1836 Total Commerce, LLC: New Premium Merino Wool Thermal Collection to Be Launched by Thermajohn and Thermajane

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / 1836 Total Commerce, the parent company of leading thermal wear brands Thermajohn and Thermajane, is set to introduce their new Merino Wool Thermal Collection this coming winter season.

The new collection, made from merino wool, is a significant addition to Thermajohn and Thermajane's existing range of thermal wear. Merino wool is renowned for its superior thermal properties, offering exceptional warmth, breathability, and comfort. This premium fabric is also known for its softness and durability, making it an ideal material for thermal wear.

"We are thrilled to bring the warmth and luxury of merino wool to our customers with our new thermal collection," said Daniel U, Marketing Manager at 1836 Total Commerce. "This range not only provides the quality and comfort our customers expect from us but also adds a touch of luxury to their winter wardrobe."

The Merino Wool Thermal Collection includes thermal underwear, sets, tops, and bottoms for men, women, boys and girls. Each item in the collection is designed with the same commitment to quality and attention to detail that customers have come to associate with the Thermajohn and Thermajane brands.

Thermajohn and Thermajane have always been at the forefront of innovation in thermal wear. The launch of the Merino Wool Thermal Collection is yet another example of the company's dedication to providing customers with the best products possible.

The new Merino Wool Thermal Collection will be available on both the Thermajohn and Thermajane websites this coming winter. For more information about the new collection, please visit thermajohn.com and thermajane.com.

