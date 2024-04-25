Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2024 | 15:34
Trading will be suspended in AB Kauno energija shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AB Kauno energija shares (KNR1L,
ISIN code LT0000123010) on 29-04-2024 from 11 a.m. (EET) until the Company's
announcement. 

The trading will be suspended on the request of the Company due to the upcoming
annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on 29-04-2024 starting at
11:00 a.m. EET. 

Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq
Vilnius after the announcement of the Company on the resolutions of the general
meeting of shareholders. 



Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
