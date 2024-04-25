Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A407S6 | ISIN: US60855D3098 | Ticker-Symbol: MOL
München
24.04.24
08:06 Uhr
4,175 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3404,38015:49
0,0000,00008:00
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2024 | 15:50
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: Moleculin Biotech Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment Hosted by JTC Team

Moleculin CEO, Walter Klemp highlights Annamycin differentiation in the current AML treatment landscape and potential opportunity

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today released a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses.

Watch the "What This Means" video here

As part of this "What This Means" segment, Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin, discusses highlights from the Company's recently announced positive interim data from its ongoing clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of subjects with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), how Annamycin is differentiated in the current treatment landscape, and the Moleculin investment opportunity.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Moleculin Biotech is now available here. Additional videos from the "What This Means" series are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.