Bored Panda Launches Crafty Panda DIY FAST Channel on TCLtv+

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Digital content creator Bored Panda has partnered with TCLtv+, the flagship streaming service offered by leading consumer electronics company TCL, for the launch of the Crafty Panda FAST channel on the TCLtv+ do-it-yourself (DIY) category. Crafty Panda, already a popular destination for DIY enthusiasts with over 80 million followers and 50 billion views across social media platforms, joins TCLtv+'s growing library, a home to hundreds of FAST channels. Its arrival to TCLtv+ in the United States and Canada provides viewers with a new and convenient entertainment option, showcasing a wide range of creative DIY ideas and projects.



"This partnership allows millions of our existing fans to discover Crafty Panda on a new platform while also enabling us to reach even larger audiences with Bored Panda's flagship DIY video content," said Tomas Banišauskas, Founder and CEO of Bored Panda. "We are thrilled to join forces with TCL and inspire even more people in the United States and Canada to fight boredom by unleashing creativity."

"Our partnership with Bored Panda expands our diverse library and gives us the opportunity to reach an even wider audience in our DIY category. We are excited to offer our viewers content that allows them to dive into a passion project or new creative journey," said Catherine Zhang, VP, Content Service & Partnership, TCL.

Bored Panda and TCLtv+ will collaborate on promotional activities to boost the new FAST channel's viewership. Crafty Panda content will also be available as video-on-demand (VOD), offering a library of DIY tips and everyday hacks for TCL device owners in the United States and Canada.

TCLtv's rapidly expanding free service now includes over 300 FAST channels and growing, and thousands of premium film and TV series from major and independent studios such as FOX, Scripps Media, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Sony, Lionsgate, FilmRise, Banijay, and more.

About Bored Panda

Bored Panda, a global media and entertainment company, produces content in 16 languages for audiences of all ages. Its portfolio includes the boredpanda.com website and social media channels like Crafty Panda and Gotcha!. Committed to fighting boredom worldwide, the company achieves 60 billion video views per year.

About TCLtv+

TCLtv+ App is TCL's dedicated ad-supported streaming service that offers consumers in North America access to a wide array of entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle programming. TCL's highly curated content offerings bring the next generation of TV viewing to audiences with a broader, more dynamic library of streaming channels. The expanding service now includes over 325 FAST Channels and growing, and thousands of premium film and TV series. It's currently available on Google TV and soon will be available on all TCL Connected TVs in the U.S. and Canada.

