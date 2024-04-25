Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Frankfurt
25.04.24
08:00 Uhr
11,600 Euro
-0,220
-1,86 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REJLERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REJLERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,52016:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2024 | 13:00
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rejlers AB: Interim report Rejlers AB January - March 2024

January - March

  • Net sales increased by 10.5% to SEK 1,096.0 million (991.5)
  • Organic sales growth amounted to 1.0% (9.7), negatively affected by completed restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2023, and one day less compared to the previous year
  • EBITA increased to SEK 98.3 million (90.1) and the EBITA margin was 9.0% (9.1)
  • EBITA for 2023 was impacted by integration costs regarding the acquisition of Eurocon and impairment of projects at SEK 10.0 million
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 83.7 million (70.8), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK 0.5 million (-6.7)
  • Net financial items amounted to an expense of SEK 3.1 million (9.0)
  • Net profit after tax increased to SEK 64.4 million (49.0)
  • Earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 2.91 (2.40) and after dilution to SEK 2.91 (2.38)

Statement by the President and CEO

"A strong first quarter contributed to Rejlers' highest EBITA result to-date, despite one working day less compared with the same quarter last year. The operating margin (EBITA) of 9.0 percent was in line with last year's quarter. Sweden had the Group's highest margin, EBITA of 10.8 per cent, and Finland also had a good first quarter. Norway had as many as three fewer working days compared to the same quarter in 2023, which had a negative effect on the first quarter's figures. We are approaching our long-term financial target of an EBITA level of 10 percent", says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, Rejlers AB

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se
Anna Jennehov, CFO, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on 25 April 2024.

About Rejlers
Rejlers is one of the leading engineering consultancy firms in the Nordic region. With cutting-edge expertise, we help companies, public authorities and other organisations meet tomorrow's societal challenges. Our services are important building blocks for achieving a sustainable society. Founded in 1942, Rejlers success is built on the ability to constantly embrace new knowledge. Our vision "Home of the learning minds" guides us to continuous learning, development and growth. With operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates, Rejlers has 3200 experts in technology areas such as energy, industry, infrastructure and real estate. In 2023, the company had a turnover of 4.1 billion SEK and its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. www.rejlers.com


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.