) Total nonperforming assets $ 12,160 $ 17,582 $ 18,795 $ 20,234 $ 12,300 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.02 % 1.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 125 $ 1,311 $ (18) $ 2,671 $ (11) Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.01 % 0.11 % - % 0.23 % - % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 396.27 % 273.92 % 257.21 % 236.62 % 383.50 %

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Capital and Share Related 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Common stock outstanding 45,055,006 45,401,224 45,915,364 46,575,478 47,063,087 Book value per share $ 12.82 $ 12.86 $ 12.73 $ 12.79 $ 12.74 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 577,683 $ 583,759 $ 584,634 $ 595,532 $ 599,794 Less: Goodwill 59,042 59,042 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets (1) 1,326 1,515 1,704 1,893 2,082 Tangible common equity $ 517,315 $ 523,202 $ 513,128 $ 523,837 $ 527,910 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.48 $ 11.52 $ 11.18 $ 11.25 $ 11.22 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858 Less: Goodwill 59,042 59,042 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets 1,326 1,515 1,704 1,893 2,082 Tangible assets $ 5,801,854 $ 5,607,339 $ 5,592,881 $ 5,587,559 $ 5,500,974 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (3) 8.92 % 9.33 % 9.17 % 9.38 % 9.60 % (1) Other intangible assets are core deposit intangibles. (2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common stock outstanding. (3) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Key Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Statements of Net Income for HarborOne Bank Segment: March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 30,485 $ 30,637 $ 31,468 $ 32,490 $ 34,562 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (168 ) 644 (113 ) 3,283 1,866 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 30,653 29,993 31,581 29,207 32,696 Mortgage banking income: Intersegment loss (236 ) (159 ) (198 ) (358 ) (348 ) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (32 ) (257 ) 18 29 (136 ) Other 180 185 188 195 201 Total mortgage banking (loss) income (88 ) (231 ) 8 (134 ) (283 ) Other noninterest income: Deposit account fees 4,983 5,178 5,132 5,013 4,733 Income on retirement plan annuities 145 147 146 128 119 Bank-owned life insurance income 746 1,207 531 511 500 Other income 517 1,405 694 962 590 Total noninterest income 6,303 7,706 6,511 6,480 5,659 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 15,307 16,535 15,238 15,067 14,764 Occupancy and equipment 4,150 4,038 3,828 3,910 4,295 Data processing 2,470 2,462 2,527 2,355 2,305 Loan expense 71 153 128 96 87 Marketing 783 751 709 787 1,063 Professional fees 1,056 1,404 914 699 996 Deposit insurance 1,164 794 1,004 1,176 510 Other expenses 2,406 2,476 1,924 2,103 2,170 Total noninterest expenses 27,407 28,613 26,272 26,193 26,190 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 189 189 190 189 189 Total adjusted noninterest expense 27,218 28,424 26,082 26,004 26,001 Income before income taxes 9,549 9,086 11,820 9,494 12,165 Provision for income taxes 2,386 2,535 2,716 2,193 3,115 Net income $ 7,163 $ 6,551 $ 9,104 $ 7,301 $ 9,050 Efficiency ratio (1) - QTD 73.99 % 74.13 % 68.67 % 66.73 % 64.65 % Efficiency ratio (1) - YTD 73.99 % 68.49 % 66.64 % 65.67 % 64.65 % (1) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Key Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Statements of Net Income for HarborOne Mortgage Segment: March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 80 $ 160 $ 199 $ 120 $ 327 Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,013 2,176 2,704 3,300 2,224 Intersegment gain 308 56 249 90 454 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value 86 (3,296) 107 407 (1,556) Other 2,097 2,116 2,082 2,117 2,015 Total mortgage banking income 4,504 1,052 5,142 5,914 3,137 Other noninterest income (loss) 10 2 (4) - - Total noninterest income 4,514 1,054 5,138 5,914 3,137 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,919 3,217 4,014 3,700 3,575 Occupancy and equipment 604 596 567 688 701 Data processing 9 13 21 48 41 Loan expense 304 (470) 258 321 226 Marketing 33 60 85 138 118 Professional fees 132 120 155 180 257 Goodwill impairment - 10,760 - - - Other expenses 310 371 390 418 404 Total noninterest expenses 4,311 14,667 5,490 5,493 5,322 Income (loss) before income taxes 283 (13,453) (153) 541 (1,858) Income tax (benefit) provision 60 (596) (15) 232 (565) Net income (loss) $ 223 $ (12,857) $ (138) $ 309 $ (1,293) Efficiency ratio (1) - QTD 93.84 % 1,208.15 % 102.87 % 91.03 % 153.64 % Efficiency ratio, excluding goodwill impairment (2) - QTD 93.84 % 321.83 % 102.87 % 91.03 % 153.64 % Efficiency ratio (1) - YTD 93.84 % 192.98 % 109.91 % 113.87 % 153.64 % Efficiency ratio, excluding goodwill impairment (2) - YTD 93.84 % 125.94 % 109.91 % 113.87 % 153.64 % (1) This non-GAAP measure represents noninterest expense divided by total revenue (2) This non-GAAP measure represents noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment divided by total revenue

