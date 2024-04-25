DELAMAIN ET COMPAGNIE: THE HOUSE OF DELAMAIN CELEBRATES BICENTENARY YEAR WITH GLOBAL CALENDAR OF EVENTS; LAUNCH OF EXCEPTIONAL, LIMITED EDITION COGNACS

Bicentenary events will focus on Delamain's position as the X.O., Grande Champagne specialist and the 200-year journey to reach this unique place; a journey, and culture, framed by interwoven passions for exploring the natural world and creating transcendent cognacs.

JARNAC, France, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1824, Delamain Cognac will be celebrating its 200-year, 9-generation pursuit of cognac excellence throughout the 2024 calendar year with a series of special bicentenary events including: commemorative events in key international markets, the launch of a prestige Grande Champagne cognac, "L'Oiseau Rare," a gala celebration in Jarnac, and the unveiling and auction of a unique, 10-liter Dame-Jeanne containing a masterpiece blend of extremely old cognacs created by Cellar Masters Dominique Touteau and Charles Braastad and presented in a soaring glass "bonbonne", itself a work of art created by a Parisian Maison d'Art.

Individually and as an ensemble, the events are set to highlight the House of Delamain's unique place amongst cognac houses, a place reached on a 200-year journey by cognac craftsman obsessed with the transcendent possibilities of the Grande Champagne terroir, and driven by what can be accomplished in a respectful partnership with nature, using the tools of time and accumulated cellaring expertise to lift the gifts of a very special terroir.

Throughout its 200-year quest to unlock and lift the sensory powers of the Grande Champagne soil, the Delamain family has brought together two passions, a passion for crafting cognacs and a passion for scientific and intellectual exploration.

Across the generations, the Delamain family has included noted authors, publishers, historians and archaeologists, each with interests grounded in our local culture and then reaching beyond. Above all, however, there has been an enduring fascination with the natural world and its beauty, notably in the fields of ornithology and botany.

The Bicentenary Calendar

Celebrations in key global markets throughout 2024.

The June launch of a new prestige Grande Champagne cognac, "L'Oiseau Rare" ("Rare Bird") which pays tribute to celebrated ornithologist and visionary cognac craftsman Jacques Delamain.

The creation of a unique 10-liter Bicentenary Dame-Jeanne containing a once-in-a-lifetime blend of extra-old cognacs crafted by Cellar Masters Dominique Touteau and Charles Braastad and featuring eaux-de-vie selected and nurtured by five Cellar Masters across a century. The Dame-Jeanne is set to be sold at year end by a leading international auction house.

A two-day celebration in Jarnac in September culminating in an exclusive gala dinner and the unveiling of the Bicentenary Dame-Jeanne.

The handover of Cellar Master responsibilities; with acclaimed Cellar Master Dominique Touteau retiring after 25 years as Delamain's creative leader and passing the cellar keys to longtime friend, colleague and artistic collaborator Charles Braastad (a direct descendent of the House's founder).

Eric Le Bouar, Delamain's Managing Director, commented: "This is a very special year for the House of Delamain as we look back on two centuries of enlightened thought, creative passion and obsessive determination that inspire our present and guide our future. In the spirit of those generations in whose footsteps we now walk, we look back at the past with gratitude and forward to the future with excitement. Now as then, the most exquisite cognacs lie ahead."

About Delamain Cognac

Founded in 1824, the House of Delamain embraces a nine-generation legacy of impassioned curiosity as to the natural world and the possibilities inherent in an enlightened partnership with its own special terroir.

Specializing in Grande Champagne, cognac's finest cru and terroir, and employing a savoir-faire passed down across two centuries, the House of Delamain guides elegant and delicate eaux-de-vie during their journey traversing historic and atmospherically influential cellars (those cellars, in a sense, their second terroir).

Striving for excellence at every stage of the lengthy lifecycle, the House of Delamain adopts an artisanal and non-interventionist approach, respectful of natural processes and time, in order to create transcendent cognacs.

Press Contacts:

Rebecca Montgomery: r.montgomery@delamain-cognac.com

Virginia Coufourier: v.coufourier@delamain-cognac.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397613/Delamains_Cellar.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163855/DELAMAIN_ET_COMPAGNIE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-house-of-delamain-celebrates-bicentenary-year-with-global-calendar-of-events-launch-of-exceptional-limited-edition-cognacs-302127615.html