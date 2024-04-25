Greek renewables developer Elica SA is seeking consultants for two desktop studies related to an electrical interconnection project between Greece and Egypt. The undersea link will transmit green energy to Europe via a 3 GW HDVC connection. Two calls for expressions of interest from consultants have gone out for the final studies on an electrical interconnection project between Egypt and Greece to transmit green energy. The so-called GREGY project is being managed by Elica SA, a subsidiary of Greek infrastructure investor Copelouzos Group. Upon completion, a 3 GW HVDC connection between the two ...

