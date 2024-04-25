Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Upgrades TH80 Pro Into V2 - Programmable Mechanical Keyboard With a Screen

Following the best-selling TH80 Pro keyboard, Epomaker presents the latest addition to the series, the TH80 Pro V2 VIA.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / A 75% compact mechanical gaming keyboard with a customizable screen and a retro-themed outlook, the Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 VIA is designed for an extreme gaming and typing experience.

75% Compact Layout with a Built-in LCD Screen

79 keys mechanical keyboard - Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 VIA saves more desktop space while retaining the functions of a full keyboard. The Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 VIA boasts a remarkable 1.14-inch customizable RGB screen, offering a new dimension of interaction and personalization. As VIA compatible, the Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 VIA allows users to create macros and remap keys. Equipped with on-board memories, the key changes can be saved in different layers and the keyboard can be easily switched to different layers with a few shortcuts. The TH80 Pro V2 VIA is available in 2 themes, Retro White and Silver Black. In honor of the vintage style, the keycap of the keyboard features a retro white color scheme in the popular cherry profile and is made of PBT materials dye-subbed technique, making it more durable and resistant and staying true to the original color. Compatible Image Tool is available for customization to showcase crucial keyboard stats, system info, or personalized logos and animations.

Gasket Mounted with Hot Swappable PCB

Epomaker TH80 Pro V2 VIA comes in a fully ABS plastic case, making it lighter for carrying around. Featuring the most well-known gasket structure, the keyboard combines the PC plate with the structure, offering a soft and resilient keystroke to users. The TH80 Pro V2 is equipped with a hot-swappable PCB socket that supports both 3-pin and 5-pin switches for users to swap out to different switches and have various typing experiences.

Triple Mode Connectivity with 3000mAh Battery

A keyboard must be convenient enough for multi-device workers and gamers to connect. TH80 Pro V2 VIA is available for three modes of connectivity, including wireless Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz, and wired Type-C Cable. Within the wireless connection, the keyboard can connect three devices at most in Bluetooth and one device in 2.4GHz at the same time. And it can switch to different devices through simple shortcuts. Users can also opt for the wired connection with the Type-C cable for a more stable and reliable connection. The cable connection is also for charging the keyboard. Apart from the above, the TH80 Pro V2 VIA also has amazing default RGB light effects that can be easily switched between each other with simple shortcuts.

Price and Availability

The EPOMAKER TH80 Pro V2 VIA is available on the official website, Amazon, and AliExpress store now. The price goes to $99.99 on the official website. The switches are available in five options; different switches, same price.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

Agnes@epomaker.com

Contact Information

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Related Files

Epomaker Launches New TH80 Pro V2 VIA Press Release

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc

View the original press release on newswire.com.