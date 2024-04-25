Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Kudos®, a leading provider in employee recognition and rewards, today announced the launch of its innovative Recognition Assistant, an AI-powered feature designed to refine and simplify employee recognition. Built into the Kudos platform, this tool enhances participation and expands the reach of recognition programs, broadening how organizations celebrate and appreciate their team members' contributions.

The Kudos Recognition Assistant uses generative AI to help users craft more impactful and meaningful messages while tailoring them to individual achievements and occasions. This seamless integration of technology and appreciation ensures that all team members' efforts are acknowledged promptly and thoughtfully.

"Effective recognition is about sincerity and personalization. However, finding the right words can sometimes be a challenge, especially under time or language constraints," said Muni Boga, President and CEO of Kudos. "Our Recognition Assistant removes these barriers by providing suggestions that users can adopt directly or customize as needed. This not only enhances the recognition experience but also significantly eases the process for all our users."

With the Recognition Assistant, Kudos leverages over a decade of expertise in employee recognition to offer a user-friendly solution that generates customized, resonant messages from basic user inputs.

At Kudos, privacy and security are of utmost importance. This new feature empowers Kudos clients with complete control over the activation of the AI-driven Recognition Assistant. Fully compliant with GDPR and strictly adhering to Kudos' rigorous Data Processing Agreement, they can guarantee that customer data is never utilized for AI model training.

The Kudos Recognition Assistant complements the platform's growing suite of employee recognition and engagement tools. Earlier this year, Kudos released Pulse Surveys and Group eCards to enhance its popular Recognition and Rewards app.

To learn more about the Recognition Assistant and how it can benefit an organization, please visit www.kudos.com.

About Kudos®

Kudos is an employee engagement, culture, and analytics platform, that harnesses the power of peer-to-peer recognition, values reinforcement, and open communication to help organizations boost employee engagement, reduce turnover, improve culture, and drive productivity and performance. Kudos uses unique proprietary methodologies to deliver essential people analytics on culture, performance, equity, and inclusion, providing organizations with deep insights and a clear understanding of their workforce.

Contact: Margaux Morgante, Director, Marketing & Communications, press@kudos.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206697

SOURCE: Kudos Inc.