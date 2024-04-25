Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUVP | ISIN: CA92919F1036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.04.24
15:30 Uhr
2,050 US-Dollar
-0,010
-0,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOX ROYALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOX ROYALTY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2024 | 15:14
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Releases 2024 Shareholder Letter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR )(NASDAQ:VOXR ) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce the release of its 2024 shareholder letter. The letter can be found on the Vox website at https://voxroyalty.com/investors/shareholder-letters/ .

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning seven jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd
Chief Executive Officer
info@voxroyalty.com
+1-345-815-3939

None of the TSX, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) or The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.