Moonpig Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMT9K014

Issuer Name

MOONPIG GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Exponent Private Equity LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Exponent Private Equity Co-Investment GP LLP in its capacity as general partner of Exponent Private Equity Partners III (SPV) LP

London

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Exponent Private Equity Co-Investment GP LLP in its capacity as general partner of Exponent Private Equity Partners III (SPV) LP

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.228194

0.000000

8.228194

28248215

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.000000

0.000000

12.000000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMT9K014

28248215

8.228194

Sub Total 8.A

28248215

8.228194%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Exponent Private Equity LLP

Exponent Private Equity Co-Investment GP LLP in its capacity as general partner of Exponent Private Equity Partners III (SPV) LP

8.228194

8.228194%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


