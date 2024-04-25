Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - LeAnn Boyd, Liviniti CEO, will join national healthcare leaders in a panel discussion at the HPI Innovations Self-Funding Conference on Tuesday, April 30 in Boston. Hugh Gallagher, Senior Vice President, Leaf Health, will moderate the GLP-1 panel discussion titled: How a Side Effect Turned into a Selling Point for Pharma.

Known for breakthrough innovations in the pharmacy benefit management space, Liviniti was the first PBM to announce a collaborative weight-loss program with Noom for Work. This unique program gives self-insured employers flexible options to support employees - whether or not they extend benefit coverage for GLP-1s, an exciting, but costly, class of medications.

GLP-1s, which include Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound and others, are revolutionizing the fight against obesity, all while challenging pharmacy benefit plans to offer sustainable weight-loss solutions for members. LeAnn will add her insights to the discussion as the panel reviews the origination of GLP-1s, their impact on overall health and weight loss, and their impact on the self-funded employer market.

Also serving on the panel are Lisa Gish, Director of Product and Market Strategy, TrueScripts, and Rachel Strauss, Vice President of Business Development, EHIM. HPI is a national third-party administrator that partners with health plan brokers and employers to provide self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population.

LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD - CEO and Founder

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/206671_4249947a64e64a5f_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/206671_4249947a64e64a5f_002full.jpg

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

###

Media Contact:

Denise Haegele, Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@liviniti.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206671

SOURCE: Liviniti