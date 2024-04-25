HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report strong financial results as outstanding performance in the Security division led to record third quarter revenues and adjusted earnings per share. Given continued solid bookings, a strong backlog, and high visibility into our pipeline of opportunities, we anticipate a strong conclusion to fiscal 2024 and we believe we are well positioned for fiscal 2025."

For Q3 FY24, the Company reported revenues of $405.4 million, a 34% increase over the $302.9 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year. Net income for Q3 FY24 was $34.0 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to net income of $21.8 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for Q3 FY24 was $37.7 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for the same quarter of the prior year of $25.6 million, or $1.49 per diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, revenues were $1.06 billion compared to $866.6 million in the same period a year ago. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $83.5 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, compared to $49.4 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $91.5 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $61.0 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, for the same prior-year period.

The Company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.0 for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's backlog was approximately $1.8 billion. Capital expenditures were $4.9 million and $5.7 million for Q3 FY24 and Q3 FY23, respectively.

Mr. Chopra commented, "The Security division's results reflect our tremendous momentum given increasing demand for our product and service offerings as well as our superior competitive position. Security revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 60% year-over-year, which drove significant operating income growth and year-over-year adjusted operating margin expansion in the division. Bookings were again solid and, significantly, even with a substantial conversion of backlog to revenue during the third quarter, the quarter-end backlog remained comparable with the level of last quarter. This further bolsters our confidence that the division's positive momentum will continue into the future."

Mr. Chopra continued, "As expected, our Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division reported softer third quarter revenues in part due to certain customers adjusting inventory levels and delaying receipt of deliveries. I am proud of the Optoelectronics and Manufacturing team's focus on continuous improvement. We anticipate a solid fourth quarter and are well-positioned to take advantage of future growth."

Mr. Chopra concluded, "The hospital spending environment continued to pose challenges for our Healthcare division. We are highly focused on new product development, principally in our patient monitoring portfolio, to drive future sustainable growth in this division."

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its fiscal 2024 revenues guidance of anticipated growth in excess of 19% over revenues in fiscal 2023. The Company is increasing its non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance from greater than 29% growth to greater than 30% growth compared to non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2023. Actual revenues and adjusted diluted earnings per share could vary from this guidance due to factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" or other factors.

The Company's fiscal 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of guidance for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items and certain information is not available. This is due to the inherent difficulty and complexity in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of various items included in the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS but excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS, such as acquisition costs and other non-recurring items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control or cannot otherwise reasonably be predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the significance of unavailable information which may be material and therefore could result in GAAP diluted EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, being materially different from projected non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income (loss) by segment and non-GAAP operating margin, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP figures for all fiscal periods is provided to allow for the comparison of the underlying performance of the Company, net of impairment, restructuring and other charges (including certain legal costs), amortization of intangible assets acquired through business acquisitions, non-cash interest expense, and their associated tax effects, and the impact of discrete income tax items. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP figures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within revenue in determining non-GAAP financial performance of the Company. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release provide (i) enhanced insight into the ongoing operations of the Company, (ii) meaningful information regarding the Company's financial results (excluding amounts management does not view as reflective of ongoing operating results) for purposes of planning, forecasting and assessing the performance of the Company's businesses, (iii) a meaningful comparison of financial results of the current period against results of past periods and (iv) financial results that are generally more comparable to financial results of peer companies than are GAAP figures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be assessed in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items or events for which adjustments are made.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial information to non-GAAP financial information are provided in the accompanying tables. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial results should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call Information

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end-product markets. For more information on OSI Systems and its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-E

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to the Company's current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information provided regarding expected revenues, earnings, growth, and operational performance in fiscal 2024 and beyond. The Company could be exposed to a variety of negative consequences as a result of delays related to the award of domestic and international contracts; failure to secure the renewal of key customer contracts; delays in customer programs; delays in revenue recognition related to the timing of customer acceptance; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; changes in domestic and foreign government spending and budgetary, procurement and trade policies adverse to the Company's businesses; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict or conflicts in the Middle East, including the potential for broad economic disruption; global economic uncertainty; material delays and cancellations of orders or deliveries thereon, supply chain disruptions, plant closures, or other adverse impacts on the Company's ability to execute business plans; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; unfavorable interest rate fluctuations; effect of changes in tax legislation; market acceptance of the Company's new and existing technologies, products, and services; the Company's ability to win new business and convert orders received to sales within the current fiscal year; contract and regulatory compliance matters, and actions which, if brought, could result in judgments, settlements, fines, injunctions, debarment, or penalties; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those detailed herein and from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could have a material and adverse impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent required to do so under federal securities laws.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues: Products $ 223,724 $ 327,360 $ 637,563 $ 817,248 Services 79,165 78,046 228,994 240,603 Total net revenues 302,889 405,406 866,557 1,057,851 Cost of goods sold: Products 156,534 223,570 458,197 547,938 Services 42,569 45,741 120,870 133,772 Total cost of goods sold 199,103 269,311 579,067 681,710 Gross profit 103,786 136,095 287,490 376,141 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 53,707 66,584 161,148 197,986 Research and development 14,852 17,144 43,848 49,416 Restructuring and other charges, net 890 1,004 4,366 2,496 Total operating expenses 69,449 84,732 209,362 249,898 Income from operations 34,337 51,363 78,128 126,243 Interest and other expense, net (5,727 ) (7,407 ) (14,339 ) (19,689 ) Income before income taxes 28,610 43,956 63,789 106,554 Provision for income taxes (6,802 ) (9,913 ) (14,392 ) (23,079 ) Net income $ 21,808 $ 34,043 $ 49,397 $ 83,475 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.27 $ 1.95 $ 2.88 $ 4.82 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17,184 17,425 17,151 17,301

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues - by Segment: Security division $ 178,752 $ 285,960 $ 491,188 $ 700,564 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues 93,888 87,974 286,513 282,199 Healthcare division 43,911 41,493 130,994 121,130 Intersegment eliminations (13,662 ) (10,021 ) (42,138 ) (46,042 ) Total $ 302,889 $ 405,406 $ 866,557 $ 1,057,851 Operating income (loss) - by Segment: Security division $ 29,496 $ 50,127 $ 66,014 $ 122,592 Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division 12,493 9,435 35,963 32,493 Healthcare division 1,787 1,564 4,819 2,157 Corporate (10,148 ) (9,733 ) (29,572 ) (30,832 ) Intersegment eliminations 709 (30 ) 904 (167 ) Total $ 34,337 $ 51,363 $ 78,128 $ 126,243

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,750 $ 101,443 Accounts receivable, net 380,845 503,828 Inventories 338,008 442,797 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,300 71,182 Total current assets 839,903 1,119,250 Property and equipment, net 108,933 110,399 Goodwill 349,505 352,119 Intangible assets, net 140,857 142,056 Other non-current assets 116,488 107,251 Total Assets $ 1,555,686 $ 1,831,075 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Bank lines of credit $ 215,000 $ 349,000 Current portion of long-term debt 8,076 8,212 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 208,786 237,310 Other current liabilities 139,832 167,160 Total current liabilities 571,694 761,682 Long-term debt 136,491 131,214 Other long-term liabilities 121,336 124,766 Total liabilities 829,521 1,017,662 Total stockholders' equity 726,165 813,413 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,555,686 $ 1,831,075

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (in thousands, except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income EPS Net income EPS Net income EPS Net income EPS GAAP basis $ 21,808 $ 1.27 $ 34,043 $ 1.95 $ 49,397 $ 2.88 $ 83,475 $ 4.82 Restructuring and other charges, net 890 0.05 1,004 0.06 4,366 0.25 2,496 0.14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,738 0.22 3,881 0.22 11,226 0.65 12,268 0.71 Non-cash interest expense 124 0.01 - - 419 0.02 - - Tax benefit of above adjustments (1,102 ) (0.07 ) (1,088 ) (0.06 ) (3,775 ) (0.21 ) (3,632 ) (0.20 ) Discrete tax expense (benefit) 168 0.01 (180 ) (0.01 ) (646 ) (0.04 ) (3,133 ) (0.18 ) Non-GAAP basis $ 25,626 $ 1.49 $ 37,660 $ 2.16 $ 60,987 $ 3.55 $ 91,474 $ 5.29

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND OPERATING MARGIN BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Security Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Healthcare Division Corporate/ Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 29,496 16.5 % $ 12,493 13.3 % $ 1,787 4.1 % $ (9,439 ) $ 34,337 11.3 % Restructuring and other charges, net 493 0.3 % 32 0.1 % 307 0.7 % 58 890 0.3 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,784 1.5 % 686 0.7 % 268 0.6 % - 3,738 1.3 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 32,773 18.3 % $ 13,211 14.1 % $ 2,362 5.4 % $ (9,381 ) $ 38,965 12.9 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Security Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Healthcare Division Corporate/ Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 50,127 17.5 % $ 9,435 10.7 % $ 1,564 3.8 % $ (9,763 ) $ 51,363 12.7 % Restructuring and other charges, net 185 0.1 % 504 0.6 % 311 0.7 % 4 1,004 0.2 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,800 1.0 % 780 0.9 % 301 0.7 % - 3,881 1.0 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 53,112 18.6 % $ 10,719 12.2 % $ 2,176 5.2 % $ (9,759 ) $ 56,248 13.9 %

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 Security Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Healthcare Division Corporate/ Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 66,014 13.4 % $ 35,963 12.6 % $ 4,819 3.7 % $ (28,668 ) $ 78,128 9.0 % Restructuring and other charges, net 1,358 0.3 % 47 0.0 % 2,753 2.1 % 208 4,366 0.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,487 1.7 % 2,068 0.7 % 671 0.5 % - 11,226 1.3 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 75,859 15.4 % $ 38,078 13.3 % $ 8,243 6.3 % $ (28,460 ) $ 93,720 10.8 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 Security Division Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Healthcare Division Corporate/ Elimination Total % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales GAAP basis - operating income (loss) $ 122,592 17.5 % $ 32,493 11.5 % $ 2,157 1.8 % $ (30,999 ) $ 126,243 11.9 % Restructuring and other charges, net 621 0.1 % 1,080 0.4 % 311 0.3 % 484 2,496 0.2 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,766 1.2 % 2,598 0.9 % 904 0.7 % - 12,268 1.2 % Non-GAAP basis- operating income (loss) $ 131,979 18.8 % $ 36,171 12.8 % $ 3,372 2.8 % $ (30,515 ) $ 141,007 13.3 %

