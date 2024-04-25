JTC Team, LLC: Moleculin Biotech Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment Hosted by JTC Team

Moleculin CEO, Walter Klemp highlights Annamycin differentiation in the current AML treatment landscape and potential opportunity

JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today released a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses.

As part of this "What This Means" segment, Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin, discusses highlights from the Company's recently announced positive interim data from its ongoing clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of subjects with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), how Annamycin is differentiated in the current treatment landscape, and the Moleculin investment opportunity.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Moleculin Biotech is now available here. Additional videos from the "What This Means" series are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

