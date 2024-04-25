Convention Data Services Becomes Strategic Full-Service Registration and Integration Partner for Informa Markets' North American Event Portfolio

Convention Data Services (CDS) announces Informa Markets, the world's leading B2B event organizer, has selected CDS as their official vendor for full-service registration, integrations and lead management services for all events under the North American portfolio. The partnership, which launched in January, has already been fruitful, with first quarter events already showing improved registration wait times.

Among the first examples of successful implementation are World of Concrete, the Water and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, and The International Surface Event (TISE), IME West, DesignCon, SupplySide East, Natural Products Expo West from New Hope Network, among others.

Through CDS' data-backed platform capabilities, Informa Markets can continue to yield unmatched results in building and engaging attendee and exhibitor audiences, and exacting in-depth data analytics to deliver an even more robust experience for customers across the U.S.

"The CDS and Informa Markets teams have been working closely together for several months to ensure that we are completely aligned in our pursuit to deliver the best possible experience to Informa Markets' customers, and I am excited to see the overall successful outcome of our first 2024 events together," says Dave Wuethrich, Chief Operating Officer at Convention Data Services. "I am confident that the efforts of our collaborative partnership will continue to lay the foundation for a truly unparalleled registration experience."

"CDS has previously worked on select Informa shows, and we are thrilled to expand this partnership," says Darren Phalen, President of CDS. "Our team is equipped with the experience and technology needed to accommodate these renowned events, and we are committed to providing our best-in-class service, as we do for all our clients."

"Creating the best possible customer experience is at the heart of everything we do," said Christine Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer for Informa Markets' North American events. "We were looking for a partner who shared that vision and was looking to build and grow alongside us. CDS was willing to take the plunge with us and they have been the ideal collaborator to help create seamless registration onsite, empowering our teams to anticipate the goals of our audiences with unparalleled efficiency and further fueling the innovation our events are known for so we can continue to deliver the experience our customers deserve."

For a full list of all Informa Markets events, including those with supported CDS registration please visit informamarkets.com.

About Convention Data Services

Convention Data Services (CDS), a Freeman Company, is the trusted event registration, business intelligence and lead management partner servicing top show organizers worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, MA, CDS has been providing customized applications and support services for more than 35 years. cdsreg.com

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contacts

Melissa Ruisz

Convention Data Services (CDS)

Marketing Communications Manager

MRuisz@cdsreg.com

Tiffany Kayar

Informa Markets

Director of Public Relations, North America

Tiffany.Kayar@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS

View the original press release on accesswire.com