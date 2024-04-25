Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
25.04.24
08:23 Uhr
4,400 Euro
+0,080
+1,85 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4204,58016:52
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 15:18
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

25 April 2024

Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

TRANSFER OF SHARES

On 25 April 2024 Mark Butcher, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, transferred 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company between two share accounts in which he is the sole beneficial owner. No change to the number of shares beneficially held by the Director has occurred in connection with the transfer, and following the transfer the Director remains interested in 34,676 ordinary shares. The transfer was effected through the sale of 5,000 ordinary shares on his behalf from one account (Transaction 1) and the purchase of 5,000 ordinary shares on his behalf in to an ISA account (Transaction 2) as summarised below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Butcher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Redde Northgate plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares by the Director

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

384.7005 p

5,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Aggregated Price

5,000

£ 19,235.03

f)

Date of the transaction

25 April 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares by the Director into an ISA account

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

382.9851p

5,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Aggregated Price

5,000

£ 19,149.26

f)

Date of the transaction

25 April 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

James Kerton, Company Secretary

james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.