Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321 | Ticker-Symbol: EUPE
Tradegate
24.04.24
14:44 Uhr
509,90 Euro
+0,90
+0,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.04.2024 | 15:07
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HGG) 
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Apr-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 24/04/2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.6670 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95000 
CODE: 5HGG 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE000X44UYY8 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      5HGG 
Sequence No.:  318015 
EQS News ID:  1889717 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1889717&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
