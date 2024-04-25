Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5SS | ISIN: BMG889121031 | Ticker-Symbol: 0RP
Tradegate
24.04.24
16:12 Uhr
0,680 Euro
-0,060
-8,11 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7600,81017:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2024 | 16:10
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.: Tiziana Life Sciences Reports Positive 3-Month Neuroimaging Scores in Multiple Sclerosis Patients Receiving Intranasal Foralumab

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences, Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today announced for the first time, quantitative data showing improvement in White Matter Z-scores measured from PET images taken at 3 months in nasal foralumab treated patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (na-SPMS). White Matter Z-scores are a statistical measure used in neuroimaging studies to assess the integrity or abnormalities in structures of the brain.

Tarun Singhal, MBBS, M.D., Director of PET Imaging Program in Neurologic Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of Mass General Brigham Healthcare System, and Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, stated, "Last week at the American Academy of Neurology annual meeting, we presented, for the first time, quantitative [F18]PBR06-PET data showing the dampening of microglial activation, an indicator of brain inflammation, in patients with non-active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (na-SPMS) receiving intranasal foralumab. These data came from the open-label intermediate-sized patient population Expanded Access (ISPPEA) program. We calculated White Matter Z-scores to measure the effect of intranasal foralumab on microglial activation at baseline and then after foralumab treatment for three months. We saw reductions of 28% to 48%, indicating improvement in 5 out of 6 patients, and a 36% median reduction in White Matter Z-scores compared to baseline (see Figure 1). A peer-reviewed journal has published our recent work with newer [F18]PBR06-PET quantitation approaches."[1]

The full publication in Clinical Nuclear Medicine can be found here: https://journals.lww.com/nuclearmed/fulltext/9900/glial_activity_load_on_pet_reveals_persistent.1077.aspx

"I am grateful for Dr. Singhal's work advancing our intranasal foralumab program and the insight his work provides into the foralumab's effect on brain inflammation. We are seeing this additional, encouraging evidence of intranasal foralumab's effect after reporting that it attenuated microglial activation in na-SPMS patients with progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA) at 3 months as evaluated by [F-18]PBR06-PET and was associated with clinical symptom improvement or stability. Based on these positive results, a double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study (NCT06292923) of intranasal foralumab in na-SPMS with [F-18]PBR06-PET as a primary endpoint with clinical measures of EDSS (disability) and MFIS (fatigue) is currently underway. I welcome the publication of Dr. Singhal's [F18]PBR06-PET research paper, highlighting these combined findings in Clinical Nuclear Medicine," commented Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman, acting CEO and founder of Tiziana Life Sciences.

Figure 1*

*EA5 showed a worsening in their White Matter Z-Score at three months during a pseudo-exacerbation of the patient's trigeminal neuralgia.

*EA5 showed a worsening in their White Matter Z-Score at three months during a pseudo-exacerbation of the patient's trigeminal neuralgia.

About Foralumab

Activated T cells play an essential role in the inflammatory process. Foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb), binds to the T cell receptor and dampens inflammation by modulating T cell function, thereby suppressing effector features in multiple immune cell subsets. This effect has been demonstrated in patients with COVID and with multiple sclerosis, as well as in healthy normal subjects. The non-active SPMS intranasal foralumab Phase 2 trial began screening patients in November 2023. Immunomodulation by nasal anti-CD3 mAb represents a novel avenue for treating neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases.[2],[3]

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal approach has the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd
Paul Spencer, Business Development and Investor Relations
+44

Investors:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646.970.4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

[1] https://journals.lww.com/nuclearmed/fulltext/9900/glial_activity_load_on_pet_reveals_persistent.1077.aspx

[2] https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220272120

[3] https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2309221120

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4283dc55-3919-4ebb-a9dc-1348cfdea87c


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.