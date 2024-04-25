On April 25, 1954, US researchers presented the first prototype of a usable solar module. The efficiency at that time was around 6%. A lot has happened since then. From pv magazine Germany Exactly 70 years ago today, scientists at Bell Labs in the US state of New Jerseypresented the first practical "solar battery" to the public. The New York Times reported at the time that "this invention could mark the beginning of a new era - the harnessing of the almost limitless solar energy for human civilization. " However, it took several decades for this vision to become tangible. The global growth of ...

