ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Partners With Ralph Weiner & Associates

ALKEME expands portfolio with strategic partnership in Illinois

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Ralph Weiner & Associates, a retail insurance agency based in Wheeling, Illinois. Established in 1951, Ralph Weiner & Associates has earned acclaim for its specialized focus on the long-term health care facility space, fostering enduring relationships and delivering unparalleled customer service.





This strategic acquisition aligns with ALKEME's commitment to diversifying its offerings and enhancing its presence in the Midwest. By integrating Ralph Weiner & Associates' executive leadership, staff, expertise and client-centric approach, ALKEME strengthens its position as a trusted partner for comprehensive insurance solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ralph Weiner & Associates into the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their deep-rooted and long-standing commitment to client satisfaction and their extensive experience in the long-term health care sector perfectly complement our values and strategic goals. Adding resources will ensure that Gary Weiner as President and his entire staff continue to grow and expand their offerings."

"We are excited about this new chapter with ALKEME," said Gary Weiner, President of Ralph Weiner & Associates. "Joining forces with ALKEME allows us to continue our tradition of delivering exceptional service while offering our clients access to a wider range of resources and expertise."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

View the original press release on newswire.com.