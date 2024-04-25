Bio Conscious Technologies INC: Bio Conscious Announces the Integration of GPT 4 LLM Into Its State-of-the-Art Endobits V5 - Creating a Unique Industry-Leading CGM Platform for Diabetes Care

Endobits now supports doctors and nurses by providing access to the latest ADA guidelines, generating comprehensive chart notes, and highlighting potential patient issues

VANCOUVER, BC and HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Bio Conscious Technologies Inc., a global leader at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Health Technology, today announced the integration of GPT 4 with its innovative diabetes platform - Endobits. This state-of-the-art Automated Remote Patient Management (ARPM) software now harnesses the power of GPT 4 Large Language Models (LLM) to improve the quality and efficiency of patient care by reviewing patient's glucose data and offering recommendations based on the latest American Diabetes Association clinical guidelines.

Diabetes Population On The Rise

At the current rate of growth, the worldwide population of people living with diabetes is projected to increase to 700 million patients by 2045 - making it more crucial than ever to provide doctors and healthcare professionals with accessible and effective tools to manage this chronic disease and prevent complications. "We are at an inflection point in LLMs, and the integration of GPT 4 LLM with our Endobits ARPM software is one of the most practical use cases that aims to minimize the burden of note taking and satisfy billing requirements. This marriage of machine-learning technology and CGM will dimensionalize the delivery of care by healthcare providers - offering a seamless and interactive experience that is peerless in the industry", commented Amir Hayeri, Founder and CEO of Bio Conscious.

A Game-Changer for Healthcare Professionals

Endobit's GPT 4 integration offers healthcare professionals valuable support in managing and monitoring their patients' progress. "The Endobits AI Assist can support doctors and nurses by providing access to the latest guidelines, generating comprehensive chart notes, and highlighting potential issues that require more attention", Said Dr. Jerome Fischer, Chief Medical Officer, Bio Conscious. "This enables healthcare providers to deliver more personalized and proactive care faster, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

Better Chart Notes to Deliver Better Care

The Bio Conscious Endobits Version 5 platform is currently one of the most advanced software platforms for CGM data management. The integration of GPT 4 LLM and its ability to deliver industry-leading chart notes represents a major improvement in the standard of care for the medical community. "Fundamentally we save time for doctors by recommending chart notes that are personalized for the provider to review and that takes less time than the provider coming up with them on their own." Added Hayeri, "Our clinic and doctor partners told us that their pain point is the limitation around charting and billing. We created a solution that allows doctors to write better chart notes that are more precise and personalized. With this integration, we are able to do exactly that - have trained GPT models on the latest ADA guidelines, allowing doctors to chart better notes faster."

Clinics and healthcare networks interested in harnessing the power of Endobits should contact Bio Conscious through its website at "www.bioconscious.tech."

---

About Bio Conscious Technologies

A global innovation leader at the intersection of healthcare technology and applied Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bio Conscious Technologies creates solutions that improve patient health, enhance provider efficiency, and reduce healthcare expenditures. Through our Endobits platform, the company improves overall diabetes prevention and treatment worldwide. People living with diabetes can also download our companion application which offers personalized alerts, risk forecasts, and educational resources to support them. Clinics and healthcare networks interested in harnessing the power of Endobits should contact Bio Conscious through its website at "www.bioconscious.tech."

**Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements**

This press release and other publicly accessible documents contain forward-looking information and statements that pertain to potential future events, expectations or performances. Although the Company believes that the statements represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the current business environment, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as these expectations are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results may vary considerably. No reliance should be placed on such forward-looking information or statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

---

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Media Inquiries:

Scott Morris, SVP Communications, Bio Conscious

Email: scott@bioconscious.tech

Mobile (404) 804-2519

SOURCE: Bio Conscious Technologies INC

View the original press release on accesswire.com