Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has recognized a key structural link between the widely spaced Lightning, Thunder and other orogenic Au zones intersected on its Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops mining district (see Fig. 1), enabling the Company to develop a systematic drilling program for the property through 2024.

Orogenic Gold Model

Tower's first discovery of gold mineralization of the shear-hosted, Cu-free orogenic type at Rabbit North, the Lightning Zone, and historical Au occurrences of the same type that that were inadvertently intersected in a few of the many historical holes that were drilled on the Durand Stock in search of porphyry Cu-Au mineralization, are roughly coincident with an ENE trending fault (see Fig. 2) that is recognizable magnetically. The mineralized part of this fault in the stock appears to be <50 m wide whereas the Au intersections that Tower has since obtained from the volcaniclastic rocks west of the Stock are spread over a 300-m-wide corridor extending from the Lightning Zone northward to a third historical intersection beneath the young Chilcotin basalt flows that cover much of the fertile corridor.

In Figure 2, the significant orogenic-type Au intercepts (i.e. those with no associated Cu) from both Tower's drill holes and the historical holes (see Table 1) are highlighted as g/t Au x metres dots, with a threshold of 10 g-m (equivalent to 1 g/t Au over 10 m or 10 g/t over 1 m). The distribution of these Au intercepts indicates that the segment of auriferous fault in the Nicola volcanics has at least three branches, with the Lightning and Thunder Zones Au lying on the South Branch, Thunder North on the Central Branch and the historical basalt-covered intersection on the North Branch. Importantly, the highest Au concentration outside the Lightning Zone is on the Central Branch immediately west of the stock and directly up-ice from the east-central part of the Dominic Lake gold grain dispersal train, suggesting that this area is the long-sought main source of the train.

The indicated structural model is a conventional one wherein a narrow compression fault in competent rocks (the Durand Stock) broadens to a more permeable extensional "horsetail" structure where it enters incompetent rocks (Nicola volcaniclastic). The increased permeability abetted upflow of both the Au-bearing hydrothermal fluid and coeval magma that produced the associated QFP dykes, and also - much later - the Chilcotin basalt magma which then flowed WSW along the deeply eroded shear zones.

2024 Drilling Plans

Twelve drill holes are presently planned to systematically test four Au-bearing sections of the branch shear/fault zones identified by previous drilling (see Fig. 2 inset), including the segment of the Central Branch up-ice from the Dominic Lake train. The results obtained from these holes are expected to show that some of the Au occurrences extend along strike into the much longer (500-1000 m), presently undrilled sections of the shear zones and will require considerable additional drilling.

Significant follow-up drilling is also planned for the Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo discovery to the west. As the Rainbow mineralization is hosted by a magnetite-bearing magmatic-hydrothermal breccias that is distinctly magnetic and appears to extend over a broad, ~350 x 1200 m area (see Fig. 3), vertical holes will initially be drilled to test the strongest magnetic peaks.

Methods and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property.



Figure 2 - Structural model for the shear-hosted Au mineralization showing all drill intersections greater than 10 g x m.

Figure 3 - Total magnetic intensity aeromagnetic map showing the inferred extent of the magnetite-bearing magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that hosts the Rainbow Cu-Au-Mo Zone.



Table 1 - Significant (>10 g-m) Au intercepts, of the Cu-free orogenic type in grams x metres, from Tower's and five historical drill holes. Where two or more gold zones were intersected in a hole, their values were summed.

