Tackling Sustainability and Social Impact Issues Through Critical Dialogue at Network Effect: Stamford

Join us on May 21 from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Webster Bank's offices in Stamford, CT

Looking for an opportunity to expand your network and join a community of like-minded professionals?

Search no further, 3BL is headed to Stamford, Connecticut to gather corporate leaders and practitioners committed to mutual learning and fostering meaningful change. On May 21 we are hosting Network Effect: Stamford at Webster Bank's offices for a morning of critical dialogue on various sustainability and social impact issues.

Connect with brands such as Henkel, Webster Bank, Keep America Beautiful, Indeed, Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ), and others.

Here's a sneak peak of what awaits on our agenda:

One: One Interview with Webster Bank

Collective Impact: Partnerships Driving Positive Change for People and Planet

Join Henkel, Mill River Park Collaborative and Keep America Beautiful in a dynamic panel discussion uncovering the power of partnerships in advancing environmental and social causes, while enhancing employee engagement along the way.

Purpose In Action: Stew Leonard's Commitment to Community Safety

Delve into a compelling one-on-one interview with Stew Leonard's as the company shares insights into how it embeds purpose and social impact into its brand, focusing on initiatives like its commitment to preventing child drownings and its transformative impact on underserved communities.

Unlocking Opportunity: Clean Slate Connecticut's Impact & What It Means for Business

Talent is universal yet opportunity is not. Every year, 650,000 Americans join the labor market when they return from incarceration, only to find themselves locked out of a job. Against the backdrop of a talent shortage for businesses, the growing movement for automatic clearing of eligible criminal records ("Clean Slate") represents an opportunity to meet America's workforce needs. In this session, learn why companies are increasingly looking to second-chance talent to stay competitive in today's labor market. Hear from business leaders and policy experts why businesses have supported legal system reforms like Clean Slate, including here in Connecticut.

Register today at no cost. Breakfast is included.

