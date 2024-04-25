Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's edition of the AI Eye Podcast, with host Cali Van Zant talking to Hunter Scharfe of Alset Capital Inc (TSXV: KSUM) (FSE: 1R60), a rising Canadian player in the AI sector.

Topics discussed include key players in the microchip and AI space and why hardware is the real story behind the AI sector. Mr. Scharfe speaks about recent press releases with investee Cedarcross, and their exciting opportunities connected to Nvidia, Super Micro Computer Inc., Earthmade Computer Corp. and more.

Listen to today's podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2024/042324-AI.mp3

Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify

When talking about Alset's latest news release regarding investee Cedarcross Technologies and milestones achieved, Hunter explains, "Earthmade is a really critical piece for Cedarcross to have the ability to get access to GPU's. Earthmade is a verified distributor of a company called Super Micro Computer, Inc. and this is a company some of your listeners might have heard of after Nvidia had their massive success in the stock market. Super Micro primarily in Q1 of this year really had a huge explosion in value. And the reason for that is that people realized (in my view) that Super Micro is one of the largest manufacturers of the end H100 server. And within each H100 server, there's eight GPU's that are designed by Nvidia. People realize that Super Micro is a critical piece of that supply chain for the final H100 server."

"Having an arrangement with a company like Earthmade allows Cedarcross to have access to the hardware that they need to build an infrastructure business and get their hands on the most advanced H100 as soon as possible."

When discussing why the hardware side of AI makes sense from an investing standpoint, Hunter says, "Investors get inundated with maybe hundreds of different AI companies and there's a lot of great AI companies out there, some are working on financial services, some are working on health care, there's tons of different applications and there's lots of different businesses that are working on those potential applications. It often becomes simpler to find a company that provides the picks and shovels; the infrastructure business that underpins that whole opportunity. I don't know whether the health care business or the financial services business is going to do better or worse than the other; but I do know that hardware in AI is a critical infrastructure element to the proliferation of the technology. And so when you're buying a piece of Alset Capital, and it owns 49% of the Cedarcross business, you are buying a piece of that infrastructure business that underpins AI."

When talking about 2024 and what we are looking to see in the sector Hunter said, "Alset Capital takes a long term view on the sector and believes that there's going to be tons of exciting developments and opportunities in the space. It's tough for me to say where I think the market's going, but I do think that if you are like me, you are excited about what's coming in the AI space. We believe that Alset is positioned properly to get exposure, and give investors exposure to that blossoming industry."

About Alset Capital Inc.

Alset Capital Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investment in diversified industries such as technology, healthcare, industrial, special situations, operating businesses through both debt and equity using cash resources or shares in its capital. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

Alset Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio is comprised of 49% ownership of Cedarcross International Technologies Inc. and 49% ownership of Vertex AI Ventures Inc.

https://alsetai.com/

About Cedarcross International Technologies Inc.

Cedarcross Technologies is an Artificial Intelligence cloud computing provider, with a vision of becoming one of Canada's largest AI compute providers. The Company is dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge AI computing, offering access to the world's fastest AI servers powered by NVidia's H100 HGX 8GPU Servers. Focused on leasing compute resources to enterprise clients, Cedarcross Technologies anticipates significant revenue growth.

