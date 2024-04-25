KeyBank's Support for Small and Middle Market Businesses in 2023 Wins Greenwich Awards

Awards recognize the proactive advice Key provided to small business clients along with service, tools and insights provided to middle market clients

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / KeyBank is being recognized for its support of small and middle market business clients in 2023 with four Greenwich Awards. These honors are among the most prestigious a bank can receive. They recognize the proactive advice Key provided to clients throughout the year and reflects our commitment to being a trusted presence in the small and middle market business communities and standing by our clients' sides to help them move forward financially.

KeyBank received the following Greenwich Small Business Awards in 2023:

Greenwich Excellence Award - Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice - Midwest and Northeast Regions

In the Northeast Region, this is the second consecutive year that KeyBank, a top SBA lender1, has been honored with this award.

"Earning trust and delivering differentiated and tailored solutions that help businesses run better is central to the relationships we have with our clients," said Mike Walters, Head of Business Banking at KeyBank. "These awards reflect KeyBank's steadfast commitment to providing small businesses with the tools and guidance they need to grow in their communities."

Learn more about how KeyBank helps small businesses

KeyBank also received the following Greenwich Awards for middle market banking in 2023:

Greenwich Best Brand - Trust Award for middle market banking

Greenwich Excellence Award - Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice - Midwest Region

These awards recognize KeyBank's ability to combine high quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance for middle market clients along with the advice the bank provides to clients.

"It's great to see the recognition for our platform and our people," said Ken Gavrity, President of Key Commercial Bank. "We've worked hard to build the most comprehensive platform to serve the Middle Market community, and these awards are a testament to the advice and thought leadership our team brings every day."

Learn more about the solutions KeyBank offers to middle market businesses

Methodology

Coalition Greenwich evaluated the small business banking platforms of more than 500 banks. Of these, only 39 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award.

Results are based on more than 15,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1 million -$10 million across the country.

Coalition Greenwich's Middle Market Excellence awards are based on nearly 12,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10 million - $500 million across the country. Comparisons are based on all banks covered across the United States.

The Best Brand - Trust award is based on distinctive customer ratings.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at March 31, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

