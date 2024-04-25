Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage, announced that it has engaged Russo Partners LLC ("Russo Partners"), a New York based full-service strategic communications firm to provide media and public relations and related services for the Company.

Russo Partners was engaged for a minimum period of three months and will continue thereafter on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. It is expected that the cash compensation that is paid in the first twelve months will not exceed US$200,000. Russo Partners has no other indirect or direct interest in the Company. The appointment of Russo Partners as a public relations consultant to NervGen is subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Russo Partners

Russo Partners is a strategic communications firm focused on innovators in healthcare and technology. Founded as Noonan/Russo in 1988, the firm collaborates on integrated communications programs for biopharma, medtech, diagnostics, healthcare IT and healthcare services companies worldwide. The firm's team is comprised of Ph.D.s, M.D.s., former journalists and members of Wall Street. Russo Partners is known for delivering award-winning strategic counsel and services aligned with its core values of passion, trust, forward-thinking and client focus. For more information, visit www.russopartnersllc.com or follow Russo Partners on X and LinkedIn.

About NervGen

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that enable the nervous system to repair itself following damage, whether due to injury or disease. NervGen's lead drug candidate, NVG-291, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in the Company's initial target indication, spinal cord injury. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com or follow NervGen on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest news on the Company.

Contacts

Huitt Tracey, Corporate Communications

htracey@nervgen.com

604.362.6209

Bill Adams, Chief Financial Officer

info@nervgen.com

778.731.1711

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

858.717.2310

646.942.5604

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include, but are not limited to, the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, and the words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "trend", "indication", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "likely" or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the expected compensation payable to Russo Partners; and the development of innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. In making forward-looking statements, the Company has relied on various assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to manage the effects of COVID-19; the accuracy of the Company's financial projections; the Company obtaining positive results in its clinical and other trials; the Company obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, the impact of COVID-19, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, Prospectus Supplement, financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which can be found on SEDARplus.ca. All clinical development plans are subject to additional funding.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and we have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206731

SOURCE: NervGen Pharma Corp.