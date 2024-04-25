Bulten AB: Good sales and sequentially improved operating margin

FIRST QUARTER 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,533 (1,387) million, an increase of 10.5% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 116 (116) million, equating to an operating margin of 7.5% (8.4).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 74 (79) million.

Order bookings amounted to SEK 1,299 (1,356) million, a decrease of -4.2% on the same period the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 123 (196) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 3.22 (3.56).

On January 22 Anders Nyström, Bulten's President and CEO of five years, announced that he would be leaving the company. On February 9, Board member Christina Hallin stepped in as Interim President and CEO until someone permanent has been appointed.

To achieve the strategic ambitions on the markets where Bulten operates and further increase innovative power, the organization was restructured at the beginning of the quarter. The new interdisciplinary regional structure is divided into three regions - Europe, Asia, and North America - which were given responsibility for sales, manufacturing and financial results. There were also adaptations to the company's engineering resources, in order to enhance product development and innovation.

On March 15, Michael Richards was appointed President Region Asia. He took up his post on April 1, and is a member of Bulten's Executive Management Team.

"The year began with good sales and a sequentially improved operating margin. It is clear that efforts following the capacity challenges in Europe and the launch of a new regional organizational structure, combined with closer cost control, are starting to have an effect on financial result," says Christina Hallin, Interim CEO and President.

