Rejlers AB: Interim report Rejlers AB January - March 2024

January - March

Net sales increased by 10.5% to SEK 1,096.0 million (991.5)

Organic sales growth amounted to 1.0% (9.7), negatively affected by completed restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2023, and one day less compared to the previous year

EBITA increased to SEK 98.3 million (90.1) and the EBITA margin was 9.0% (9.1)

EBITA for 2023 was impacted by integration costs regarding the acquisition of Eurocon and impairment of projects at SEK 10.0 million

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 83.7 million (70.8), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK 0.5 million (-6.7)

Net financial items amounted to an expense of SEK 3.1 million (9.0)

Net profit after tax increased to SEK 64.4 million (49.0)

Earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 2.91 (2.40) and after dilution to SEK 2.91 (2.38)

Statement by the President and CEO

"A strong first quarter contributed to Rejlers' highest EBITA result to-date, despite one working day less compared with the same quarter last year. The operating margin (EBITA) of 9.0 percent was in line with last year's quarter. Sweden had the Group's highest margin, EBITA of 10.8 per cent, and Finland also had a good first quarter. Norway had as many as three fewer working days compared to the same quarter in 2023, which had a negative effect on the first quarter's figures. We are approaching our long-term financial target of an EBITA level of 10 percent", says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers AB

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se

Anna Jennehov, CFO, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on 25 April 2024.

About Rejlers

Rejlers is one of the leading engineering consultancy firms in the Nordic region. With cutting-edge expertise, we help companies, public authorities and other organisations meet tomorrow's societal challenges. Our services are important building blocks for achieving a sustainable society. Founded in 1942, Rejlers success is built on the ability to constantly embrace new knowledge. Our vision "Home of the learning minds" guides us to continuous learning, development and growth. With operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates, Rejlers has 3200 experts in technology areas such as energy, industry, infrastructure and real estate. In 2023, the company had a turnover of 4.1 billion SEK and its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. www.rejlers.com