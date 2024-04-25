M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Partners with Komodo Capital to Identify and Secure Assets in Australia

Significant Relationships with More Than 25 Australian Mineral Asset and Mining Companies

M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTC PINK:MTWO), a Company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. government and U.S. free trade partners, is pleased to announce its execution of a strategic partnership with Komodo Capital, a mergers and acquisition firm with significant relationships in Australia.

The goal of the strategic partnership is for Komodo Capital to utilize its relationships, which span many years and range across more than 25 mineral asset and mining companies in Australia, to provide access of various critical minerals to M2i Global for the ultimate supply to the U.S. government and U.S. free trade partners.

Anthony Short, CEO of Komodo Capital, stated, "We look forward to working closely with the team at M2i Global and assisting in identifying and securing access and supply of critical minerals in Australia. M2i's platform for supplying critical minerals to the U.S. government and U.S. free trade partners is unique and something we are pleased to now be part of."

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "Komodo Capital, led by Anthony Short, makes an ideal partner for us to access the abundance of metals and minerals in Australia. Komodo has deep relationships with key mineral asset and mining companies that would make ideal partners for our global value supply chain for critical minerals. We look forward to entering discussions with many of these companies in order to bring them into our ecosystem."

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's vision and purpose is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a strategic mineral reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the Company and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

