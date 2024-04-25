Tickets for 'The Wrex Coast Tour' Available Today

The West Coast North American Tour Includes Matches in Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Vancouver.

Wrexham AFC announced today the complete list of men's first-team matches scheduled for the highly anticipated Summer Tour in the United States and Canada. The announcement comes on the heels of the Men's recent promotion to League One, achieving back-to-back promotions. The Men's team will compete in three matches during the 'Wrex Coast Tour' in Santa Barbara against AFC Bournemouth, Santa Clara against Chelsea FC, and Vancouver against Vancouver White Caps.

Wrexham AFC co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds shared the news in a video today, you can watch it here.

Wrexham AFC Men's 'Wrex Coast Tour' Dates:

July 20, 2024 Harder Stadium, Santa Barbara, CA Wrexham Men's v. AFC Bournemouth

Tickets on sale TODAY at 12pm PT HERE

July 24, 2024 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Wrexham Men's v. Chelsea FC

Tickets on sale NOW HERE

July 27, 2024 BC Place, Vancouver, Canada Wrexham Men's v. Vancouver White Caps

Tickets on sale TODAY at 12pm PT HERE

"Last year's US Tour was a fantastic experience, and a memorable trip for all the players and staff," said Phil Parkinson, Wrexham's Men's manager. "After another successful campaign, we're delighted to be heading to the West Coast again this summer, and we're also looking forward to venturing up to Vancouver and spreading the Club's footprint into Canada. It will be a great chance to meet new supporters, while also building for the 2024/25 League One season."

Wrexham AFC is proud to welcome Ally Financial as a sponsor of the 2024 Wrex Coast Tour. As a leading brand in women's sports, Ally will also serve as the title sponsor of the Wrexham AFC Women's summer tour. This year marks the debut of the Women's team on the summer tour, with further details to follow.

Wrexham AFC's current sponsors Betty Buzz, Four Walls Whiskey, Gatorade, HP, SToK Cold Brew Coffee, and United Airlines will all play a significant role throughout the tour to help bring the excitement of Wrexham to North American fans.

Tickets for the games with AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC are available for pre-sale now. You can find the latest ticketing information and additional match details at WrexCoastTour.com

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. For the 2024/25 season, Wrexham will compete in League One the third tier after securing a second consecutive promotionFormed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The SToK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425107408/en/

Contacts:

Molly Alves

mollya@maximumeffort.com