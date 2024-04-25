Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V91
Frankfurt
25.04.24
09:27 Uhr
0,179 Euro
+0,002
+1,01 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISIOMED GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISIOMED GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1910,19315:08
Actusnews Wire
25.04.2024 | 14:53
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group closes the year 2023 with a net profit of circa EUR1m

  • Audited EBITDA of €2.2m (+€4.3m vs. 2022)
  • Historic audited net profit of €0.9m (+€6.2m vs. 2022)
  • The annual report will be available on the company's website on 30 April 2024

Paris, Dubai, April 25, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, presents its audited financial results for the year 2023[1], approved on 24 April 2024 by the Board of Directors.

"For the first time in its history, the company is presenting positive audited consolidated financial statements, with EBITDA reaching €2.2m in 2023, an increase of €4.3m compared with 2022, and a positive net income of €0.9m, an increase of €6.2m compared with 2022. The turnaround, which has been perceptible for several months, is now complete." said Clément Pacaud, CEO of Visiomed Group.

"As detailed in our last Letter to Shareholders, Visiomed Group is now a growing, profitable company with a healthy financial structure. The Group has a promising outlook, highlighted by the recent written offer received early 2024 from a GCC institutional investor, which the parties decided not to proceed with, valuing our UAE activities over €100m. We keep exploring different options with local investors and we will be open to contemplate equity and/or commercial opportunities."

Consolidated income statement at 31/12/2023 (audited)

at 12/31 - € million2023 consolidated audited2022 consolidated auditedchange 23/22 (k€)var 23/22 (%)
Smart Salem revenue13.79.93.838%
Revenue of discontinued operations0.04.5(4.5)na
Total revenue13.714.4(0.7)-5%
EBITDA2.2(2.1)4.3
Ebitda Margin16%-15%0.8
Net income0,9(5.3)4.2
Net Margin7%-37%

As explained in our press release of 26 March 2024[2], several key factors contributed to these historic results for 2023:

    1. Continued strong growth in the Medical Fitness business, underpinned by the continued ramp-up of the last two Smart Salem centres during the year.
    2. The successful launch of the new Wellness packages, in line with our strategy of diversifying into medical prevention.
    3. The acceleration of cost-cutting efforts at holding company level in France, as expenses were halved during the year, contributing to an uplift in our profitability.

These results validate the company's turnaround and the success of the new strategy initiated since April 2022 by the new management team.

On 4 April 2024, Visiomed Group also announced a strong start to the first quarter of 2024[3].

***

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIBFatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Investor RelationsFinancial Press Relations
visiomed@actus.frfndiaye@actus.fr
Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 78Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 75

© Visiomed Group SA 2024. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.

[1] The 2023 Annual Financial Report will be made available on Tuesday 30 April 2024 (after close of trading). The closing of the accounts did not reveal any material differences from the unaudited financial information published in the press release of 26 March 2024, with the exception of net profit, which finally came out at €0.9m, compared with an estimate of €(1.1)m after taking into account non-cash accounting entries of €2.0m relating to asset value adjustments.

[2] FY 2023 results - a historic financial year for Visiomed Group

[3] Visiomed Group announces a new footfall record for its Smart Salem centers during the first quarter of 2024

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJhulMhvZmrHnZ5saMhpbZeVl2qWlZGcZ2HLyGqZYsrGmZuRxphja8nKZnFmmGZs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85316-alvmg-cp-rn2023-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.