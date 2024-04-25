OGadget Tech: Lofree Launches Edge: Smoothest Ultra Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Lofree, a trailblazer in innovative keyboard design, proudly introduces the Lofree Edge, setting a new standard for smooth typing in the ultra-thin low-profile keyboard. Building upon the success of the acclaimed Lofree Flow, known for its "best tactile feel" among keyboard enthusiasts, the arrival of the Lofree Edge marks a significant milestone in the evolution of keyboard technology.

The Lofree Edge epitomizes elegance and sophistication with its ultra-slim profile, crafted from semi-solid casting magnesium alloy and 3K-density carbon fiber. At just 5.4mm thin and weighing only 485g, the Edge offers superior tactile feedback, ensuring a sublime typing experience that is second to none.

Compared to its predecessor, the Lofree Flow, the Edge boasts the latest Kailh POM Switch 2.0, engineered to deliver an unparalleled typing experience. Featuring a reduced travel distance of 2.4mm and a slimmed-down thickness of 9.8mm, the Edge strikes the perfect balance between extreme thinness and ultra-smooth tactile feedback. Additionally, Lofree has developed customizable software, the Lofree Configurator, allowing users to adjust key values and choose their preferred backlighting. This software facilitates significant enhancements in functionality and performance.

The Lofree Edge incorporates an innovative PCB-gasket mount design, seamlessly blending lightweight construction with exceptional typing comfort and Hi-Fi sound.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Lofree introduces the Zero Emission Concept with the Edge keyboard. Repurposing leftover carbon fiber boards into an additional panel mount called "Zero," users can transform waste into a valuable resource, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

"We are excited to unveil the Lofree Edge, a groundbreaking addition to our keyboard lineup," said Ken Jiang, spokesperson for Lofree. "With its smoothest typing and lightweight & ultra-slim design, the Edge redefines the low-profile keyboard. Featuring 2.4mm Kailh POM Switch 2.0, PCB-Gasket Mount design, customizable Lofree Configurator Software, Edge revolutionizes your typing."

The Lofree Edge is now available for purchase at Kickstarter. For more information about the Lofree Edge, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lofree/lofree-edge-smoothest-ultra-low-profile-mechanical-keyboard

