Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
25 April 2024
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
TRANSFER OF SHARES
On 25 April 2024 Mark Butcher, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, transferred 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company between two share accounts in which he is the sole beneficial owner. No change to the number of shares beneficially held by the Director has occurred in connection with the transfer, and following the transfer the Director remains interested in 34,676 ordinary shares. The transfer was effected through the sale of 5,000 ordinary shares on his behalf from one account (Transaction 1) and the purchase of 5,000 ordinary shares on his behalf in to an ISA account (Transaction 2) as summarised below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Butcher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of ordinary shares by the Director
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Aggregated Price
5,000
£ 19,235.03
f)
Date of the transaction
25 April 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Transaction 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ordinary shares by the Director into an ISA account
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Aggregated Price
5,000
£ 19,149.26
f)
Date of the transaction
25 April 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
