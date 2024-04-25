Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("Showcase") is pleased to announce that it has completed mobilization of the drill rig and has commenced drilling at its Dixie Flats-North Star Gold Project located in Elko, Nevada. The drill program is designed to expand the zone of known mineralization near previous high-grade intercepts and along strike of identified structures. Reverse circulation drilling will comprise an initial two drill holes of 457 meters as part of a larger program of up to 12 drill holes that total approximately 3,650 meters based on results. The drill program is being conducted by Envirotech Drilling of Winnemucca, Nevada, under the supervision of Rangefront Mining Services, the project operator.

About the Dixie Flats- North Star Gold Project:

The Dixie Flats-North Star Property (the "Property" or "Dixie Flats") is located on the east side of the Piñon Mountains, 21 air-miles south of the City of Elko in northeast Nevada. It is a combination of two claim blocks, the Dixie Flats group of claims and the North Star group of claims. The Property is comprised of a total of 236 total unpatented mineral claims on Federal land administered by the US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

The Property lies on the southern margin of the Carlin Trend, a northwest-trending belt of sediment-hosted gold deposits that makes up the greatest geographic concentration of gold deposits in North America, with reported production of more than 92.5 million ounces of gold since 1961 (Muntean, 2019). The Dixie Flats-North Star Property is underlain by rocks known to host gold mineralization on the Carlin Trend, and surface sampling has shown anomalous gold, silver, arsenic, antimony, and mercury levels in rock, soil, and biogeochemical samples from the Property, which is a characteristic geochemical signature of Carlin-Type gold deposits.

The Dixie Flats-North Star Gold Project is approximately three miles south of Newmont Mining Company's Emigrant Springs Mine, which finished production in 2018, and approximately 4.5 miles southeast of the past producing Rain Mine. Both deposits are hosted in dissolution breccia zones at the contact between the Webb mudstone, the basal unit of the overlying assemblage, and the underlying Devils Gate limestone. Prior exploration on the Dixie Flats -North Star Property has been focused on delineating this contact at depth and discovering possible extensions to the regional structures controlling mineralization at the Rain and Emigrant Mines and their demonstrated extension to the Dixie Flats - North Star Property. The information on the adjacent projects is taken from publicly available sources and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Dixie Flats - North Star Property.

Additional information on the Dixie Flats - North Star Gold Project can be found in the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Dixie Flats-Northstar Gold Exploration Property", Elko, Nevada, dated September 21, 2022, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Steve McMillin, M.Sc., C.P.G. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase is a Canadian mineral exploration company with an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in Dixie Flats-North Star Gold Project and the Woodruff Gold-Vanadium Project (subject to various net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2.25% to 4.25%), which collectively consist of unpatented 254 lode mining claims covering approximately 1,818 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada

For further information, please contact:

Kirk Reed, President

Showcase Minerals Inc.

Telephone: 1-800-982-0670

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.





Figure 1: Location of the 2024 Dixie Flats-North Star drill targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9723/206811_ae6c385c8496bb0c_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206811

SOURCE: Showcase Minerals Inc.