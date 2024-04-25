OneMeta AI: OneMeta Begins Translation Services for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTCQB:ONEI), the most innovative and advanced provider of AI-powered translation and transcription services, announced that it has reduced the translation and transcription speed of over 150 languages and dialects to less than 200 milliseconds.

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, announced, "We have been so pleased that the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is now using our Verbum translation and transcription services. Their use of Verbum satisfies their multicultural needs to communicate with their parishioners."

"Since the Vatican has begun to use our Verbum technology, we feel that it is just a matter of time before other Archdioceses in many countries will begin using our Verbum technology to communicate with their parishioners."

Luis Soto, Senior Director of Evangelization and Discipleship for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City stated, "When organizing archdiocesan events, we like to promote the sense of unity, integration, and having everyone on the same page. Using Verbum allowed us to have our entire community in one room, listening to the same speakers and receiving the same message, regardless of language or ethnicity. It has been a real blessing having this amazing resource at our disposal."

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

