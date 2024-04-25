Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2024 | 15:26
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OGadget Tech: Lofree Launches Edge: Smoothest Ultra Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Lofree, a trailblazer in innovative keyboard design, proudly introduces the Lofree Edge, setting a new standard for smooth typing in the ultra-thin low-profile keyboard. Building upon the success of the acclaimed Lofree Flow, known for its "best tactile feel" among keyboard enthusiasts, the arrival of the Lofree Edge marks a significant milestone in the evolution of keyboard technology.

The Lofree Edge epitomizes elegance and sophistication with its ultra-slim profile, crafted from semi-solid casting magnesium alloy and 3K-density carbon fiber. At just 5.4mm thin and weighing only 485g, the Edge offers superior tactile feedback, ensuring a sublime typing experience that is second to none.

Compared to its predecessor, the Lofree Flow, the Edge boasts the latest Kailh POM Switch 2.0, engineered to deliver an unparalleled typing experience. Featuring a reduced travel distance of 2.4mm and a slimmed-down thickness of 9.8mm, the Edge strikes the perfect balance between extreme thinness and ultra-smooth tactile feedback. Additionally, Lofree has developed customizable software, the Lofree Configurator, allowing users to adjust key values and choose their preferred backlighting. This software facilitates significant enhancements in functionality and performance.

The Lofree Edge incorporates an innovative PCB-gasket mount design, seamlessly blending lightweight construction with exceptional typing comfort and Hi-Fi sound.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Lofree introduces the Zero Emission Concept with the Edge keyboard. Repurposing leftover carbon fiber boards into an additional panel mount called "Zero," users can transform waste into a valuable resource, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

"We are excited to unveil the Lofree Edge, a groundbreaking addition to our keyboard lineup," said Ken Jiang, spokesperson for Lofree. "With its smoothest typing and lightweight & ultra-slim design, the Edge redefines the low-profile keyboard. Featuring 2.4mm Kailh POM Switch 2.0, PCB-Gasket Mount design, customizable Lofree Configurator Software, Edge revolutionizes your typing."

The Lofree Edge is now available for purchase at Kickstarter. For more information about the Lofree Edge, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lofree/lofree-edge-smoothest-ultra-low-profile-mechanical-keyboard

Contact Information

Ken Jiang
Spokesperson
service@lofree.co

SOURCE: Lofree

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.