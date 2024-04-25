Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct, a Leader in Investor Relations, is a Gold Sponsor at This Year's Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), a leading communications company, is a gold sponsor at this year's Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2024.

This year's event takes place from Tuesday, April 30 to Thursday, May 2 at Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

As an exhibitor and sponsor of "The Premier Event for the MicroCap Investing Community," Issuer Direct will have the chance to showcase its suite of solutions that range from IR websites and webcasting to its press release distribution services.

"We're looking forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how our suite of IR solutions can optimize their messaging and maximize their moments at this year's event," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal that's specifically focused on covering all things related to MicroCap.

This event brings together the brightest and best investors and thought leaders and sets the stage for company presentations, meetings, educational panels and more.

Issuer Direct offers many comprehensive solutions to ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

Industry-leading newswire

Investor Relations websites

Webcast and Teleconference solutions

Event management software

Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

